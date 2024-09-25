« previous next »
Online John C

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
September 25, 2024, 01:17:24 pm
Quote from: Si4Fewt on September 25, 2024, 11:08:17 am
Hello. I got a new phone and managed to locky myself out my old account (email wouldn't send to change the password). Is there any chance I can be merged? My old name was Working class Hero (henpecked was a little RAWK addon)
I'll correspond with you from the rawk gmail account to verify who you are.
Offline amir87

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm
Quote from: Si4Fewt on September 25, 2024, 11:08:17 am
Hello. I got a new phone and managed to locky myself out my old account (email wouldn't send to change the password). Is there any chance I can be merged? My old name was Working class Hero (henpecked was a little RAWK addon)

In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.

(1) At what establishment's doorway can one expect a bit of friendly foreplay?

(2) Which poster famously likes shagging animals?

(3) What word does Capon Debaser use when signing off on his artwork?

(4) Please finish this sentence. 'I'm sorry Wayne, please finish your .....'

(5) Where is Crosby Nick actually from?

(6) Is Hazell a man or a woman?

(7) What did Seedorf say about Liverpool?

(8.) Who the fuck is Baldrick?
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
September 25, 2024, 03:32:26 pm
Quote from: amir87 on September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm
In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.

(1) At what establishment's doorway can one expect a bit of friendly foreplay?

(2) Which poster famously likes shagging animals?

(3) What word does Capon Debaser use when signing off on his artwork?

(4) Please finish this sentence. 'I'm sorry Wayne, please finish your .....'

(5) Where is Crosby Nick actually from?

(6) Is Hazell a man or a woman?

(7) What did Seedorf say about Liverpool?

(8.) Who the fuck is Baldrick?

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
Yesterday at 11:34:01 am
 ;D
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
Yesterday at 01:00:10 pm
Thanks for the help
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline 24/7

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
Yesterday at 01:05:37 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 01:00:10 pm
Thanks for the help
Better delete that dupe account quickly before the mods noti..........oh........... ;D
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
Yesterday at 01:59:30 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 01:05:37 pm
Better delete that dupe account quickly before the mods noti..........oh........... ;D

:D

Lifetime ban for anyone who answers Slough to question 5 by the way.
Offline duvva 💅

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
Yesterday at 02:12:56 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:59:30 pm
:D

Lifetime ban for anyone who answers Slough to question 5 by the way.
Winnersh? Taplow?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
Yesterday at 02:18:21 pm
Offline 24/7

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
Yesterday at 03:34:33 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:18:21 pm
Yateley.
Shit place. I mean, seriously  "What has it done for me.....?"
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
Yesterday at 04:06:43 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:18:21 pm
Yateley.

Had enough of Johnny Come Yateleys...
Online John C

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
Yesterday at 06:29:03 pm
Quote from: amir87 on September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm
In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.
;D
Magnificent.
Online DangerScouse

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
Yesterday at 11:29:14 pm
Quote from: amir87 on September 25, 2024, 03:31:25 pm
In order to get verified you're normally asked to answer a questionnaire. I have listed it below to make it easier for you.

(1) At what establishment's doorway can one expect a bit of friendly foreplay?

(2) Which poster famously likes shagging animals?

(3) What word does Capon Debaser use when signing off on his artwork?

(4) Please finish this sentence. 'I'm sorry Wayne, please finish your .....'

(5) Where is Crosby Nick actually from?

(6) Is Hazell a man or a woman?

(7) What did Seedorf say about Liverpool?

(8.) Who the fuck is Baldrick?

 :wellin
Online Red_Mist

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
Today at 07:26:35 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:59:30 pm
:D

Lifetime ban for anyone who answers Slough to question 5 by the way.
Is it Thetford? ;)
