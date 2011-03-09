« previous next »
Author Topic: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.  (Read 7004 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 02:41:21 PM »
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 02:20:49 PM
when you boil everything down, everything is a manmade idea isn't it?

I read that as marmalade.

Which is definitely not man-made, being a product of the famous - and wholly natural - marmalade fountains of eastern Madagascar.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Classycara

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 02:55:41 PM »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 01:24:42 PM
Are gender issues up for ridicule?

Sure

My friend made a joke about men's ability to see things in the fridge. Oh how we laughed. Noone was murdered subsequently.
Offline aw1991

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 03:07:05 PM »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 01:24:42 PM
TTK is right in that free speech is a fallacy, clearly some things are off limits
That's something for a society to decide, not an individual.

For example, if I make a racist/misogynic/homophobic slur in my newspaper and people stop buying it. Or, if I identify as a Nazi and get arrested for it because it's illegal in my country.

AFAIK, making fun of religion or religious topic isn't outlawed in France, and the large population is fine with it. In that case, I think that it isn't off limits.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 03:30:08 PM »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 01:24:42 PM
Are gender issues up for ridicule?
"Gender" is a manmade personmade idea, do you think it should be within scope for this ridicule?

TTK is right in that free speech is a fallacy, clearly some things are off limits
Offline Lusty

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 03:58:20 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 03:07:05 PM
That's something for a society to decide, not an individual.

For example, if I make a racist/misogynic/homophobic slur in my newspaper and people stop buying it elect me as prime minister.

Fixed.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 04:00:22 PM »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 01:24:42 PM
Are gender issues up for ridicule?
"Gender" is a manmade idea, do you think it should be within scope for this ridicule?

TTK is right in that free speech is a fallacy, clearly some things are off limits
What do you mean by gender issues?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 04:04:44 PM »
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 03:07:05 PM
That's something for a society to decide, not an individual.

For example, if I make a racist/misogynic/homophobic slur in my newspaper and people stop buying it. Or, if I identify as a Nazi and get arrested for it because it's illegal in my country.

AFAIK, making fun of religion or religious topic isn't outlawed in France, and the large population is fine with it. In that case, I think that it isn't off limits.

France abolished their blasphemy laws in 1791, England and Wales in 2008, although those laws only related to blasphemy against the Church of England. :o
Offline Escorcio

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 04:11:14 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 04:00:22 PM
What do you mean by gender issues?

The issue of people having different ideas on gender...

Would a newspaper article of "there are only 2 genders" be acceptable under "free speech"?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 04:16:49 PM »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 04:11:14 PM
The issue of people having different ideas on gender...

Would a newspaper article of "there are only 2 genders" be acceptable under "free speech"?

Why not? Newspapers publish all sorts of articles which don't conform to all views, Brexit, climate change and herd immunity just being examples.
Offline Classycara

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 04:19:53 PM »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 04:11:14 PM
The issue of people having different ideas on gender...

Would a newspaper article of "there are only 2 genders" be acceptable under "free speech"?


Err, yes. Try google.

In fact you've just said it yourself, albeit in quotations.

Of course the thin skinned people perpetrating these horrific crimes aren't really into nuance, and don't really care about who it was who did what - they're pretty indiscriminate (including killing other muslims).

If someone from RAWK was beheaded for your comment being misconstrued, would you condemn the murderer? Or would you rail against people like yourself who pointlessly stoked anger?
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 04:22:13 PM »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 04:11:14 PM
The issue of people having different ideas on gender...

Would a newspaper article of "there are only 2 genders" be acceptable under "free speech"?

Yes.  In fact I am pretty sure we've had exactly that. (Whether line agrees or not)
Offline lobsterboy

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 04:22:53 PM »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 04:11:14 PM
The issue of people having different ideas on gender...

Would a newspaper article of "there are only 2 genders" be acceptable under "free speech"?


Pretty sure if you searched you could find opinion pieces on it.
The gender stuff also probably has more credence and evidence than any of the proclamations of the stone age wizards the abrahamic death cults follow.
Offline Escorcio

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 04:26:15 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 04:22:13 PM
Yes.  In fact I am pretty sure we've had exactly that. (Whether line agrees or not)

Source for any big newspaper recently doing this?
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 04:34:14 PM »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 01:24:42 PM
Are gender issues up for ridicule?
"Gender" is a manmade idea, do you think it should be within scope for this ridicule?

TTK is right in that free speech is a fallacy, clearly some things are off limits


Everything is up for ridicule.


Quote
"Ive changed. Not as much as Bruce Jenner, obviously  now Caitlyn Jenner.What a year shes had. She became a role model for trans people everywhere, showing great bravery in breaking down barriers and destroying stereotypes. She didnt do a lot for women drivers, but you can't have everything, can you?"
Offline Classycara

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 04:44:01 PM »
Speaking of ridicule, Escorcio its been about five or so hours since you started skirting around some kind of thought - are you getting any closer to making a point yet?
Offline Escorcio

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 05:05:35 PM »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:34:14 PM

Everything is up for ridicule.

A comedian?

Really?


For your info, I agree that everything should be up for ridicule, but the reality is that it isn't in the mainstream (newspapers, not comedians).

People are hypocritical if they claim that it is
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 05:37:28 PM »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 05:05:35 PM
A comedian?

Really?


For your info, I agree that everything should be up for ridicule, but the reality is that it isn't in the mainstream (newspapers, not comedians).

People are hypocritical if they claim that it is

I think you misunderstand the concept of free speech (and especially the freedom to mock or ridicule). It's permissive, not mandatory. If someone chooses not to exercise it, it doesn't mean that the concept doesn't exist!
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 05:40:21 PM »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 05:05:35 PM
A comedian?

Really?


For your info, I agree that everything should be up for ridicule, but the reality is that it isn't in the mainstream (newspapers, not comedians).

People are hypocritical if they claim that it is

Yes a comedian,a comedian at a top awards show & a comedian because they're the ones who really push the boundaries.

Newspapers also reported on that actual joke.

So yeah,really.  ::)
Offline Alan_X

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 06:23:54 PM »
Quote from: Escorcio on Yesterday at 05:05:35 PM
A comedian?

Really?


For your info, I agree that everything should be up for ridicule, but the reality is that it isn't in the mainstream (newspapers, not comedians).

People are hypocritical if they claim that it is

You are also confusing free speech with editorial policy.
Offline Alan_X

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 06:36:19 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 04:44:01 PM
Speaking of ridicule, Escorcio its been about five or so hours since you started skirting around some kind of thought - are you getting any closer to making a point yet?

I thought I recogised the name. He was the one who complained about 'arbitrarily defining" these fine people as Nazis back in 2017:


Nazi flags

Fascist salutes, torchlit processions and anti-semitic chants


 
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 06:42:26 PM »
Just went for a look & jesus wept the guy talks some utter shite.

Can't help buy wonder if he really has been out to protest against BLM.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 06:44:28 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:36:19 PM
I thought I recogised the name. He was the one who complained about 'arbitrarily defining" these fine people as Nazis back in 2017:


Nazi flags

Fascist salutes, torchlit processions and anti-semitic chants

They look like fine, upstanding citizens to me  ::)
Offline dirkster

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 09:01:23 PM »
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 09:10:14 PM »
Jewish people have been advised to remove their skull caps for the time being..
No stay indoors if at all possible.

Slaughtering innocent people, that will solve everything of course
Offline dirkster

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 09:14:15 PM »
Sky news saying unconfirmed reports of multiple locations where attacks have occurred in Vienna
Online FlashGordon

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 09:16:33 PM »
Can I ask why this is being posted in the Charlie Hebdo thread? Are the two linked?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 09:19:42 PM »
Quote
Earlier reports had suggested that the nearby Stadttempel synagogue could have been the target of the attack.

But Oskar Deutsch, president of the Jewish Community Vienna, said the synagogue on Seitenstettengasse and the office building at the same address were already closed at the time of the attack, and it was unclear if it was one of the targets of the attack.

Deutsch told the Kurier newspaper that no members of Viennas Jewish community were among those injured in the attack.

https://amp.theguardian.com/world/2020/nov/02/several-people-injured-as-shots-fired-in-centre-of-vienna?
Offline WhoHe

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 09:27:21 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 09:16:33 PM
Can I ask why this is being posted in the Charlie Hebdo thread? Are the two linked?
Its been described as a terror attack but you probably know that.
Offline Escorcio

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 10:15:21 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:36:19 PM
I thought I recogised the name. He was the one who complained about 'arbitrarily defining" these fine people as Nazis back in 2017:


Nazi flags

Fascist salutes, torchlit processions and anti-semitic chants

I think what I said was that Antifa shouldn't be able to go around bashing people they suspected to be Trump supports.
I don't recall there being any with salutes or tiki torches though. I'm happy for you to direct me to the post where that was the case, unless you're happy to concede you're talking shite?
Online FlashGordon

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 10:32:13 PM »
Quote from: WhoHe on Yesterday at 09:27:21 PM
Its been described as a terror attack but you probably know that.

I saw that yes, but what does it have to do with the Charlie Hebdo massacres. It was a genuine question.
Online Bobsackamano

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 10:51:11 PM »
Been looking at recent news with regards to Austria and the Muslim world and i cant find any recent flare ups of any note. Wonder if this will be some more adult men upset about cartoons?
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 11:05:55 PM »
How do you tackle the issue of islamic extremism?  There's clearly some real issues within that form of religion.
Offline Classycara

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 11:53:00 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:32:13 PM
I saw that yes, but what does it have to do with the Charlie Hebdo massacres. It was a genuine question.

Is it possible that you missed the likes of Erdogan and Mahathir Mohamad stoking up ethno-religious conflict in Europe following the news of the Charlie Hebdo massacres? Surely you haven't missed the violence since then?
Online TipTopKop

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 11:58:55 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:05:55 PM
How do you tackle the issue of islamic extremism?  There's clearly some real issues within that form of religion.
It's the million dollar (actually billions) question.

If we reduce this to the usual reductive arguments on RAWK of religion bad, boo religions etc then clearly not much will change.

I can list you the figures in a single country like Iraq, Afghanistan, or Syria which show more Arabs/Asians/Africans/Muslims have died at the hands of these sickos than all western nations combined ....and it isn't even close.

It's multi layered. I'm afraid there is no silver bullet to this.

ISIS, Al Qa'eda before them and their fringe offshoots like Al Shabab or Ahrar Al Sham or Suquor al-Sham are funded and supported with governments that are in bed with our very own.

We sell arms and contracts to the governments that end up funding them; the US has practical military and naval installations that are more akin to cities than military bases on their lands (e.g. Qatar, or Baghdad's Green Zone).

The other side of this is your poorly implemented globalisation and mass migrations (vast majority of which is peaceful and well meaning, but being rushed and badly planned causes serious long term marginalisation, unemployment and alienation among migrant groups).

So what you have is effectively a badly coordinated/planned global influx of differing cultures, with the same governments that open these doors striking multi billion arms and other trade deals with the same partners that fund the madrassas and twisted ideology.

We can reduce this to base religion to our own dismay. Religion isn't going to disappear no matter how much some may want it to. You either educate, live with it and evolve or you sit and shout at it until the cows come home.

Globalisation (or bad planning, moderation thereof) -and the subsequent alienation/racism and radicalisation that is a byproduct of that- are all far more contributing factors in my opinion.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #154 on: Today at 12:00:35 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:53:00 PM
Is it possible that you missed the likes of Erdogan and Mahathir Mohamad stoking up ethno-religious conflict in Europe following the news of the Charlie Hebdo massacres? Surely you haven't missed the violence since then?

No I haven't missed it, I just don't automatically link a shooting somewhere to Muslims. I'd like to hear some facts first.
Offline Classycara

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #155 on: Today at 12:10:09 AM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:00:35 AM
No I haven't missed it, I just don't automatically link a shooting somewhere to Muslims. I'd like to hear some facts first.

It happened many hours ago. It occurred in a district with a famous synagogue, site of a terrorist attack by Fatah in 1981. European heads of state have been in contact, expressing their support in a continuation context of recent weeks' events, perpetrators seen wearing 'explosives belts'.

Did you really think it was automatic, and foolish of people to discuss the attack as if it was perpetrated by islamists? Haven't seen anyone link random shootings to muslims, so not really sure what you were getting at there.
