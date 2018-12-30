Easily the happiest for Bobby after the final. He had to put up with years of disrepect from the Brazilian establishment for not coming up through the traditional big clubs, it must have been incredible for him to score the winner against one of those clubs in the Club World cup final. This only months after winning the Copa America by leading the line for his country, what an amazing year for our Bobby. Nobody deserves it more than him. Absolute Liverpool legend.
Easily the happiest for Bobby after the final. He had to put up with years of disrepect from the Brazilian establishment for not coming up through the traditional big clubs, it must have been incredible for him to score the winner against one of those clubs in the Club World cup final. This only months after winning the Copa America by leading the line for his country, what an amazing year for our Bobby. Nobody deserves it more than him. Absolute Liverpool legend.
What a goal to win it!Winners in the semi and the final. Decent.
I'm a knob
Fucking loves taking his shirt off
What happens to yellow card? Does it count anywhere?
it counts when we play the other team in the galaxy.
Page created in 0.052 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.73]