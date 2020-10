Bobby is one of my all time favorite reds, but he seems to have lost a step. He didn’t have outrageous pace to begin with, but lately he looks slower than normal. I’ve long thought that his long term position will be attacking from the midfield. He would need to learn to be safer in possession, but other than that his skill set would slot perfectly into the midfield.



And at the end of the day I think the club would benefit from having someone with more pace leading the attacking line. Werner looked like the natural heir apparent, but I’m guessing Klopp has someone else in mind.