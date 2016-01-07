« previous next »
Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« on: January 7, 2016, 08:51:47 PM »
A year ago today, an atrocious act of cowardice occurred in Paris.


I wanted to take a moment to remember those innocents who were slaughtered.

Those people in the Supermarket, shot down merly for going shopping. The heroic Muslim guy who saved so many lives there...


Those innocents at Charlie Hebdo who were slaughtered for drawing cartoons.  Cartoons that lampooned the insanity of those very extremists themselves..


I hope some will join me in expressing their sympathies.

I thought some may find this podcast by a former Charlie Hebdo writer interesting.  Caroline Fourest talks passionately about the shift in media actions in the face of fear of reprisals.  She also explains the context and commitment of Charlie Hebdo and its stories..

http://traffic.libsyn.com/gspellchecker/Episode_74_-_Caroline_Fourest.mp3

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #1 on: January 7, 2016, 09:42:54 PM »
RIP
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #2 on: January 7, 2016, 09:51:01 PM »
I'll join with you.

Appalling events that day.  Butchered because you draw the wrong cartoons. Excellent.

Not a magazine I'd ever read, but much praise and appreciation to all those who died at the hands of deranged lunatics.

RIP all victims this year. I'm sure Allah is good.....
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #3 on: January 7, 2016, 09:56:35 PM »
Irrespective of whether their magazine/cartoons offended, they did not deserve to get slaughtered in an act of extreme savagery.

RIP.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #4 on: January 7, 2016, 10:15:27 PM »
Should watch Three Days of Terror on BBC2 tonight at midnight. Was on last night at 9, a lot will have missed it due to the match. Its on iplayer as well.

It uses footage from inside and tells the entire story, a lot of which was new to me.

Its intense to say the least.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #5 on: January 7, 2016, 10:15:53 PM »
Quote from: changed back? on January  7, 2016, 09:56:35 PM
Irrespective of whether their magazine/cartoons offended, they did not deserve to get slaughtered in an act of extreme savagery.

RIP.
Some people have suggested that the cartoons were to blame, and that such an act was induced by them (although how they account for those poor shoppers deaths I don't know).

I cannot be more shocked by such a suggestion.  To have such low expectations of the Muslim community is surely racist?  We would never accept that excuse from a white liberal  Christian community.....
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #6 on: January 7, 2016, 10:16:35 PM »
Quote from: Mouth on January  7, 2016, 10:15:27 PM
Should watch Three Days of Terror on BBC2 tonight at midnight. Was on last night at 9, a lot will have missed it due to the match. Its on iplayer as well.

It uses footage from inside and tells the entire story, a lot of which was new to me.

Its intense to say the least.
Cheers... Might catch it on I player
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #7 on: January 7, 2016, 10:19:48 PM »
Quote from: Mouth on January  7, 2016, 10:15:27 PM
Should watch Three Days of Terror on BBC2 tonight at midnight. Was on last night at 9, a lot will have missed it due to the match. Its on iplayer as well.

It uses footage from inside and tells the entire story, a lot of which was new to me.

Its intense to say the least.

I watched the last 40 minutes or so of it last night, and I agree it's worth a watch.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #8 on: January 8, 2016, 10:46:22 AM »
I have huge admiration for Caroline Fourest. She's wonderful.

The Charlie Hebdo attacks left an indelible mark on me personally. I hope those lives are not lost in vain. It's incredibly important that we all stand up for our freedoms.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #9 on: January 8, 2016, 12:30:53 PM »
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #10 on: January 8, 2016, 10:17:33 PM »
Quote from: jooneyisdagloomy on January  8, 2016, 10:46:22 AM
I have huge admiration for Caroline Fourest. She's wonderful.

The Charlie Hebdo attacks left an indelible mark on me personally. I hope those lives are not lost in vain. It's incredibly important that we all stand up for our freedoms.
Caroline has a book out.....

It's only in e-book format as every physical publisher was too scared to post it....

She finds it difficult to speak in Britain, Police demand special payment to run security....  That's freedom of speech for you eh?
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #11 on: January 9, 2016, 01:50:37 AM »
Quote from: Tepid water on January  8, 2016, 10:17:33 PM
Caroline has a book out.....

It's only in e-book format as every physical publisher was too scared to post it....

She finds it difficult to speak in Britain, Police demand special payment to run security....  That's freedom of speech for you eh?

Yeah, I saw that. I didn't even know that she had a book out. I'm thinking of buying a tablet/kindle soon. This might be one of the first ebooks that I buy. As she says in the interview and to be honest as many of us were able to gather from reading different sources there was a concerted campaign in the anglophone press to malign Charlie Hebdo. It was a twin tragedy in that one the cartoonists were shot dead. And then the there was a lack of recognition of what had happened with the blame being put on the cartoonists instead, who were labelled as racists. I think it was deplorable that even french speakers who with a little bit of research could have easily worked out that the so-called racist cartoons of Charlie were lampooning the French far-right, instead went on the BBC and complained about racism instead trying to prove that they had it coming.

There is so much wrong with everything that happened in the aftermath of the Charlie Hebdo attacks that reveal the true face of today's 'left' to be this grotesque mix of people claiming 'intersectionism', but rejecting universalism. Which makes it less of a concerted movement and makes it more a case of strange bedfellows. In that sense, this was my 9/11 in forcing me to challenge the ideas that are put forward by some of these folks on a daily basis within my social circles. Not that it makes me a great activist or anything, but I think so many poorly thought out ideas go unchallenged on a daily basis and as long as that happens the middle ground that dictates  what happens within society will get continually chewed up on all sides until it's no more than a sliver.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #12 on: January 9, 2016, 06:31:24 PM »
Quote from: Mouth on January  7, 2016, 10:15:27 PM
Should watch Three Days of Terror on BBC2 tonight at midnight. Was on last night at 9, a lot will have missed it due to the match. Its on iplayer as well.

It uses footage from inside and tells the entire story, a lot of which was new to me.

Its intense to say the least.

For people outside of Britain: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOhUB6Mhh1Y
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #13 on: January 10, 2016, 05:48:01 AM »
Quote from: Agger on January  9, 2016, 06:31:24 PM
For people outside of Britain: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOhUB6Mhh1Y

Cheers mate. As Mouth says...intense
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #14 on: January 10, 2016, 06:57:36 AM »
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #15 on: January 10, 2016, 03:12:56 PM »
Quote from: capt k on January 10, 2016, 06:57:36 AM
its been removed by the user?:(


Too bad. But you can find it at the more 'usual' sources.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #16 on: January 11, 2016, 03:33:21 PM »
I thought this from Kenan Malik on Charlie Hebdo, and especially the importance of free speech, was very good.

https://kenanmalik.wordpress.com/2016/01/07/charlie-hebdo-one-year-on/
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #17 on: January 11, 2016, 06:05:29 PM »
Quote from: Mouth on January  7, 2016, 10:15:27 PM
Should watch Three Days of Terror on BBC2 tonight at midnight. Was on last night at 9, a lot will have missed it due to the match. Its on iplayer as well.

It uses footage from inside and tells the entire story, a lot of which was new to me.

Its intense to say the least.

Really good documentary. Well worth a watch. So much of this is just so inexplicable, though; the randomness and futility of this/these terrorist enterprises overwhelmed me at one point and I involuntary burst out laughing when the Hebdo killers came back into the street after their murderous rampage inside the offices of the magazine and shouted shit about doing it for the prophet and God. That they had avenged a man who been dead for near on 1500 years. Because of a cartoon. It revealed the absurdity of it all to me. You did all that for that? The expense, the hurt and brutality of your act, your own deaths, the deaths of all those people who had so much to live for, all that damage to victims' families and the ongoing trauma of those who survived...All for that? You killed a gang of cartoonists for that?   

It further highlights how chance and being in the wrong place at the wrong time etc, especially when the chanting enlightened few are armed to the teeth and convinced of the righteousness of their cause, can end with you having a bullet in your head. The guy who fought to get into the kosher grocery store to get last minute shopping...Unbelievable. Inexplicable. Very, very sad.

And it convinces me that any supposed metaphyiscal being orchestrating such repugnant acts either isn't there at all or is a needy fucker who has a fucking sick sense of humour. 
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #18 on: January 11, 2016, 07:50:32 PM »
RIP - they never deserved such a horrible fate .
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #19 on: January 11, 2016, 08:05:01 PM »
Quote from: Mouth on January  7, 2016, 10:15:27 PM
Should watch Three Days of Terror on BBC2 tonight at midnight. Was on last night at 9, a lot will have missed it due to the match. Its on iplayer as well.

It uses footage from inside and tells the entire story, a lot of which was new to me.

Its intense to say the least.
I've just watched this....


It's the most awful thing I've ever seen....

The film company video.... The sheer terror they faced...

Nauseating, utterly nauseating...

A brilliant film though... I'm just grateful I was spared the experience of being involved..
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #20 on: January 13, 2016, 02:34:59 PM »
Pretty distasteful stuff from Charlie Hebdo today, suggesting the refugee child found dead on the beach would grow up to a groping migrant



https://twitter.com/BeardedGenius/status/687277474380644353
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #21 on: January 13, 2016, 03:26:24 PM »
Quote from: Crosby Wych on January 13, 2016, 02:34:59 PM
Pretty distasteful stuff from Charlie Hebdo today, suggesting the refugee child found dead on the beach would grow up to a groping migrant



Is that what they are suggesting, or are they mocking those that suggest it ?
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #22 on: January 15, 2016, 12:52:12 PM »
It's posted under the headline which says "It's not what we say"! It about the racists who think all migrants are sexual offenders after what happened in Cologne. I personally think it's rather crude and not very funny, but I'm fed up with people (not you CW, but many I've seen on twitter) who want to be outraged, not knowing the full picture (no pun intended). It takes about one minute to understand the context even if one doesn't understand French.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #23 on: January 16, 2016, 12:55:52 AM »
Quote from: Crosby Wych on January 13, 2016, 02:34:59 PM
Pretty distasteful stuff from Charlie Hebdo today, suggesting the refugee child found dead on the beach would grow up to a groping migrant

 No, it is clearly mocking "us", the fickle Europeans, who go from one extreme emotional state with Aylan Kurdi to an equally extreme, but vastly more hostile, emotional state with the Cologne sex attacks. Picture of a dead boy on the beach? Tears! Refugees welcome! A minority of migrants commit heinous crimes? Send them all back! What were we fucking thinking?!

 Hebdo really is too clever for the permanently offended Twitter brigade (not yourself, CW). Satire isn't always funny and whilst it should always punch up rather than down, it may appear to do the opposite. That's the thing with satire, it requires self-reflection.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #24 on: January 16, 2016, 01:30:08 AM »
Quote from: TravisBickle on January 16, 2016, 12:55:52 AM
No, it is clearly mocking "us", the fickle Europeans, who go from one extreme emotional state with Aylan Kurdi to an equally extreme, but vastly more hostile, emotional state with the Cologne sex attacks. Picture of a dead boy on the beach? Tears! Refugees welcome! A minority of migrants commit heinous crimes? Send them all back! What were we fucking thinking?!

 Hebdo really is too clever for the permanently offended Twitter brigade (not yourself, CW). Satire isn't always funny and whilst it should always punch up rather than down, it may appear to do the opposite. That's the thing with satire, it requires self-reflection.

I love satire as a form of comedy/commentary, but I don't agree with the idea that saying that something is satire can be a shield against any accusations of bad taste or simply lazy humour. There are plenty of valid satirical points that can be made concerning the different reaction to the Aylan Kirdi pictures and to the recent spate of sexual assaults. The approach chosen by Charlie Hebdo suggested a paucity of ideas and a lack of respect to the child himself, his family, and all the other children that have died in the Med crossings.

Reminds me of the Private Eye 9/11 cover - I love the magazine but that cover was a cheap wordplay riffing on the deaths of 1000s of innocent people. As good as the publication consistently is, it didn't give an excuse for a lazy and insensitive editorial decision on that particular occasion.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #25 on: January 16, 2016, 08:26:09 AM »
And this is the problem....

Context.....

Context is everything.....
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #26 on: January 19, 2016, 12:02:22 AM »
It's nice of you all to say "you're not one of them, CW" but he is basically doing what everyone did in the aftermath of Charlie Hebdo, i.e. falsely declaring the intent of a piece of satire too biting for his tastes. Nothing personal against CW, but no free pass from me either.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #27 on: January 19, 2016, 12:29:30 AM »
Quote from: Tepid water on January 16, 2016, 08:26:09 AM
And this is the problem....

Context.....

Context is everything.....

Indeed, apologies, shouldn't have trusted Twitter to represent it properly
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #28 on: January 19, 2016, 12:39:25 AM »
Quote from: Tepid water on January 16, 2016, 08:26:09 AM
And this is the problem....

Context.....

Context is everything.....

You would be surprised how reputed newspapers like the Guardian and even University professors (mostly in the UK and US) are still having a go at Charlie without actually providing the full context of what was said. No wonder Caroline Fourest is sick of them all.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year one.
« Reply #29 on: January 19, 2016, 07:12:17 AM »
I wouldn't be surprised in the least...

Sadly..
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. Five years on.
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 09:01:33 PM »

Terror inquiry after teacher beheaded near Paris


A teacher has been beheaded in a suburb north-west of the French capital Paris, with the attacker shot dead by police.

The victim in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine is said to have shown cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad to his students.

The anti-terrorism prosecutor is to lead the investigation into the attack which occurred at about 17:00 local time (15:00 GMT) near a school.

Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer tweeted that the killing of a teacher was an attack on the French Republic.

He said his thoughts were with the victim and his family, and unity and firmness were the only responses to "Islamist terrorism".

In the National Assembly in Paris, France's parliament, deputies stood up to honour the dead man and condemn the "atrocious terror attack".

President Emmanuel Macron is to visit Conflans-Sainte-Honorine later on Friday evening and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, travelling to Morocco, is returning urgently to Paris.

What do we know of the attack?
A man wielding a large knife is reported to have attacked the teacher in a street, cutting off his head. The attacker then ran off, but local police alerted by the public were quickly at the scene in the nearby area of Éragny.

When they shouted at him to give himself up, he is said to have threatened them. The officers shot him and he died a short time after.

The scene is now sealed off, as the investigation continues.

In a tweet (in French), police urged members of the public to avoid the area.

According to Le Monde newspaper, the victim, a teacher of history and geography, had been talking in class about freedom of expression in connection with the Muhammad cartoons.

The cartoons were published by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, which was subjected to a deadly attack in 2015.

A trial is under way in Paris of alleged accomplices in that attack in which 12 people were killed.

Three weeks ago, a Pakistani man attacked and wounded two people outside the former offices of the magazine.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54573356
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:17:39 PM »
Depressing but not surprising, which is in turn very depressing.

Long live Charlie Hebdo and the right to portray and ridicule.
Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:25:24 PM »
Quote from: J_Kopite on Yesterday at 09:17:39 PM
Depressing but not surprising, which is in turn very depressing.

Long live Charlie Hebdo and the right to portray and ridicule.

I echo that.

Long live the right to inform as well - which is what this poor French teacher was doing.

Re: Charlie Hebdo massacres. One year on.
« Reply #33 on: Today at 06:59:02 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:25:24 PM
I echo that.

Long live the right to inform as well - which is what this poor French teacher was doing.


I worked in a school where the head of RE did this.

It was a school with a large Muslim population.  She was Muslim and showed them images of Mohammed from the Middle Ages (when no one seemed to have an issue form it).

This was before the whole cartoon issue of course.
