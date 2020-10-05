« previous next »
Author Topic: Dejan Lovren  (Read 432126 times)

Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4600 on: October 5, 2020, 10:54:15 am »
Bring him back.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4601 on: October 5, 2020, 04:49:15 pm »
Quote from: All-Is-Bright on October  5, 2020, 12:35:02 am
Some thoughtful words from Degsy on twitter after tonight's loss:

"Never blame one or two players for a defeat. There is 11 players on the pitch who work as a TEAM, sometimes there are good and bad days, tomorrow is a new day. Move on! 💪🏻"

He is also having a go at anyone who is tweeting negativity in response. What a guy. YNWA.

https://twitter.com/Dejan06Lovren/status/1312862465479376898?s=20

Love it!
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4602 on: October 5, 2020, 08:19:34 pm »
He has a point. Well done Degsy!
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4603 on: October 6, 2020, 10:54:49 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October  5, 2020, 09:53:44 am
Lovren at fault for all of the goals last night. It's always his fault. Oh...

Lucas certainly played his part in the third, fifth and sixth goals as well.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4604 on: October 6, 2020, 03:23:27 pm »
We need to sell hendo as well. Brings nothing to the table, him and Downing
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4605 on: October 6, 2020, 04:01:30 pm »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on October  6, 2020, 03:23:27 pm
We need to sell hendo as well. Brings nothing to the table, him and Downing

I'd try and swap him for that Clint Dempsey fella, he looks far more reliable.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4606 on: October 6, 2020, 04:42:29 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October  6, 2020, 04:01:30 pm
I'd try and swap him for that Clint Dempsey fella, he looks far more reliable.

He certainly runs better.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4607 on: November 12, 2020, 03:15:31 pm »
Hehe, Loven must be kicking himself.
Could have been back to first choice by now.
And defacto back to "best player in the world"


On the other hand, since there is an ongoing Voodoo thing ongoing on our central defenders, maybe he is thankful he is not next in line for whatever horrendous injury was in store! :P
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4608 on: November 16, 2020, 09:20:05 am »
Would've been first choice at the moment.

I wonder if he regrets leaving (or we regret selling).
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4609 on: November 16, 2020, 10:20:45 am »
Don't want to jinx him but he's not missed a game for Zenit yet this season. He was captain last week too.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4610 on: December 17, 2020, 09:39:41 am »
He has scored a lovely own goal with his chest ;D

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI5KQRhlsLa/?igshid=1j7dgngiceapj
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4611 on: December 30, 2020, 01:44:24 pm »
Croatia earthquake: Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren makes hotel available

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has offered accommodation to families affected by an earthquake in Croatia.

At least seven people are known to have died in Tuesday's earthquake, which could be felt in neighbouring Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia.

A 12-year-old girl was killed in the badly damaged town of Petrinja.

"Dear citizens of Petrinja, I am making my hotel in Novalja available to the 16 most endangered families," Lovren wrote on Instagram.

"If you need temporary accommodation, contact my team," the Croatia defender - who now plays for Zenit St Petersburg - added.

Chelsea and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic has also pledged to support those affected by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/55485341


Superb gesture from Dejan.

Almost surprised he didn't tack on, "Oh, and LFC, if you need temporary cover at the back, give my agent a call."

I don't suppose it's likely, but a cheeky little loan back for 6 months would be handy.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4612 on: December 30, 2020, 01:48:03 pm »
Isn't the Russian league on its winter break? We could borrow him for a month!

Great gesture from him and his hotel team.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4613 on: December 30, 2020, 07:10:30 pm »
I like this guy.  Ironically I probably appreciate him more now than I did last season.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4614 on: May 2, 2021, 07:10:08 pm »
Back to back titles for Dejan, this time as captain. ;D

https://twitter.com/fczenit_en/status/1388915109284782080
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4615 on: May 2, 2021, 08:20:33 pm »
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4616 on: May 2, 2021, 08:56:01 pm »
Congrats to Dejan!
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4617 on: May 30, 2021, 11:50:22 am »
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4618 on: May 31, 2021, 11:58:12 am »
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4619 on: June 2, 2021, 06:16:08 pm »
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4620 on: April 5, 2022, 12:17:52 am »
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4621 on: April 5, 2022, 08:25:08 am »
he did seem a bit thick at times, didnt he once claim he was one of the best 5 centre backs in the world?
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4622 on: April 5, 2022, 03:28:54 pm »
He retweeted a post by Candace Owens titled 'child groomers and pedophiles' in relation to the Disney statement.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4623 on: April 5, 2022, 03:40:57 pm »
He's a fucking idiot.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4624 on: April 5, 2022, 04:18:20 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on April  5, 2022, 08:25:08 am
he did seem a bit thick at times, didnt he once claim he was one of the best 5 centre backs in the world?

I think he said he was "one of the best centre backs" and it always got misquoted that he said he was the best. To be fair, it was around the time he was a major part of our team.

But on this, yeah, he's dead wrong, but judging by some of his previous tweets is sadly not overly surprising.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4625 on: April 5, 2022, 04:28:45 pm »
He was fucking shite anyway.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4626 on: April 5, 2022, 08:52:11 pm »
Quote from: martinsquirtle on April  5, 2022, 12:17:52 am
Turns out he's a bit of a twat.

https://www.empireofthekop.com/2022/04/03/dejan-lovren-faces-backlash-from-some-liverpool-supporters-after-his-disney-outburst-and-cancellation/

To be fair, we've known this for a while. Is he still posting anti-vax stuff or is  he a full time homophobe now?
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4627 on: April 5, 2022, 11:55:56 pm »
I used to say Lovren was one of the worst timers of headers I have ever seen (other than Dortmund). I was amazed by how much he used to mistime them. Further proof that he's just an imbecile.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4628 on: Yesterday at 08:22:29 am »
Quote from: Lastrador on April  5, 2022, 11:55:56 pm
I used to say Lovren was one of the worst timers of headers I have ever seen (other than Dortmund). I was amazed by how much he used to mistime them. Further proof that he's just an imbecile.
this one David squires did always gets me
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4629 on: Yesterday at 08:43:50 am »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on April  5, 2022, 03:28:54 pm
He retweeted a post by Candace Owens titled 'child groomers and pedophiles' in relation to the Disney statement.

Disney has had employees arrested for child sex crimes every year since 2012.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4630 on: Yesterday at 08:50:54 am »
Quote from: Spezialo on Yesterday at 08:43:50 am
Disney has had employees arrested for child sex crimes every year since 2012.

Ok. I am sure this applies to many corporations with 100,000s of employees.

What makes it related to the bill in Florida though?
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4631 on: Yesterday at 08:58:34 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 08:50:54 am
Ok. I am sure this applies to many corporations with 100,000s of employees.

What makes it related to the bill in Florida though?

Nothing. It's relatable to the retweeted post.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4632 on: Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm »
For info this is Candace Owens' post:  https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1509627028705890306   No wonder people are opposed to Disney. Who would blame Lovren or anyone else for cancelling their Disney subscription? 
Disney clearly oppose the so called 'dont say gay' bill, (Parental Rights in Education Bill). The bill seeks to limit the exposure of young kids in Florida to sex and gender lectures until they are older and reinforces the parents rights to be able to sue schools that teach subjects in ways that are 'out of order' Schools will have to pay the legal fees.
Schools will also have to notify parents if they refer children to mental health services.

So why would Disney oppose such a bill?
It seems that Disney is no longer the great company we remember as kids.

Good that Candace Owens et al have brought this out.

Lovren has done nothing wrong and can retweet what he likes.


Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4633 on: Today at 12:47:26 am »
Quote from: WaterfordRed on Yesterday at 10:53:24 pm
For info this is Candace Owens' post:  https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1509627028705890306   No wonder people are opposed to Disney. Who would blame Lovren or anyone else for cancelling their Disney subscription? 
Disney clearly oppose the so called 'dont say gay' bill, (Parental Rights in Education Bill). The bill seeks to limit the exposure of young kids in Florida to sex and gender lectures until they are older and reinforces the parents rights to be able to sue schools that teach subjects in ways that are 'out of order' Schools will have to pay the legal fees.
Schools will also have to notify parents if they refer children to mental health services.

So why would Disney oppose such a bill?
It seems that Disney is no longer the great company we remember as kids.

Good that Candace Owens et al have brought this out.

Lovren has done nothing wrong and can retweet what he likes.

You have some serious framing and bias issues in that post, friend.

The Candace Owens tweet labels supporters of an LBGTQ+ cause as 'child groomers and paedophiles'. That's pretty sick stuff on her part. Why support/quote that?
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4634 on: Today at 12:54:27 am »
Candace owen is a good for nothing grifter,no opinion of hers is worth even the smallest discusion.Desantis and his florida cronies create drama where there is none to enact laws to fuck over people,fucktard.And Lovren still in Russia no?nuff said,and i'm now questioning his whole refugee story when he was a kid,sadly.Right-wing dumb ass.
