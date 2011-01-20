I can understand the idea of another loan, maybe in the PL, but there is also quite a lot of merit for him coming back to the squad and starting his integration into the team. I'll elaborate, but before that, it's worth saying I don't think we should be in any doubt about his quality. His stats are incredibly good for someone of his age and he has all the physical and, it would seem, mental attributes necessary to be a top level player.



Going back to his integration into the squad, there are a couple of factors to consider:



1) It takes time to adapt to Klopp's methods. If we look at the time taken for Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, and even Fabinho, it is difficult to hit the ground running (almost literally!). I get the argument that he would get more minutes elsewhere, but more minutes does not necessarily equal better development. Klopp is basically unique, and so even if he goes to a team with a manager with a similar style, it will not be the same.



2) He is about the right age to start pushing for a place in the first team. Having him in the squad for a season will give Klopp the chance to see if he has the requisite ability to play in the first team, and even to bring the team on. Yes, he can watch videos and speak to other managers and even Grujic himself, but it's not the same as working with the player day in, day out. The maxim 'if you're good enough you're old enough' also applies here, because...



3) Our first choice midfielders will not live forever. Now before anyone goes off on one about 'the second they hit 30 the should be taken out and shot' I don't mean that at all. I think they have a few good seasons left in them, but in my opinion it is better to have a ready-made replacement who knows the team and the style of play and can slot in seamlessly. I'm also aware that we do have younger options who would fit the role I've described, but...



4) Grujic has missed under a week in the past year due to injury. By contrast, Keita has missed just under 4 months, and Oxlade-Chamberlain over 2. There will be plenty of game time for him should he pass muster.



5) Finally, there is the point that sometimes, when players come in and the fans are not convinced because he isn't an especially shiny new toy, they will get on the back of players and be insanely critical. One only has to look at the abuse received by Lucas and even Henderson to see how toxic that environment can be. Of course, there is an argument for saying that a player should be able to get through these things to prove their character is strong enough, but at the very top level when things run on the smallest margins, the psychological impact of such a level of pressure could be the difference between making or breaking a player. In that sense, then, this would seem to be the perfect time to bring him back. It seems likely that stadia will remain empty for the foreseeable future, and so it gives him a chance to get into the team and prove himself a favourite before the crowds come back.



