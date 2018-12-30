« previous next »
Roberto Firmino

Peabee

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #10320 on: Today at 12:10:05 AM
Quote from: trimore on Yesterday at 09:21:08 PM
Easily the happiest for Bobby after the final. He had to put up with years of disrepect from the Brazilian establishment for not coming up through the traditional big clubs, it must have been incredible for him to score the winner against one of those clubs in the Club World cup final. This only months after winning the Copa America by leading the line for his country, what an amazing year for our Bobby. Nobody deserves it more than him.

Absolute Liverpool legend.   

So If we did win the league, our Brazilian lads would have won domestic league, European cup, Super cup, club World Cup and the Copa.
Bobinhood

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #10321 on: Today at 12:32:03 AM
Siiii, Senor.

If you give the ball to Bobby he will score.
Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #10322 on: Today at 12:36:15 AM
Quote from: trimore on Yesterday at 09:21:08 PM
Easily the happiest for Bobby after the final. He had to put up with years of disrepect from the Brazilian establishment for not coming up through the traditional big clubs, it must have been incredible for him to score the winner against one of those clubs in the Club World cup final. This only months after winning the Copa America by leading the line for his country, what an amazing year for our Bobby. Nobody deserves it more than him.

Absolute Liverpool legend.   

Yep definitely. Makes it perfect that he's scored the winners in the semi and the final. And with two classy finishes.
Peabee

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #10323 on: Today at 01:42:53 AM
After some people, in the media, were questioning his form too.
RayPhilAlan

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #10324 on: Today at 03:35:44 AM
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on Yesterday at 08:43:51 PM
What a goal to win it!

Winners in the semi and the final. Decent. :D
Bobby's only scored about 6 goals this season, but 5 of them have been winners. He's the man.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #10325 on: Today at 05:10:41 AM
There was turn in the second half where he sent the defence and the person behind the camera the wrong way ;D

Great year for Bobby so far.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #10326 on: Today at 05:18:56 AM
tejasu

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #10327 on: Today at 05:28:25 AM
Quote from: Red Eyed on Yesterday at 11:13:49 PM
Fucking loves taking his shirt off  ;D

What happens to yellow card? Does it count anywhere?
elsewhere

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #10328 on: Today at 05:30:49 AM
Quote from: tejasu on Today at 05:28:25 AM
What happens to yellow card? Does it count anywhere?
it counts when we play the other team in the galaxy.
kavah

Re: Roberto Firmino
Reply #10329 on: Today at 05:46:58 AM
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:30:49 AM
it counts when we play the other team in the galaxy.

Wools from Mars©

- Gibbo from TAW  ;D
