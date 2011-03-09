How do you tackle the issue of islamic extremism? There's clearly some real issues within that form of religion.



It's the million dollar (actually billions) question.If we reduce this to the usual reductive arguments on RAWK of religion bad, boo religions etc then clearly not much will change.I can list you the figures in a single country like Iraq, Afghanistan, or Syria which show more Arabs/Asians/Africans/Muslims have died at the hands of these sickos than all western nations combined ....and it isn't even close.It's multi layered. I'm afraid there is no silver bullet to this.ISIS, Al Qa'eda before them and their fringe offshoots like Al Shabab or Ahrar Al Sham or Suquor al-Sham are funded and supported with governments that are in bed with our very own.We sell arms and contracts to the governments that end up funding them; the US has practical military and naval installations that are more akin to cities than military bases on their lands (e.g. Qatar, or Baghdad's Green Zone).The other side of this is your poorly implemented globalisation and mass migrations (vast majority of which is peaceful and well meaning, but being rushed and badly planned causes serious long term marginalisation, unemployment and alienation among migrant groups).So what you have is effectively a badly coordinated/planned global influx of differing cultures, with the same governments that open these doors striking multi billion arms and other trade deals with the same partners that fund the madrassas and twisted ideology.We can reduce this to base religion to our own dismay. Religion isn't going to disappear no matter how much some may want it to. You either educate, live with it and evolve or you sit and shout at it until the cows come home.Globalisation (or bad planning, moderation thereof) -and the subsequent alienation/racism and radicalisation that is a byproduct of that- are all far more contributing factors in my opinion.