« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Expanse - James S A Corey  (Read 23270 times)

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #240 on: January 18, 2022, 05:47:10 pm »
Overall I really like The Expanse, however I thought the last two seasons had a definite dip compared to what came before. But Seasons 2-4 especially are very good, and the second half of season 1 also.

The final season had a touch of GoT season 8 about it, in that it felt kind of rushed, but at least it was overall done well.

I hate shitting on Trek so much, and I know its a completely different kind of sci-fi, but the difference in quality between this and Discovery/Picard is stark.
Logged

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,045
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #241 on: January 18, 2022, 06:32:40 pm »
So, if you've only watched the show, could you carry on with the last couple books without missing much or being confused with any potential changes?
Logged

Offline ChrisOH

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #242 on: January 19, 2022, 09:54:49 am »
Spoiler
Honestly, I don't think it was rushed per say - maybe apart from the transition from the final battle to the negotiation table. The character decisions and the storyline still made sense, unlike say Game of Thrones, where character decisions became jarring at best

That said, it was just missing so much. We had so many teasers for the protomolecule/other alien guys stuff with absolute zero answers. I know the books have/will expand on this but if that is the end of the TV show, then meh.

I've seen snippets that the production company/actors are willing to carry it on. Surely that can't be the end?
[close]

Still, it's one my favorite TV shows ever.

Logged
Ye wha la.

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #243 on: January 19, 2022, 10:23:32 am »
Quote from: ChrisOH on January 19, 2022, 09:54:49 am
Spoiler
Honestly, I don't think it was rushed per say - maybe apart from the transition from the final battle to the negotiation table. The character decisions and the storyline still made sense, unlike say Game of Thrones, where character decisions became jarring at best

That said, it was just missing so much. We had so many teasers for the protomolecule/other alien guys stuff with absolute zero answers. I know the books have/will expand on this but if that is the end of the TV show, then meh.

I've seen snippets that the production company/actors are willing to carry it on. Surely that can't be the end?
[close]

Still, it's one my favorite TV shows ever.

You have literally described a rushed ending, and also agree with what I said about GoT?
Logged

Offline ChrisOH

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 205
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #244 on: January 19, 2022, 11:26:13 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on January 19, 2022, 10:23:32 am
You have literally described a rushed ending, and also agree with what I said about GoT?

Spoiler
My comment about it being rushed was aimed at the content that was there and wasn't directly aimed at your post. Sorry if it seemed that way. Obviously the conclusion of the TV has been rushed, which is why they have 'ended' it before the books.
[close]

Logged
Ye wha la.

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #245 on: January 19, 2022, 07:16:19 pm »
Such a Meh season, it's like Amazon lost all heart with it and decided to put the budget towards Wheel Of Time and other new shows.

Worst season of the lot, seemed rushed which is expected with only 6 episodes.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,951
  • Klopptimistic
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #246 on: January 20, 2022, 08:45:53 am »
I agree Red, so much so Ive abondoned it. After 1 episode...

Ive read all the books anyways.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,694
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #247 on: January 20, 2022, 08:44:52 pm »
This has probably been my favourite program over the last few years but ended strangely. There's not many series that don't aim to go out with a last (usually decent) hurrah, but this season just seemed to flatline the whole way through.

I've not read the books but probably will now, as there seems that there's so much more that the could have/should have done.

Saying that, I still enjoyed the whole "experience" that this brings to the small screen.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,076
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #248 on: January 20, 2022, 10:25:50 pm »
I think there's going to be one-off movies.

The parts of this last season on Laconia that didn't seem to go anywhere will be picked up in the future.
« Last Edit: January 20, 2022, 10:27:33 pm by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,045
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #249 on: Today at 01:20:29 am »
I agree with the consensus that the final series felt rushed. It felt like the last episode needed at least two previous to it to set that all up and build the tension. It just felt a little flat with no sense of the stakes. It'd be like starting up Mass Effect 2 and proceeding to the  last 'Suicide Mission', which is sort of what the finale came across as being like a last level of a video game with a cheat code on so you couldn't lose. Also, I think the actor playing Inaros was a bit shit. He just came across as a bit of a cartoon villain with zero gravitas or menace. I think the show went off the boil when the intrigue of the Proto Molecule lore got replaced by the war between Marcos, the Belters and Earth.

Still, overall an amazing show. Not the disaster of the last season of GoT by comparison by any stretch of the imagination. I think that would be massively unkind to it, and at least it got the chance to be finalized after SyFy criminally cancelled it. Non of the characters got butchered at the very least, and they left it open for what will almost certainly be more to come. I don't think this show is finished and will continue with another spin off series, or a direct companion or even a film or two. 
Logged

Offline kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,101
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #250 on: Today at 08:29:06 am »
Also I wonder how much the stuff with Cas Anvar played into this? Is it possible Amazon were worried that was a can of worms and wanted to cut bait ASAP?
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #251 on: Today at 10:47:28 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:29:06 am
Also I wonder how much the stuff with Cas Anvar played into this? Is it possible Amazon were worried that was a can of worms and wanted to cut bait ASAP?
I think it was the LoTR white Elephant at Amazon Studios.

The first season of LOTR has a ridiculous $450 million budget, i'm sure Wheel Of Time has a decent size budget as well.

Looks like the budget was cut for the final season and why we got this shortened rushed stripped down version.  :-\
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,538
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #252 on: Today at 10:48:40 am »
Been one of my favourite shows ever but the final season was poor. Rushed and simply didn't do it justice.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 