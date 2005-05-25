« previous next »
Not a natural goal scorer. Its time to move him back from the front line. If we really think this season is going to be a mental one and we should attack to cover our defensive issues, then it should be 4-2-3-1 with Bobby at 10.
Not a natural goal scorer. Its time to move him back from the front line. If we really think this season is going to be a mental one and we should attack to cover our defensive issues, then it should be 4-2-3-1 with Bobby at 10.

Problem with that is his propensity to give the ball away will make us even more vulnerable defensively - I'd rather he gives it away to the opposition defence than opposition midfield.

Bar perhaps a patch in 2018/19 when we were using Shaqiri on the wing, I'm also not sure he's ever looked convincing as a number ten. We're also stacked with midfield options so I can't see it.
Nevermind scoring did he even have a shot on Saturday? He's been shocking for a while now.
No he hasn't.
I feel with Bobby he has similarities with Lovren where because he is such a popular, well liked player among the squad and clearly gets on extremely well with Salah and Mane on the pitch that Klopp is a little lenient with him
I feel with Bobby he has similarities with Lovren where because he is such a popular, well liked player among the squad and clearly gets on extremely well with Salah and Mane on the pitch that Klopp is a little lenient with him

If you think that Klopp is lenient on him, then you've clearly not paid attention to Klopp and his professionalism as a coach.

Maybe he just needs a break or some competition with Origi getting some games in his best position. I always felt Sturridge being around was helpful in 18/19 as competition, whereas Minamino hasnt really shown that hes worth starting in a meaningful game yet.
Maybe he just needs a break or some competition with Origi getting some games in his best position. I always felt Sturridge being around was helpful in 18/19 as competition, whereas Minamino hasnt really shown that hes worth starting in a meaningful game yet.

Sturridge didn't prove any more competition for a spot than Minamino currently.
The success we've had and great football we've seen with lots of goals will one day look even more impressive when you realise we've done it all with an attacking midfielder upfront, or 'false 9' - Because at the end of the day, that's what Firmino always has been, an attacking midfielder. One thing that's always bugged me about players in that position is how few goals they tend to score, good for creativity and assists etc, but usually poor in front of goal despite how talented they are. Firmino's goal tallies for an attacking midfielder have been exceptional. 27 goals in 2017/18 was ridiculous. I know he's having a bad time of it at the minute, in a few aspects of his game, but his contributions have been superb. He takes up far deeper positions than Salah and Mane for fucks sake.

I think now would be an excellent chance to utilise him in that #10 position and move on from this false 9, playing 4-2-3-1. That attack with Jota on the left, Mane right and Salah through the middle with Bobby behind could play some absurd football. I think people thought something similar would happen when the talk was we wanted Werner, but if you utilise them 4 players effectively it'd be even better imo. I'd love to see it, probably even more so if Fabinho is having to play at centre half.
