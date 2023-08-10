« previous next »
Offline bignred84

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1040 on: August 10, 2023, 09:24:03 am »
Quote from: bignred84 on August 10, 2023, 08:57:43 am
Can any Mods/Admin help me out please.

besides the fact I have asked for a name change some time back.

I did originally change my user name myself many years ago.

anyway I have tried to log in today on another browser (Bing)

Its saying the email I entered for forgotten password is not valid. ((associated with an account etc)

its also saying both my original User name & current one is not valid (associated with an account etc)

anyone help me out please

Slight update to my earlier post.

I have sorted my issue now.

although what it was I had to use my original log in name (is this correct, that I still use it)

the issue was there was 2 spaces between part of the user name, not one.

although how come it said my email wasn't right when it was ?

can I change my user name to BigRed Please

so back to my original request
Offline John C

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1041 on: August 10, 2023, 10:59:15 am »
Hello mate, there's a long standing rule about name changes and the clue is in the thread title :)
Offline bignred84

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1042 on: August 10, 2023, 12:51:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on August 10, 2023, 10:59:15 am
Hello mate, there's a long standing rule about name changes and the clue is in the thread title :)

Thanks for the reply, not sure what way to take it.
Nearly 25 years I've been registered on here, never had a detention, a warning etc.

so what else have I got to do    ;)

** I've been here that long, I changed my original user name via my own settings/profile.
which is now part of the issue  :)
Online Elmo!

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1043 on: August 10, 2023, 01:01:02 pm »
Quote from: bignred84 on August 10, 2023, 12:51:58 pm
Thanks for the reply, not sure what way to take it.
Nearly 25 years I've been registered on here, never had a detention, a warning etc.

so what else have I got to do    ;)

** I've been here that long, I changed my original user name via my own settings/profile.
which is now part of the issue  :)

You need to be a RAWK Supporter - aka have donated to the site's coffers to keep it running.
Offline bignred84

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1044 on: August 10, 2023, 01:17:03 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 10, 2023, 01:01:02 pm
You need to be a RAWK Supporter - aka have donated to the site's coffers to keep it running.

Doh !!!!!!

ah sorry I get you now

Offline Mr Benn please?

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1045 on: September 13, 2023, 03:19:18 pm »
Hi. I would like to change my user name. I have donated fairly regularly to RAWK for the last few years. Can someone please let me know how I go about this please. happy for a mod to PM me if you want me to explain why I need to change it. many thanks. 
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1046 on: September 13, 2023, 04:50:47 pm »
Quote from: irc65 on September 13, 2023, 03:19:18 pm
Hi. I would like to change my user name. I have donated fairly regularly to RAWK for the last few years. Can someone please let me know how I go about this please. happy for a mod to PM me if you want me to explain why I need to change it. many thanks.
What do you want it changed to?
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1047 on: September 13, 2023, 04:53:49 pm »
Offline Titi Camara

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1048 on: September 13, 2023, 05:21:29 pm »
Offline John C

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1049 on: September 13, 2023, 10:21:53 pm »
I've pm'd him Rob.
Offline Mr Benn please?

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1050 on: September 13, 2023, 10:36:33 pm »
Thanks John, have just replied.
Offline Mr Benn please?

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1051 on: September 15, 2023, 08:41:32 pm »
 :)

yeah, very funny!! Now can you change it back to Mr Benn please?
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1052 on: September 15, 2023, 09:27:09 pm »
Fuck me, it's the mods version of Keegan and Toshack
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1053 on: September 15, 2023, 10:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Thanks John, have just replied on September 15, 2023, 08:41:32 pm
:)

yeah, very funny!! Now can you change it back to Mr Benn please?

Offline Brian Blessed

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1054 on: September 23, 2023, 01:29:18 am »
Can you please put a space between PeterTheRed and ? Just for authenticities sake.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1055 on: September 23, 2023, 09:57:13 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on September 23, 2023, 01:29:18 am
Can you please put a space between PeterTheRed and ? Just for authenticities sake.

Oh, dear...
Offline Bobber.

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1056 on: November 23, 2023, 12:26:28 pm »
 Please can a mod kindly change my username to G82
Offline John C

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1057 on: November 23, 2023, 01:44:12 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on November 23, 2023, 12:26:28 pm
Please can a mod kindly change my username to G82
Check the thread title mate :)
Offline Elzar

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1058 on: November 23, 2023, 01:53:24 pm »
I thought this was going to be people asking for terrible Christmas pun names again.

Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1059 on: November 23, 2023, 02:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November 23, 2023, 01:53:24 pm
I thought this was going to be people asking for terrible Christmas pun names again.

Only a week to go for that nonsense to start  :D
Offline reddebs

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1060 on: November 23, 2023, 02:43:39 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on November 23, 2023, 01:53:24 pm
I thought this was going to be people asking for terrible Christmas pun names again.

Nobody asks for them per se, they're all down to Jim 24/7 conjuring up magical username related Christmas monikers to add some festive fun to the forum.

Hope he pops back to do them again this year 🥳
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1061 on: November 23, 2023, 03:47:28 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on November 23, 2023, 02:43:39 pm
Nobody asks for them per se, they're all down to Jim 24/7 conjuring up magical username related Christmas monikers to add some festive fun to the forum.

Hope he pops back to do them again this year 🥳

Absolutely, yes, hope so as well... :wave
Offline ScottishKopite

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1062 on: December 1, 2023, 12:05:09 am »
Hello, Im looking for a name change. I have been a member since 2019 finally logged back on this evening but been a regular reader ever since just taken a break from posting. Is it possible to get a name change please :)
Offline John C

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1063 on: December 1, 2023, 08:27:13 am »
Topic: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)  (Read 168899 times)
Offline 24/7

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1064 on: September 20, 2024, 03:00:28 pm »
Quote from: alexkelly on September 20, 2024, 01:32:39 pm
Would prefer it to be a bit more anonymous.

Thanks
:evil
Offline Mumm-Ra

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1065 on: September 20, 2024, 03:35:02 pm »
He's going into politics, and wants to get a lot of controversial opinions off his chest I reckon
Offline Elzar

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1066 on: September 20, 2024, 03:39:43 pm »
NotAlexKelly should do it
Offline John C

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1067 on: September 20, 2024, 03:43:16 pm »
Quote from: alexkelly on September 20, 2024, 01:32:39 pm
Any chance I could change my username please? Would prefer it to be a bit more anonymous.
Anything like:
Ak92
Ak1992
A92k
A1992k

Or add lfc in somewhere if none of those are available.

Thanks
Hello Alex, we've got a general rule that once you've registered you can only change your username if you're a RAWK supporter.
The link to donate an amount of your choice is here.
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=74199.msg1172727#msg1172727
Offline CraigDS

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1068 on: September 20, 2024, 03:54:00 pm »
Wants to be more anonymous... tells us all his birth year to go along with his name  ;D
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1069 on: September 20, 2024, 03:57:06 pm »
Online Draex

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1070 on: September 20, 2024, 04:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on September 20, 2024, 03:39:43 pm
NotAlexKelly should do it

NotAlexKellyBorn1992
Offline Hazell

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1071 on: September 20, 2024, 04:41:41 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on September 20, 2024, 03:54:00 pm
Wants to be more anonymous... tells us all his birth year to go along with his name  ;D

Agreed Craig. Or should I say, John?
Offline liversaint

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1072 on: September 20, 2024, 04:44:59 pm »
NedNotAlex1992
Online Elmo!

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1073 on: September 20, 2024, 10:36:07 pm »
Quote from: alexkelly on September 20, 2024, 10:34:22 pm
Haha wow, I didnt expect this many people to be browsing the help section of a footy forum on a Friday evening. Nothing better to do haha?

Honestly, this is one of the best threads on RAWK. It's not posted in very often, but when it is, the resulting posts are usually top tier.  ;D
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1074 on: September 21, 2024, 12:29:28 am »
Hahakelly seems apt...
Offline 24/7

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1075 on: September 21, 2024, 11:45:43 am »
...and there it is. This thread never fails to deliver.
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1076 on: September 21, 2024, 01:27:50 pm »
 :lmao
Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1077 on: September 21, 2024, 09:22:46 pm »
See the lynch mobs out.

Pay the donation Alex

Only then Freedoms got an AK
Offline Peabee

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1078 on: September 22, 2024, 03:06:56 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on September 21, 2024, 11:45:43 am
...and there it is. This thread never fails to deliver.

 ;D

I'm glad you're back Jim.
Online Si4Fewt

Re: Username Change (only well-behaved RAWK supporters eligible)
« Reply #1079 on: Today at 11:08:17 am »
Hello. I got a new phone and managed to locky myself out my old account (email wouldn't send to change the password). Is there any chance I can be merged? My old name was Working class Hero (henpecked was a little RAWK addon)
