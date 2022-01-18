I agree with the consensus that the final series felt rushed. It felt like the last episode needed at least two previous to it to set that all up and build the tension. It just felt a little flat with no sense of the stakes. It'd be like starting up Mass Effect 2 and proceeding to the last 'Suicide Mission', which is sort of what the finale came across as being like a last level of a video game with a cheat code on so you couldn't lose. Also, I think the actor playing Inaros was a bit shit. He just came across as a bit of a cartoon villain with zero gravitas or menace. I think the show went off the boil when the intrigue of the Proto Molecule lore got replaced by the war between Marcos, the Belters and Earth.



Still, overall an amazing show. Not the disaster of the last season of GoT by comparison by any stretch of the imagination. I think that would be massively unkind to it, and at least it got the chance to be finalized after SyFy criminally cancelled it. Non of the characters got butchered at the very least, and they left it open for what will almost certainly be more to come. I don't think this show is finished and will continue with another spin off series, or a direct companion or even a film or two.