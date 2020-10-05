« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: Dejan Lovren  (Read 399018 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,452
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4600 on: October 5, 2020, 10:54:15 am »
Bring him back.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,677
  • Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4601 on: October 5, 2020, 04:49:15 pm »
Quote from: All-Is-Bright on October  5, 2020, 12:35:02 am
Some thoughtful words from Degsy on twitter after tonight's loss:

"Never blame one or two players for a defeat. There is 11 players on the pitch who work as a TEAM, sometimes there are good and bad days, tomorrow is a new day. Move on! 💪🏻"

He is also having a go at anyone who is tweeting negativity in response. What a guy. YNWA.

https://twitter.com/Dejan06Lovren/status/1312862465479376898?s=20

Love it!
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,416
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4602 on: October 5, 2020, 08:19:34 pm »
He has a point. Well done Degsy!
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,279
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4603 on: October 6, 2020, 10:54:49 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on October  5, 2020, 09:53:44 am
Lovren at fault for all of the goals last night. It's always his fault. Oh...

Lucas certainly played his part in the third, fifth and sixth goals as well.
Logged

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

  • He may be of thome aththithtanthe if there ith a thudden kwaithith!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,823
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4604 on: October 6, 2020, 03:23:27 pm »
We need to sell hendo as well. Brings nothing to the table, him and Downing
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,551
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4605 on: October 6, 2020, 04:01:30 pm »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on October  6, 2020, 03:23:27 pm
We need to sell hendo as well. Brings nothing to the table, him and Downing

I'd try and swap him for that Clint Dempsey fella, he looks far more reliable.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,279
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4606 on: October 6, 2020, 04:42:29 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October  6, 2020, 04:01:30 pm
I'd try and swap him for that Clint Dempsey fella, he looks far more reliable.

He certainly runs better.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4607 on: November 12, 2020, 03:15:31 pm »
Hehe, Loven must be kicking himself.
Could have been back to first choice by now.
And defacto back to "best player in the world"


On the other hand, since there is an ongoing Voodoo thing ongoing on our central defenders, maybe he is thankful he is not next in line for whatever horrendous injury was in store! :P
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,930
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4608 on: November 16, 2020, 09:20:05 am »
Would've been first choice at the moment.

I wonder if he regrets leaving (or we regret selling).
« Last Edit: November 16, 2020, 12:04:30 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,551
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4609 on: November 16, 2020, 10:20:45 am »
Don't want to jinx him but he's not missed a game for Zenit yet this season. He was captain last week too.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4610 on: December 17, 2020, 09:39:41 am »
He has scored a lovely own goal with his chest ;D

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI5KQRhlsLa/?igshid=1j7dgngiceapj
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline HindleyRedSkin

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 871
  • Wigan address
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4611 on: December 30, 2020, 01:44:24 pm »
Croatia earthquake: Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren makes hotel available

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has offered accommodation to families affected by an earthquake in Croatia.

At least seven people are known to have died in Tuesday's earthquake, which could be felt in neighbouring Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia.

A 12-year-old girl was killed in the badly damaged town of Petrinja.

"Dear citizens of Petrinja, I am making my hotel in Novalja available to the 16 most endangered families," Lovren wrote on Instagram.

"If you need temporary accommodation, contact my team," the Croatia defender - who now plays for Zenit St Petersburg - added.

Chelsea and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic has also pledged to support those affected by the 6.4-magnitude earthquake.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/55485341


Superb gesture from Dejan.

Almost surprised he didn't tack on, "Oh, and LFC, if you need temporary cover at the back, give my agent a call."

I don't suppose it's likely, but a cheeky little loan back for 6 months would be handy.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,551
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4612 on: December 30, 2020, 01:48:03 pm »
Isn't the Russian league on its winter break? We could borrow him for a month!

Great gesture from him and his hotel team.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline God's Left Peg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4613 on: December 30, 2020, 07:10:30 pm »
I like this guy.  Ironically I probably appreciate him more now than I did last season.
Logged
"The socialism I believe in is everybody working for the same goal and everybody having a share in the rewards. That's how I see football, that's how I see life."

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4614 on: May 2, 2021, 07:10:08 pm »
Back to back titles for Dejan, this time as captain. ;D

https://twitter.com/fczenit_en/status/1388915109284782080
Logged

Offline aw1991

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,326
  • Love Firmino, hate bastards
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4615 on: May 2, 2021, 08:20:33 pm »
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,551
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4616 on: May 2, 2021, 08:56:01 pm »
Congrats to Dejan!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,625
  • BoRac
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4617 on: Yesterday at 11:50:22 am »
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,186
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Dejan Lovren
« Reply #4618 on: Today at 11:58:12 am »
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 