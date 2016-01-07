Caroline has a book out.....



It's only in e-book format as every physical publisher was too scared to post it....



She finds it difficult to speak in Britain, Police demand special payment to run security.... That's freedom of speech for you eh?



Yeah, I saw that. I didn't even know that she had a book out. I'm thinking of buying a tablet/kindle soon. This might be one of the first ebooks that I buy. As she says in the interview and to be honest as many of us were able to gather from reading different sources there was a concerted campaign in the anglophone press to malign Charlie Hebdo. It was a twin tragedy in that one the cartoonists were shot dead. And then the there was a lack of recognition of what had happened with the blame being put on the cartoonists instead, who were labelled as racists. I think it was deplorable that even french speakers who with a little bit of research could have easily worked out that the so-called racist cartoons of Charlie were lampooning the French far-right, instead went on the BBC and complained about racism instead trying to prove that they had it coming.There is so much wrong with everything that happened in the aftermath of the Charlie Hebdo attacks that reveal the true face of today's 'left' to be this grotesque mix of people claiming 'intersectionism', but rejecting universalism. Which makes it less of a concerted movement and makes it more a case of strange bedfellows. In that sense, this was my 9/11 in forcing me to challenge the ideas that are put forward by some of these folks on a daily basis within my social circles. Not that it makes me a great activist or anything, but I think so many poorly thought out ideas go unchallenged on a daily basis and as long as that happens the middle ground that dictates what happens within society will get continually chewed up on all sides until it's no more than a sliver.