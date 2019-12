Me.



Given his talent I think he should score far more goals. He has only just turned 28 so there is still time for him to become calmer if front of goal. The talent is there he just has a habit of snatching at chances at time.



With his talent, he can score even more than he is now. He has missed 9 big chances this season already, in season 2017-18, when he scored 15 goals, he missed 7 big chances all season in the PL.That in a sense, is a positive, it mean he is getting on the end of more chances, there is a 18 league goal a season player there. It might be due to the fact that he doesn't do as much physical defensive work as before( about half as many tackles and such), maybe he is fresher around the goal and can have sharper movement