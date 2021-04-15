« previous next »
Author Topic: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.

Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #400 on: April 15, 2021, 05:59:17 pm
Stumbled across this and found it lovely and quite moving.

Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #401 on: April 15, 2021, 09:25:40 pm
^
That's fantastic.  :)
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #402 on: April 15, 2021, 09:38:26 pm
I was recently invited to be the Editor for a new platform promoting only positive news. This thread is going to be dissected for great sources. Some of you will be invited to submit articles.... 🙏💖
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #403 on: April 17, 2021, 08:13:12 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 15, 2021, 09:38:26 pm
I was recently invited to be the Editor for a new platform promoting only positive news. This thread is going to be dissected for great sources. Some of you will be invited to submit articles.... 🙏💖
https://www.facebook.com/TheDailyHeartbeat/
Good luck Jimbo, my mate.
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #404 on: April 17, 2021, 10:48:19 am
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #405 on: April 17, 2021, 12:43:23 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 15, 2021, 09:38:26 pm
I was recently invited to be the Editor for a new platform promoting only positive news. This thread is going to be dissected for great sources. Some of you will be invited to submit articles.... 🙏💖

Will positive puns be permitted?
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #406 on: April 17, 2021, 05:44:58 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on April 17, 2021, 12:43:23 pm
Will positive puns be permitted?
I would call them a plus....
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #407 on: April 24, 2021, 10:00:30 am
Rest up.
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #408 on: April 26, 2021, 09:35:30 pm
"For now."
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #409 on: April 28, 2021, 06:12:31 pm
^ ^ ^
Good one that Paul
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #410 on: April 28, 2021, 07:16:43 pm
Thanks John.

Here's a reminder for everyone to take time.
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #411 on: May 25, 2021, 09:49:08 pm
When you see a soul with their thumb out on the road...

You know there is still hope .

- The Scalia Lama ♡
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #412 on: June 9, 2021, 07:26:24 pm
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #413 on: June 9, 2021, 07:49:46 pm
^
That's nice, Rob, and so, so true.
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #414 on: June 10, 2021, 09:19:01 pm
Since April 1st this year, I've been writing motivational pieces for a new positive news website called Karmic Realms News - they've given me a column where I take that old desktop diary I bought in India a few years ago and, each day, take that day's quotation and write something personal and motivating.

Some days the quote on the page isn't particularly motivational, or too culturally specific, or too religious for my personal tastes - so, sometimes, I replace the quote with another by the same author or, as I've started doing recently, coming up with my own every now and then.

They can all be seen here........

https://karmicrealms.news/author/jim-sharman/

Scrolling down, you will see the last 10, underneath which are the links to the pages containing the full set. Every day since April 1st. The intention is to do it for a whole year, then I might do a book with them.
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #415 on: June 10, 2021, 11:21:35 pm
^ ^
Great site that Jim :)
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #416 on: June 11, 2021, 12:40:52 am
Quote from: John C on June 10, 2021, 11:21:35 pm
^ ^
Great site that Jim :)
Seconded.  8)

Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #417 on: July 18, 2021, 11:09:58 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1bumPyvzCyo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1bumPyvzCyo</a>
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #418 on: September 7, 2021, 11:01:40 pm
Pertinent.
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #419 on: September 9, 2021, 07:54:20 pm
Marvel Bloopers to raise your spirits. Try not to dance.  Go on.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nlr082xfz8c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nlr082xfz8c</a>
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #420 on: September 19, 2021, 01:56:07 pm
My Medicash app came with a slew of meditation practices and courses. One of them is a nice introductory course by a woman called Linda Hall. I don't know where else it might be available, but she does have a YouTube channel, which is well worth a visit. Lots of nice, relaxing, ten minute meditations that won't take up a huge chunk of your day. :)

https://www.youtube.com/c/LindaHallguidedmeditation
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #421 on: September 20, 2021, 07:01:33 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on September  9, 2021, 07:54:20 pm
Marvel Bloopers to raise your spirits. Try not to dance.  Go on.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nlr082xfz8c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nlr082xfz8c</a>

Ha ha. Nice
Re: The RAWK Positivity and otherwise Uplifting thread.
Reply #422 on: Today at 01:04:31 pm
Have a completely non festive but very cute cat.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/rdVcT09dEf8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/rdVcT09dEf8</a>
