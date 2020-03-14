Its hard to give a game like death stranding a score per se. Because its so far away from what you would normally play. In terms of technical accomplishments I don't really think there is much you can fault it for. The graphics, the detailed landscapes, the way the landscape actually changes when you encounter BT's, the sound production and the incredible soundtrack that goes with it. The multiplayer side was well implemented, makes sense given the large areas you have to cover and the moment when somebody leaves you something behind to help you whether it's a ladder or a bridge, it's a nice feeling and you get that satisfaction of cooperation.



But then you have a fairly linear and repetitive game mechanic. Delivering packages which granted can be challenging at times and frustrating at others, progressing further makes this a quicker experience but its still essentially the same thing. I think the inventory management was good but then it had to be otherwise half of the challenge goes with it. In terms of story its neither here or there, I get the story but its unnecessarily complicated outside of rebuilding the chiral network with the characters and how they intertwine with each other.



I think using the Decima engine the scope of what Kojima might of been capable of creating could of been much greater and we had glimpses of that when you transition into Mads Mikkelsen's character. Given what he can achieve visually, the sound production, the atmosphere his games can generate which we also saw with P.T im still looking forward to what comes next.