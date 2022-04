For info this is Candace Owens' post: https://twitter.com/RealCandaceO/status/1509627028705890306 No wonder people are opposed to Disney. Who would blame Lovren or anyone else for cancelling their Disney subscription?Disney clearly oppose the so called 'dont say gay' bill, (Parental Rights in Education Bill). The bill seeks to limit the exposure of young kids in Florida to sex and gender lectures until they are older and reinforces the parents rights to be able to sue schools that teach subjects in ways that are 'out of order' Schools will have to pay the legal fees.Schools will also have to notify parents if they refer children to mental health services.So why would Disney oppose such a bill?It seems that Disney is no longer the great company we remember as kids.Good that Candace Owens et al have brought this out.Lovren has done nothing wrong and can retweet what he likes.