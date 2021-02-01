One of my brother-in-laws does 3D printing for fun. He has three printers, all customised. One can use multiple different coloured plastics for printing. About a year ago, I asked him to print me a Roci. He said sure, and asked me to find the programming. I found two, one that just a solid grey (then you can hand paint) and one with colour. He preferred the grey one, but then spent about a month modifying to add colours (I could not find the Roci paint scheme, so it's the original)After that he printed the hull in three sections. The back part kept failing - the printing is layers of 0.1mm so it can easily happen. The ship is about 45CM, so 4,500 layers. So he had to tweak the programming multiple timesHe was not an Expanse watcher, but this side project got him into it, and he even printed one for himself aswellI have the option of adding the four side guns, and if I want he'll put a light in the flame, which screws off, and a switch on the bottom of the ship.It was printed at a 90 degree angle to how it is here, so I think the part that took the longest is where it says MCRN on the top, because four colours are used, and between each colour the printer has to purge.