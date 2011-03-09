It's gone midnight. Blink here and you miss this fiasco. Thank fuck.



Happy Standing In Queues In Curry's Buying TVs That Were £300 Quid More Expensive To Days Ago Day!



All the best, Jim.I'm not a fan of Christmas either, but today has been nice and quiet and all about family, some nice food and a fair few glasses of rioja.Good people. Good food and good wine. That's my kind of Christmas. 😊 Nice and simple, but worth its weight in gold.However you spent the day, I hope it was your idea of good. Take care of yourself, you very special human being.