Since April 1st this year, I've been writing motivational pieces for a new positive news website called Karmic Realms News - they've given me a column where I take that old desktop diary I bought in India a few years ago and, each day, take that day's quotation and write something personal and motivating.Some days the quote on the page isn't particularly motivational, or too culturally specific, or too religious for my personal tastes - so, sometimes, I replace the quote with another by the same author or, as I've started doing recently, coming up with my own every now and then.They can all be seen here........Scrolling down, you will see the last 10, underneath which are the links to the pages containing the full set. Every day since April 1st. The intention is to do it for a whole year, then I might do a book with them.