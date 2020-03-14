« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Death Stranding  (Read 8523 times)

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #80 on: March 14, 2020, 09:41:43 am »
Its hard to give a game like death stranding a score per se. Because its so far away from what you would normally play. In terms of technical accomplishments I don't really think there is much you can fault it for. The graphics, the detailed landscapes, the way the landscape actually changes when you encounter BT's, the sound production and the incredible soundtrack that goes with it. The multiplayer side was well implemented, makes sense given the large areas you have to cover and the moment when somebody leaves you something behind to help you whether it's a ladder or a bridge, it's a nice feeling and you get that satisfaction of cooperation.

But then you have a fairly linear and repetitive game mechanic. Delivering packages which granted can be challenging at times and frustrating at others, progressing further makes this a quicker experience but its still essentially the same thing. I think the inventory management was good but then it had to be otherwise half of the challenge goes with it. In terms of story its neither here or there, I get the story but its unnecessarily complicated outside of rebuilding the chiral network with the characters and how they intertwine with each other.

I think using the Decima engine the scope of what Kojima might of been capable of creating could of been much greater and we had glimpses of that when you transition into Mads Mikkelsen's character. Given what he can achieve visually, the sound production, the atmosphere his games can generate which we also saw with P.T im still looking forward to what comes next.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,931
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #81 on: March 15, 2020, 12:52:33 pm »
Higgs might be one of my favourite villains of all time. Incredible.

Finished it, absolute masterpiece.
« Last Edit: March 15, 2020, 07:19:00 pm by AndyMuller »
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #82 on: March 30, 2020, 11:36:27 am »
It is a little creepy how we are living in these times, cut off from society, aside from relying on the doctors and nurses trying to preserve life we are heavily reliant on people to deliver key supplies. The role of sam porter bridges hits home a little more.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,424
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #83 on: December 31, 2020, 04:30:23 pm »
So whats RAWKs consensus on this one? Worth £20 from Amazon? ;D
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Master of prehistoric and fantasy creature-based onomatopoeia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,893
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #84 on: December 31, 2020, 05:41:53 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on December 31, 2020, 04:30:23 pm
So whats RAWKs consensus on this one? Worth £20 from Amazon? ;D

I thought it was insanely boring and lasted about two hours before I quit.

You carry all these parcels and have to constantly maintain your balance. Like a slow, boring Tony Hawks grinding rail. It's such a joyless experience.
Logged
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 pm
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 pm
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,367
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #85 on: December 31, 2020, 06:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 31, 2020, 05:41:53 pm
I thought it was insanely boring and lasted about two hours before I quit.

You carry all these parcels and have to constantly maintain your balance. Like a slow, boring Tony Hawks grinding rail. It's such a joyless experience.
Same. The balancing aspect just seemed so unnecessary to me and detracted from the game. Within an hour or two I was sick of it, which stopped me from really giving it a chance.

I paid £20 and sold it on again for about the same, so I'd say it's fairly low risk if there's a chance you think you'll like it. It's not for everyone though.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,931
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #86 on: December 31, 2020, 09:15:14 pm »
Its boss. Something different compared to the rest of the bland AAA games we get every year.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,575
  • Justice.
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #87 on: December 31, 2020, 09:28:01 pm »
It's an absolutely bonkers game worth £20 of anyone's money so long as you take to the pace and routines of the game. The first 10 hours or so are a lot of cut scenes and a lot of 'this is how the game works' in a smaller introductory area. And then it opens up as you get vehicles and items and start to build communal things like roads and the pace picks up quite nicely until you're doing things just to see them through to completion rather than needing to in order to progress the story.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,424
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #88 on: January 1, 2021, 07:59:04 am »
Cheers all, found it for £15 on SG. Can always sell it for a similar amount if I dont like it so seemed worth a try!
Logged

Offline has gone odd

  • a tru-ro...I mean....red!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,064
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #89 on: January 1, 2021, 08:29:07 am »
This was my game of the year by a country mile.
Logged
- all in my opinion of course -

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,515
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #90 on: January 2, 2021, 01:02:20 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on January  1, 2021, 08:29:07 am
This was my game of the year by a country mile.

Although I'm very early in at this point I think that it may end up being mine also. There's just something about it, the way that it's all put together that just grabbed me right from the off. I made a point of not reading anything about it prior to playing and so went in with no preconceptions, which I think has been beneficial. I can't recall when I came across such an original and artistically creative AAA title. It's really been a breath of fresh air in that regard so far.
« Last Edit: January 2, 2021, 01:05:41 am by Darren G »
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #91 on: June 10, 2021, 07:29:45 pm »
PS5 version announced. Hopefully makes full use of the haptics and triggers. Perfect game for it to be honest. Playing a game like AstroBot and the rain goes through the Haptics... that'd be great for the rain moments in Death Stranding. Also the triggers for navigating through the terrain and keeping your balance and grip.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,931
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #92 on: June 10, 2021, 07:43:39 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on June 10, 2021, 07:29:45 pm
PS5 version announced. Hopefully makes full use of the haptics and triggers. Perfect game for it to be honest. Playing a game like AstroBot and the rain goes through the Haptics... that'd be great for the rain moments in Death Stranding. Also the triggers for navigating through the terrain and keeping your balance and grip.

Any DLC with it or just an update?
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #93 on: June 10, 2021, 07:47:47 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 10, 2021, 07:43:39 pm
Any DLC with it or just an update?

They didn't say. They said it'll have a proper reveal in a few weeks.
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,565
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #94 on: June 10, 2021, 10:45:20 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 10, 2021, 07:43:39 pm
Any DLC with it or just an update?

Has extended parts of the story apparently.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,931
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #95 on: June 10, 2021, 11:02:16 pm »
Fuck sake looks like Ill be delivering packages all over again when it comes out then!
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,131
    • @hartejack
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #96 on: June 10, 2021, 11:08:25 pm »
Is this the game where the fella from the Walking Dead plays some sort of futuristic postman in what looks like the Horizon landscape?

Saw my brother on this Christmas 2019 if so, and might give it a go when I get a PS5...
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,931
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #97 on: June 10, 2021, 11:13:51 pm »
Quote from: jackh on June 10, 2021, 11:08:25 pm
Is this the game where the fella from the Walking Dead plays some sort of futuristic postman in what looks like the Horizon landscape?

Saw my brother on this Christmas 2019 if so, and might give it a go when I get a PS5...

Yeah mate and it is an absolute masterpiece. One of the best storylines in a video game Ive ever played.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,131
    • @hartejack
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #98 on: June 10, 2021, 11:23:19 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 10, 2021, 11:13:51 pm
Yeah mate and it is an absolute masterpiece. One of the best storylines in a video game Ive ever played.

Noted.

Still got the 3rd Tomb Raider, Last of Us pt2, and Red Dead 2 to play (as well as Horizon to finish), but I'll keep it in mind...(that means I'll get round to it in about 2026).
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,425
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #99 on: June 11, 2021, 12:19:49 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 10, 2021, 11:13:51 pm
Yeah mate and it is an absolute masterpiece. One of the best storylines in a video game Ive ever played.
It's actually one of the worst I've ever played, I find it a self absorbed ego trip from Kojima to be honest.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,258
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #100 on: June 11, 2021, 12:57:59 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 11, 2021, 12:19:49 pm
It's actually one of the worst I've ever played, I find it a self absorbed ego trip from Kojima to be honest.

I've not played lots of it as I reached a point where running around was just not fun anymore, but I think Kojima has some serious issues judging by a lot of his games and especially this one... ;)
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,931
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #101 on: June 11, 2021, 01:30:06 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 11, 2021, 12:19:49 pm
It's actually one of the worst I've ever played, I find it a self absorbed ego trip from Kojima to be honest.

Yeah but your takes on games have been shocking lets be honest  ;D
Logged

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,818
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #102 on: June 11, 2021, 02:04:58 pm »
I think Death Stranding is even better now than at launch considering there's been a pandemic for well over a year. The whole of society is disconnected, not just physically but also mentally. We need to build bridges, repair them and encourage others and help each other reconnect, we are all Sam Porter Bridges really.

Quote
The untested truths spun by different interests continue to churn and accumulate in the sandbox of political correctness and value systems. Everyone withdraws into their own small gated community, afraid of a larger forum. They stay inside their little ponds, leaking whatever truth suits them into the growing cesspool of society at large. The different cardinal truths neither clash nor mesh. No one is invalidated, but nobody is right.

He wrote that almost 20 years ago. Way before the rise of social media and the like. Before Brexit, before trump, before a pandemic and 2 weeks after 9/11.

I think in gaming, he's something to be admired actually.
« Last Edit: June 11, 2021, 02:16:12 pm by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,931
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #103 on: June 11, 2021, 02:59:14 pm »
Kojima is the GOAT. I hope PlayStation buy his studio.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,425
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #104 on: June 11, 2021, 05:42:38 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 11, 2021, 01:30:06 pm
Yeah but your takes on games have been shocking lets be honest  ;D
Not really, you call it a classic, I think opposite, that's it really, having said that I'm not the biggest fan of Kojima, I think he gets way too much credit for ordinary games.
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,424
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #105 on: June 12, 2021, 10:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 31, 2020, 05:41:53 pm
I thought it was insanely boring and lasted about two hours before I quit.

You carry all these parcels and have to constantly maintain your balance. Like a slow, boring Tony Hawks grinding rail. It's such a joyless experience.

I've come down on your side of the fence sadly ;D

I like the story but hate the mechanics. I look for gaming as a break from life's many chores and having to trudge extremely slowly through an apocalyptic landscape, wobbling from side to side, whilst I'm beset by invisible, invulnerable enemies does not give me that break :lmao

Anyone who wants my copy is welcome to get in touch...
« Last Edit: June 12, 2021, 10:50:40 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,043
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #106 on: June 12, 2021, 11:04:39 pm »
Flog it to CEX for a massive 7 quid (voucher) Al ;D or send it my way in exchange for a few pints at the next CL final.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,424
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #107 on: June 12, 2021, 11:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Jake on June 12, 2021, 11:04:39 pm
Flog it to CEX for a massive 7 quid (voucher) Al ;D or send it my way in exchange for a few pints at the next CL final.

You might not remember in 2033 ;D

Going to see if I can get £10 for it on eBay, if not I'll send it your way...
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,515
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #108 on: June 13, 2021, 07:29:17 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on June 12, 2021, 10:49:00 pm
I've come down on your side of the fence sadly ;D

I like the story but hate the mechanics. I look for gaming as a break from life's many chores and having to trudge extremely slowly through an apocalyptic landscape, wobbling from side to side, whilst I'm beset by invisible, invulnerable enemies does not give me that break :lmao

Anyone who wants my copy is welcome to get in touch...

Yeah, I'm in the same boat. I was really enthusiastic at the beginning and found it really immersive, but there's only so many times that I can walk from place to place in what is not particularly interesing landscape in terms of it's variety and I eventually lost interest. I just have no interest at this point in exploring the world in the same way as I did in TW3 or even the recent Assassin's Creed games. I go back to it occasionally, but the boredom soon sets in again. Doubt I'll ever finish it.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,912
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #109 on: June 13, 2021, 01:10:19 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on June 12, 2021, 10:49:00 pm
I've come down on your side of the fence sadly ;D

I like the story but hate the mechanics. I look for gaming as a break from life's many chores and having to trudge extremely slowly through an apocalyptic landscape, wobbling from side to side, whilst I'm beset by invisible, invulnerable enemies does not give me that break :lmao

Anyone who wants my copy is welcome to get in touch...

I think he's on a ban unfortunately mate, not sure if it's permanent or coming to an end soon. Always enjoyed a good jokey disagreement with him, but I think one of the mods saw one and took it quite seriously.

Weirdly your posts (and even the timing) are almost entirely aligned with my interest in the game. Want to get it, want to like it, really can't tell which way I'll fall on the divide. Been holding off for it to be around £15 or under on PS Store, since I have quite a few other games to get through. I usually love most things Kojima, hilarious pretension included. But then, I play games for a similar reason and it does not sound that engaging!
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,796
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #110 on: June 13, 2021, 03:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on June 13, 2021, 01:10:19 pm
I think he's on a ban unfortunately mate, not sure if it's permanent or coming to an end soon. Always enjoyed a good jokey disagreement with him, but I think one of the mods saw one and took it quite seriously.

Weirdly your posts (and even the timing) are almost entirely aligned with my interest in the game. Want to get it, want to like it, really can't tell which way I'll fall on the divide. Been holding off for it to be around £15 or under on PS Store, since I have quite a few other games to get through. I usually love most things Kojima, hilarious pretension included. But then, I play games for a similar reason and it does not sound that engaging!

I'm in the same boat, was considering picking it up on Steam on sale but then saw there was a Director's Cut, not sure now if I wait for that to trickle over to Steam and end up on sale or not. It seems like one of those games where I won't be able to figure out if I like it within the 2 hour refund window Steam offers either, but at the same time I've got sod all else to play.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,258
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #111 on: June 13, 2021, 04:15:00 pm »
I think this is the closest you can get to a game that people will either love or hate. I don't think that there are a lot of people in the middle. I would definitely recommend waiting for a sale at a price you wouldn't regret if you don't like it. Especially if you're not sure about it.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,575
  • Justice.
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #112 on: June 13, 2021, 11:58:51 pm »
Hope they'll give an option to upgrade into the Director's Cut. I really, really enjoyed the game but not so much I'd buy it at/near full price twice. It is a huge piled up mess of ideas, a one man indie game with a AAA budget and noone willing to say 'stop' (some of the symbolism is just a tad heavy handed). That said, it does have a lot of very magical moments to it and even before the pandemic there was something rather sweet about the idea of doing things and never knowing who you were helping or when it'd help. Whether the NPCs or the distanced online cooperative things. Not that leaving a bunker to find 180 'keep on keeping on' signs didn't get a little tedious.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #113 on: June 15, 2021, 10:21:20 pm »
Essentially youre a futuristic courier and you traverse backwards and forwards multiple times delivering parcels/packages. It starts off very slow as you have to do this on foot, and the terrain you traverse over is unique in that its not smooth and you can lose your footing, which has consequences on packages you deliver. Also the game enables you to determine how you carry your inventory, what you take etc which all has a bearing on how you traverse as well. For instance you can have a massive stack that is 2x/3x/5x high lee than you but the consequences are youll lose your balance easy.

Throw in the mix there is a stealth element in that when you traverse through areas that are raining, there are some nasty enemies that you can sneak around, which is where the whole mechanic of the blinking assistant on your shoulder comes in. Oh and also rain damages your packages on your back as well, so slight give and take in how quick you move through those areas.

Essentially thats the core mechanics of the game, its slow paced but interesting. If youre a fan of Kojima  games then its very much different direction from MGS somewhat but you should like it, the story attached to it is very standard Kojima as well so usual plot twists are present.

If you manage to get past the beginning stages and encounter vehicles you can use then youll be fine. If you find the beginning all on foot too much of a slog though then yeah good luck
Logged

Offline blacksun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,380
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #114 on: June 26, 2021, 06:37:23 pm »
It will probably end up on PS+ in the not too distant future which is when I will see if I can take to the gameplay as many have explained it.
At least that's my thought process on it for now, I was intrigued by it when it was announced but people have kind of dampened that enthusiasm for now.
Logged

Offline meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,690
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #115 on: January 7, 2022, 07:34:25 pm »
If nothing else, Ive discovered Low Roar.
Lovely stuff.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,575
  • Justice.
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #116 on: January 8, 2022, 04:03:57 am »
Love the story behind that where Kojima's in a shop in Iceland and hears a track by Low Roar and rushes to the nearest record store to buy their entire catalogue to listen to. Silent Poets had the standout track in that game for me though.

Director's Cut coming to a PC is a good thing. Changes to the beginning to make it a little less tedious and a few new toys for Sam. I'll pay a tenner or so for it for one more run through.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #117 on: Today at 08:07:50 am »
If anyone is interested, theyve announced a sequel to this.

https://youtu.be/RYqHRQKqWA4

And clearly I cant embed videos  ;D
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,261
  • ....mmm
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #118 on: Today at 08:21:39 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 08:07:50 am
If anyone is interested, theyve announced a sequel to this.

https://youtu.be/RYqHRQKqWA4

And clearly I cant embed videos  ;D

Using your link above, this is the format: 

[flash=640,360]https://www.youtube.com/v/DM4-r4pN1PY[/flash]

Though worth noting, that video is age restricted so it won't embed anyway  ;D
Logged
:D

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,931
Re: Death Stranding
« Reply #119 on: Today at 09:19:14 am »
It looks boss.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 