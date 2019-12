Jokes aside, we still havenít found a suitable understudy for him.



Ox, Shaq and Origi has all had a taste of playing as a false 9 with varied success. Against Barcelona was the only game where I feel we didnít miss Firmino. Most other times I just sense we were that one idea short when he is not playing or not playing well.



I guess if we couldnít find a successor then then we just donít play 4-3-3