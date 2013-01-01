Fair enough.



There's a reasonable chance, but just as a reminder. One year ago a German anti-semite committed an attack on a synagogue in Halle. There is no official information yet on the background of the terrorist as there is still a man-hunt going on.We do know that there were at least two terrorists involved. One is dead and the other one is still somewhere out there. The interior minister was talking about two terrorists in a press conference about an hour ago. Vienna's mayor talked about the attack as if it could just be the one guy who was shot. He was armed with an automatic rifle, a gun and a machete. He seemed to be wearing an explosive-belt, but that turned out to be fake. The mayor also confirmed that there is another civilian victim - a woman who died in hospital. He also said that they have an idea of who the dead terrorist is and that investigations are still ongoing.We also don't know whether the synagogue was actually a target for the attackers or whether they just chose to start their rampage there, because that's also a rather well know area of Vienna, where there are lots of bars and restaurants that were still open today, before the lockdown was supposed to start at midnight. That said, islamists have been an issue in Austria. Only a couple of weeks ago a guy from Syria threw stones at the synagogue in Graz, sprayed pro-Palestinian paroles in various places and then attacked the President of the Jewish Community in Graz. When he was arrested a couple of days later it turned out that he's an anti-semite, hates Israel and is also anti-LGBTQ.