Welcome Marko Grujic

Hazell

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
May 20, 2019, 11:52:57 AM
Quote from: Ray K on May 20, 2019, 11:52:06 AM
Look, he's 23 until he turns 24. That's how it works  :P

And then in 2/3 years, he'd be past his peak. Get rid.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Craig 🤔

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
May 20, 2019, 11:59:33 AM
Quote from: Foregone Concussion on May 20, 2019, 11:52:57 AM
And then in 2/3 years, he'd be past his peak. Get rid.

That is a good point to be fair. Hell be 30 in 7 years.
Titi Camara

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
January 8, 2020, 12:15:44 PM
Liverpool's Marko Grujic makes admission on Reds future as Jurgen Klopp's first signing continues Bundesliga stint

The Serbian midfielder claims there has been no discussion with the Reds about what might happen next when his loan deal comes to an end in the summer.
newterp

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
January 8, 2020, 12:28:57 PM
Quote from: Titi Camara on January  8, 2020, 12:15:44 PM
Liverpool's Marko Grujic makes admission on Reds future as Jurgen Klopp's first signing continues Bundesliga stint

The Serbian midfielder claims there has been no discussion with the Reds about what might happen next when his loan deal comes to an end in the summer.

We do have a few other things on our minds at the moment?
Elzar

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
January 8, 2020, 12:34:35 PM
Quote from: Titi Camara on January  8, 2020, 12:15:44 PM
Liverpool's Marko Grujic makes admission on Reds future as Jurgen Klopp's first signing continues Bundesliga stint

The Serbian midfielder claims there has been no discussion with the Reds about what might happen next when his loan deal comes to an end in the summer.

The echo has taken it from a German media outlet and tried to make it sound a bit dodgy.. This was the question and answer
Quote
Your loan contract at Hertha BSC expires in summer 2020. What do the future plans look like?
Honestly, we haven't talked about my future yet. But everyone in the club knows that I feel very comfortable and in good hands in Berlin - especially now that the new coach has come. Of course everyone has to work their minutes , but I'm very happy with my time in this regard. Let's see what happens in summer, Liverpool has a say in that. First of all, I want to use the next six months to improve myself further and to collect many points with the team.

Full interview here: https://www.tagesspiegel.de/sport/herthas-marko-grujic-im-interview-liverpool-ist-der-traum-jedes-fussballers/25393288.html

Using google chrome to translate makes it fairly easy to read, as it fixes the sentence structuring too now.
Al 666

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
January 8, 2020, 01:25:07 PM
Quote from: Elzar on January  8, 2020, 12:34:35 PM
The echo has taken it from a German media outlet and tried to make it sound a bit dodgy.. This was the question and answer
Full interview here: https://www.tagesspiegel.de/sport/herthas-marko-grujic-im-interview-liverpool-ist-der-traum-jedes-fussballers/25393288.html

Using google chrome to translate makes it fairly easy to read, as it fixes the sentence structuring too now.

Thanks for that it does clear things up somewhat.
Keith Lard

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
February 9, 2020, 01:04:23 AM
Super intrigued to see if he gets a chance next year. He could really do with a barnstorming strong end to his loan spell at Hertha.
aussie_ox

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
February 10, 2020, 01:21:58 AM
I always thought Grujic could be Milly's long term successor.   He either makes it next season or is sold though.   No more loans.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
May 27, 2020, 07:36:24 PM
Just scored vs Leipzig in the Bundesliga.
RedForeverTT

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
May 27, 2020, 09:19:52 PM
We have let better players leave for less such as Suso and Shelley. Reality is cruel and I think he wont be here next season.
FlashGordon

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
May 27, 2020, 09:26:09 PM
Quote from: RedForeverTT on May 27, 2020, 09:19:52 PM
We have let better players leave for less such as Suso and Shelley. Reality is cruel and I think he wont be here next season.

Assuming Shelley is Shelvey then I think it's very early to be saying he's a better player than Grujic is/will be. I'll give you Suso at the moment but Grujic has time to change that as well.
Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
May 27, 2020, 09:32:39 PM
Quote from: FlashGordon on May 27, 2020, 09:26:09 PM
Assuming Shelley is Shelvey then I think it's very early to be saying he's a better player than Grujic is/will be. I'll give you Suso at the moment but Grujic has time to change that as well.

I'd take Grujic ahead of Shelvey right now, don't need to wait to find out  :D

Grujic seems to have more versitility, more strength and more strings to his bow as it where.
duvva

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
May 28, 2020, 12:58:30 AM
I think the only likelihood of him not being loaned out again were if we were to lose someone from midfield unexpectedly and with the potential for there to be little spare cash due to everything going on he becomes a squad option.

I dont think hes a bad player or that weve seen the best of him yet, but not sure there will be a gap that would lead to him playing much unless theres a real injury crisis.
soxfan

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
May 28, 2020, 01:29:25 AM
Given his age, I thought this year was going to be Milner's last with us. How wrong I was! Mr. Indestructible signed a new contract. So that closed one potential opening for Grujic.
deFacto

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
May 28, 2020, 01:58:42 AM
In an interview recently [serbian youtube page, can't recall the name of it now] he said that he feels comfortable in Germany and that he needs another year to develop there before he's ready for England, ultimately he sees himself playing in England for the long run but another loan in Berlin may not be out of the question
Zimagic

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
May 28, 2020, 08:44:57 AM
Quote from: deFacto on May 28, 2020, 01:58:42 AM
In an interview recently [serbian youtube page, can't recall the name of it now] he said that he feels comfortable in Germany and that he needs another year to develop there before he's ready for England, ultimately he sees himself playing in England for the long run but another loan in Berlin may not be out of the question

Nice to see players coming out with stuff like this. He's obviously very keyed in on his development and what a return to Liverpool right now in his progression would mean. He's not whining for a starting place with us right now.
Scouser-Tommy

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
May 28, 2020, 10:54:12 AM
Quote from: Zimagic on May 28, 2020, 08:44:57 AM
Nice to see players coming out with stuff like this. He's obviously very keyed in on his development and what a return to Liverpool right now in his progression would mean. He's not whining for a starting place with us right now.
It does look good if a player is level headed enough to accept that he may not be ready or good enough yet to not go back out on loan but there will be a point where we will have to make a decision on him and I feel it is this summer.
JerseyKloppite

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
May 28, 2020, 11:12:25 AM
In some ways Id be surprised if we were making any big calls like that this summer.

Transfer market will be very uncertain. Might not get value for him. Another loan might be sensible.
Dim Glas

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
May 28, 2020, 11:48:59 AM
Hertha BSC may be keen to try and work out some sort of permanent deal for him whenever the next window opens. He's a fixture in their starting 11, they will not want to see him go if they can help it! 
soxfan

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
Yesterday at 09:36:19 PM
From a few days ago. Replacing Lallana in the squad? Or on loan somewhere else (seems odd given that Hertha seemed to like him a lot & might want him back)?
-------------------------------

Grujic set for Liverpool return after shining on loan in the Bundesliga

Liverpool have been assured Marko Grujic will return to Anfield as a more complete player following two years on loan at Hertha Berlin.

Serbia international Grujic is coming to the end of his stay at Hertha, who have confirmed he will head back to his parent club at the end of the month.

The 24-year-old former Red Star Belgrade midfielder may find there is a role for him in Jurgen Klopp's plans for next season.

Hertha sporting director Michael Preetz said: "It is 100 per cent certain that the loan agreement between us and Liverpool and the contract with Marko Grujic will end on June 30.

"It has been agreed by both clubs that he will return to Liverpool. The conclusion of this loan agreement over the past two years is very positive and it has had positive effects on everyone who has been involved.

"Liverpool will get back a player who is definitely more experienced than he has been before, because he earned very important game practice.

"And we also had profit out of this past two years with Marko. Marko is a player who is present in both penalty boxes. Just in his first year he played extraordinary. Now after the restart he is getting back into his good shape.

"He is just a very good player. So for me this loan agreement definitely made sense."

Grujic, meanwhile, has never given up on his dream of becoming a first-team regular for Liverpool, but knows how hard it will be to work his way into Jurgen Klopp's side.

I still hope for that, of course, Grujic told Goal in January. You cant just give up on your goals.

In fact, Im probably working harder now than Ive ever done before in my life.

"I know its going to be tough. Im not stupid. I know that Liverpool right now are an unbelievable team, the best team in the world. So, I know that I have to be at a very high level if I want to have a chance.

Thats why I watch as many of their games as I can, to learn and to see the level. I know improvement is the only thing that can help me.

And its why I could accept that I needed to go somewhere to play regularly this season. I needed minutes, I needed to learn the game, when to defend, when to attack, where to be on the pitch. I want to improve every part of my game.

Defending is a big part, because when you look at Liverpool, they defend like hell! Every player is fighting for every inch of the pitch, which is so impressive. Sometimes I get tired just watching them!

Jordan, Gini, Fab, Milner  they are all huge role models for a player like me. The job they do is so underrated, and their levels are so high. They play with such intensity, every game. That is what I have to aspire to.

"Next season, who knows, hopefully I am ready to jump up with the team. That is what I hope for.

https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/grujic-set-for-liverpool-return-after-shining-on-loan-in-the/v3n6axbkon8y1j3o5poe8u819
daggerdoo

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
Yesterday at 10:13:58 PM
So from that, I'm pretty certain that the plan all along was for him to replace Lalana and not milly. We get Minamino in to replace Lalana, and always intended on bringing him back for next season. Or maybe it's something completely different.

I don't think he'll get many minutes, rather what we tend to do and let him get up to speed in training then slowly build up his minutes.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
Today at 12:11:31 AM
I have a feeling about this lad

"I've been at Hertha for 22 years," said the 42-year-old at his press conference after the Frankfurt win. "This isn't meant as an insult to anyone else, but Marko is by far the best midfielder I've seen in my time at the club." Hertha Berlin head coach Pal Dardai
wemmick

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
Today at 12:13:19 AM
Im looking forward to seeing how he has developed. He clearly understands what it takes to make it here.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
Today at 12:14:56 AM
I love any player who really wants to make it here, especially when they say it when away from Liverpool (moreso if they are playing well where they are)
PeterTheRed

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
Today at 12:30:49 AM
Yes, I can definitely see him as part of our squad next season.
Sangria

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
Today at 12:35:49 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:11:31 AM
I have a feeling about this lad

"I've been at Hertha for 22 years," said the 42-year-old at his press conference after the Frankfurt win. "This isn't meant as an insult to anyone else, but Marko is by far the best midfielder I've seen in my time at the club." Hertha Berlin head coach Pal Dardai

I read that as Grujic speaking after 22 seasons on loan at Hertha. I half expected the next line to read, "The 42 year old Grujic says he hopes to break into the Liverpool team next season".
Black Bull Nova

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
Today at 12:43:59 AM
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:35:49 AM
I read that as Grujic speaking after 22 seasons on loan at Hertha. I half expected the next line to read, "The 42 year old Grujic says he hopes to break into the Liverpool team next season".

 ;D

I have waited patiently for more than 30 years by the telephone, still no debut
Stubby!

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
Today at 12:47:02 AM
It's great that he wants to fight for a place here and I think he'll be a decent option if we can't spend money because of Covid, but if we were linked with a transfer for a player who's had the last two seasons he's had with Hertha, I'm not sure we'd be all that excited.

Hope he proves me wrong and really contributes in our system, but the jury is still out for me.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
Today at 12:55:15 AM
Quote from: Stubby! on Today at 12:47:02 AM
It's great that he wants to fight for a place here and I think he'll be a decent option if we can't spend money because of Covid, but if we were linked with a transfer for a player who's had the last two seasons he's had with Hertha, I'm not sure we'd be all that excited.

Hope he proves me wrong and really contributes in our system, but the jury is still out for me.

You are forgetting the Klopp effect. Players like Wijnaldum, Salah, Robertson etc are transformed. Add 30% onto a players potential once Klopp gets them, see it drop off (Ibe etc) once they leave him.
aw1991

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
Today at 01:01:57 AM
I like Grujic, but I wonder where does he fit in our midfield. Even after Lallana's leaving, we got Henderson and Wij who are first teamers, Keita, Ox, Fabinho who are potential first teamers, James Milner, Curtis Jones and perhaps Minamino as well (though I do believe he would play as a #10 mostly).

I think it might be a bit crowded for him right now. It might be best for him to go out on another loan.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
Today at 03:12:24 AM
He's got the physical attributes. I'm just not sure if he's got the speed of thought.
Tobelius

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
Today at 07:04:22 AM
I have this irrational liking of Marko Grujic and really hope he finally gets to play at Liverpool regularly,i think he has a lot to offer if played in a suitable role in the midfield.
Tobez

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
Today at 07:57:48 AM
I can understand the idea of another loan, maybe in the PL, but there is also quite a lot of merit for him coming back to the squad and starting his integration into the team. I'll elaborate, but before that, it's worth saying I don't think we should be in any doubt about his quality. His stats are incredibly good for someone of his age and he has all the physical and, it would seem, mental attributes necessary to be a top level player.

Going back to his integration into the squad, there are a couple of factors to consider:

1) It takes time to adapt to Klopp's methods. If we look at the time taken for Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, and even Fabinho, it is difficult to hit the ground running (almost literally!). I get the argument that he would get more minutes elsewhere, but more minutes does not necessarily equal better development. Klopp is basically unique, and so even if he goes to a team with a manager with a similar style, it will not be the same.

2) He is about the right age to start pushing for a place in the first team. Having him in the squad for a season will give Klopp the chance to see if he has the requisite ability to play in the first team, and even to bring the team on. Yes, he can watch videos and speak to other managers and even Grujic himself, but it's not the same as working with the player day in, day out. The maxim 'if you're good enough you're old enough' also applies here, because...

3) Our first choice midfielders will not live forever. Now before anyone goes off on one about 'the second they hit 30 the should be taken out and shot' I don't mean that at all. I think they have a few good seasons left in them, but in my opinion it is better to have a ready-made replacement who knows the team and the style of play and can slot in seamlessly. I'm also aware that we do have younger options who would fit the role I've described, but...

4) Grujic has missed under a week in the past year due to injury. By contrast, Keita has missed just under 4 months, and Oxlade-Chamberlain over 2. There will be plenty of game time for him should he pass muster.

5) Finally, there is the point that sometimes, when players come in and the fans are not convinced because he isn't an especially shiny new toy, they will get on the back of players and be insanely critical. One only has to look at the abuse received by Lucas and even Henderson to see how toxic that environment can be. Of course, there is an argument for saying that a player should be able to get through these things to prove their character is strong enough, but at the very top level when things run on the smallest margins, the psychological impact of such a level of pressure could be the difference between making or breaking a player. In that sense, then, this would seem to be the perfect time to bring him back. It seems likely that stadia will remain empty for the foreseeable future, and so it gives him a chance to get into the team and prove himself a favourite before the crowds come back.

And no, I'm not his mother...
fucking appalled

Re: Welcome Marko Grujic
Today at 08:21:53 AM
Hes got a nice level of arrogance and swagger, definitely think he could be moulded into a very good box to box midfielder. If were not going to be hugely active in the transfer market the likes of Grujic and Brewster returning and the youngsters (Jones, Elliott, Williams, Larouci, Glatzel) could definitely freshen things up a bit
