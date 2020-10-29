« previous next »
Author Topic: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.  (Read 4970 times)

Offline RedGuy

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #40 on: October 29, 2020, 10:03:51 AM »
Looks like another beheading in France today, what the hell
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #41 on: October 29, 2020, 10:12:08 AM »
Quote from: RedGuy on October 29, 2020, 10:03:51 AM
Looks like another beheading in France today, what the hell

Erdogan has blood on his hands now. Fucking snowflake.

"Allahu Akbar" - probably the most frightening words anyone could hear in a public place.

Vive la France.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #42 on: October 29, 2020, 10:19:41 AM »
Another very sad day.

Religious authoritarianism/extremeism has no place in a progressive society.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #43 on: October 29, 2020, 10:45:16 AM »
Difficult to see where this ends.

Either France agrees to abandon freedom of speech or the adhearants to the Muslim religion in France accept freedom of speech.

I dont see either moving their position so this will go on and on and get worse. Significantly worse.
Offline PhilV

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #44 on: October 29, 2020, 12:23:23 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on October 29, 2020, 10:45:16 AM
Difficult to see where this ends.

Either France agrees to abandon freedom of speech or the adhearants to the Muslim religion in France accept freedom of speech.

I dont see either moving their position so this will go on and on and get worse. Significantly worse.

I would say France has to stand firm here, they have these core values, it is part of being French. All these people committing these crimes are doing is further alienating themselves from a society which either welcome them or they already grew up in, which makes you think how removed from normal/local cultural values they may have been.

Really sad this, I always get so confused as to how someone can kill someone over such a stupid reason like drawing a religious figure.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #45 on: October 29, 2020, 12:47:55 PM »
Quote from: PhilV on October 29, 2020, 12:23:23 PM
Really sad this, I always get so confused as to how someone can kill someone over such a stupid reason like drawing a religious figure.

People have been butchering each other in the name of religion for thousands of years. Its not new and it should not be surprising.

In the West we have largely forgotten this as we have had our religions under control for a long time so have not had to put up with it.

I really do fear this will be the start of major upheavels within France that could be quite devastating. No western country can tolerate people being beheaded in the street in the name of religion.
Offline zero zero

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #46 on: October 29, 2020, 12:52:04 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on October 29, 2020, 12:47:55 PM
I really do fear this will be the start of major upheavels within France that could be quite devastating. No western country can tolerate people being beheaded in the street in the name of religion.
When Lee Rigby was murdered in South London, how would you characterise the country's reaction?
Offline Ashburton

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #47 on: October 29, 2020, 12:53:29 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on October 29, 2020, 10:45:16 AM
Difficult to see where this ends.

Either France agrees to abandon freedom of speech or the adhearants to the Muslim religion in France accept freedom of speech.

I dont see either moving their position so this will go on and on and get worse. Significantly worse.

It's remarkable how many Islamic influential types are coming out against France for defending what is a core value for them.  These attacks were committed on French soil, and it beggars belief that the expectation that the French would throw aside their free speech to appease these knife-wielding terrorists.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #48 on: October 29, 2020, 12:57:06 PM »
Quote from: zero zero on October 29, 2020, 12:52:04 PM
When Lee Rigby was murdered in South London, how would you characterise the country's reaction?

Not happy
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #49 on: October 29, 2020, 01:11:25 PM »
Just read it was in/near a church too. Awful.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #50 on: October 29, 2020, 02:20:03 PM »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on October 29, 2020, 01:11:25 PM
Just read it was in/near a church too. Awful.

These Islamist fanatics are trying to start a Holy War. I'm sure they'll probably be able to find the appropriate verse in the Koran to justify that objective.

But France will not compromise an inch. It can't afford to. It would no longer be France if it did. Moreover France will continue to guarantee religious freedom and civil rights for everyone, including (obviously) Muslims - which is more than you can say for every Islamic theocracy that's ever existed.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #51 on: October 29, 2020, 03:40:42 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 29, 2020, 02:20:03 PM
These Islamist fanatics are trying to start a Holy War. I'm sure they'll probably be able to find the appropriate verse in the Koran to justify that objective.

But France will not compromise an inch. It can't afford to. It would no longer be France if it did. Moreover France will continue to guarantee religious freedom and civil rights for everyone, including (obviously) Muslims - which is more than you can say for every Islamic theocracy that's ever existed.

And France's neutral religious stance and freedom of speech is based on the role the Catholic church played in maintaining the Monarchy and it's constant interference in politics post revolution so I can't see the Government or mainstream French society giving in either.
Offline PhilV

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #52 on: October 29, 2020, 03:54:36 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on October 29, 2020, 12:47:55 PM
People have been butchering each other in the name of religion for thousands of years. Its not new and it should not be surprising.

True, but generally that was always for further goals such as territory, power, or indeed the spread of said religion which again = power.

This and other example are literally pure lunacy as it is killing someone over a sketch/drawing/doodle - I personally have never encountered someone with such extreme views, its mad.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #53 on: October 29, 2020, 04:19:18 PM »
Quote from: PhilV on October 29, 2020, 03:54:36 PM
True, but generally that was always for further goals such as territory, power, or indeed the spread of said religion which again = power.

This and other example are literally pure lunacy as it is killing someone over a sketch/drawing/doodle - I personally have never encountered someone with such extreme views, its mad.

It is an exercise in power, control and coercion through violence.

The violence is intended to punish France for not giving into the Islamists on free speech. Its aim is to make them turn away from the freedoms they see as fundamental to their society under the threat of public beheadings. This is in France, now. In the 21st century.
Offline PhilV

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #54 on: October 29, 2020, 04:46:57 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on October 29, 2020, 04:19:18 PM
It is an exercise in power, control and coercion through violence.

The violence is intended to punish France for not giving into the Islamists on free speech. Its aim is to make them turn away from the freedoms they see as fundamental to their society under the threat of public beheadings. This is in France, now. In the 21st century.

Mad, maybe it's because they know France is soft so to say.

In China, the moving of thousands of Muslims into concentration camps, the same in Myanmar I believe where they were driven out, not a peep from Muslim leaders, but Ergodan comes out and boycott France is now a thing because they allow freedom of speech.

Maybe this is the only way to deal with Terrorists going forward: https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1986-01-07-mn-13892-story.html

It's sad, really sad because when you are extremely tolerant you allow the intolerant to prosper and threaten that free society, such a catch 22!
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #55 on: October 29, 2020, 04:59:51 PM »
Quote from: PhilV on October 29, 2020, 04:46:57 PM
Mad, maybe it's because they know France is soft so to say.

It's sad, really sad because when you are extremely tolerant you allow the intolerant to prosper and threaten that free society, such a catch 22!

If they think that France is soft however thats a strategic mistake. Its happening in France because they actually have freedom of speech and the seperation of religion and state.

In other countries like our own there is a more complicated relationship between religion and state with certain faiths already having certain undue influences within the government. This allows greater flexibility incorporating the demands of other religions.
Online J_Kopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 02:44:11 PM »
I don't think that the name of Simone Barretto Silva has been mentioned on RAWK.



A carer and mother murdered by fascists and no one on here will even "say her name". George Floyd, killed in similar cold blood, has a thread with thousands of posts - what's the difference?
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 03:03:20 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 02:44:11 PM
I don't think that the name of Simone Barretto Silva has been mentioned on RAWK.



A carer and mother murdered by fascists and no one on here will even "say her name". George Floyd, killed in similar cold blood, has a thread with thousands of posts - what's the difference?

I don't think there is any particular reason why Silva's name isn't been mentioned as, sadly, the names of terrorist victims get lost. I suppose with George Floyd being killed by the legal authorities rather than a criminal extremist organisation gets more notice?

I grew up during the NI troubles and could probably name half a dozen IRA/UVF murderers and virtually no victims.
 
Online J_Kopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 05:00:04 PM »
A priest has now been shot in Lyon.
Offline dalarr

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:24:25 PM »
I see no end to this. How can Islam and free speech coexist at all? Its very depressing.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 08:48:01 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 05:00:04 PM
A priest has now been shot in Lyon.

That one may not be a terrorist related incident. They are looking at a possible dispute within the Greek Orthodox community in Lyon.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #61 on: Today at 12:16:42 PM »
Quote from: dalarr on Yesterday at 08:24:25 PM
I see no end to this. How can Islam and free speech coexist at all? Its very depressing.

They can co-exist - at least in non-Muslim countries. The record in Muslim countries is depressing, I agree. Either outright theocracies or notional democracies like Pakistan where religious mobs often take the law into their own hands. But in the West things are obviously much better. Muslim worship is protected and free speech still exists.

The important thing now is to make sure that Muslims remain protected. But also the right to take the piss out of the Koran is protected too.

Long live Charlie.
Online FlashGordon

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #62 on: Today at 12:46:30 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 02:44:11 PM
I don't think that the name of Simone Barretto Silva has been mentioned on RAWK.



A carer and mother murdered by fascists and no one on here will even "say her name". George Floyd, killed in similar cold blood, has a thread with thousands of posts - what's the difference?

What's your point?
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:02:21 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 12:46:30 PM
What's your point?

He's Islamophobic.  Has a real issue with muslims.
Offline Hendollama

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #64 on: Today at 01:30:33 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:02:21 PM
He's Islamophobic.  Has a real issue with muslims.
There are a few in this thread.
Online J_Kopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:06:52 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:02:21 PM
He's Islamophobic.  Has a real issue with muslims.

Er, why would you say that?  I certainly take issue with people who want to behead those who mock religion, are you telling me that's Muslims as a group? Because I dont think it is.

Quote from: Hendollama on Today at 01:30:33 PM
There are a few in this thread.

Who are they?

Crying "Islamophobia" is a convenient way to avoid talking about the issue though.
Offline Garrus

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:20:19 PM »
Floyd was killed by an officer of the law while this poor lady was murdered by a terrorist. It doesn't have to be a contest. Both deaths were awful but surely not comparable in context.
Online J_Kopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:27:15 PM »
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 02:20:19 PM
Floyd was killed by an officer of the law while this poor lady was murdered by a terrorist. It doesn't have to be a contest. Both deaths were awful but surely not comparable in context.

I wasn't trying to make it one, I just found it depressing that we didn't have a single post about her. Surely these things are worthy of equal outrage!
Online FlashGordon

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:30:03 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 02:27:15 PM
I wasn't trying to make it one, I just found it depressing that we didn't have a single post about her. Surely these things are worthy of equal outrage!

You can be outraged about it. You can post about it. Others aren't obliged to post about it. Just like people aren't obliged to post about George Floyd. They just decided to do it. It's not a competition.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #69 on: Today at 02:35:25 PM »
Quote from: Hendollama on Today at 01:30:33 PM
There are a few in this thread.

You probably need to name them mate, because otherwise everyone will be thinking "he means me". You'll probably need to say why, too.
