« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Expanse - James S A Corey  (Read 18422 times)

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,596
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #200 on: February 1, 2021, 07:02:06 pm »
It's been said loads about how the show gets the science of space correct, and the depiction of what the result of exposing the human body to the vacuum of of space would look like when
Spoiler
Naomi threw herself out the airlock
[close]
was not only brilliant, but a brilliant bit of subverting your expectations, seeing that we've all been falsely educated from other examples in science fiction on what the result would be.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,767
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #201 on: February 2, 2021, 09:07:05 am »
Absolutely. I really enjoy that aspect of the show. I think that it strikes a really good balance in being 'harder sci-fi whilst at the same time being really entertaining. As a fan of the likes of Stephen Baxter I really appreciate an imaginitive story whilst still keeping the physics and the like grounded in reality. Really gonna miss this show when it's gone.
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
    • X-Realms
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #202 on: February 3, 2021, 08:38:09 am »
HOLY SHIT that finale was incredible! Right in the feels!

Spoiler
And even though I've read the books and knew what was going to happen, I was BAWLING me eyes out. The way they directed Naomi's scene in space, all close on her face and with only muffled sounds to go on, was phenomenal. Seemed like a nod to Gravity, too.
[close]
« Last Edit: February 3, 2021, 10:09:42 am by emergency exit »
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
    • X-Realms
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #203 on: February 3, 2021, 10:09:00 am »
Also, if you're wondering what the hell was going on in that final scene, may I suggest you rewatch this clip from the first episode of series 5?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NIUZl3kqC4

You, like myself, might have forgotten all about it, but it explains so much.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,367
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #204 on: February 3, 2021, 11:10:37 am »
Really enjoyed that, as I did all of season 5
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #205 on: February 3, 2021, 06:03:28 pm »
Quote from: emergency exit on February  3, 2021, 10:09:00 am
Also, if you're wondering what the hell was going on in that final scene, may I suggest you rewatch this clip from the first episode of series 5?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NIUZl3kqC4

You, like myself, might have forgotten all about it, but it explains so much.
Good spot.

I cannot bloody wait for season 6, so just purchased book 6 & 7 for my kindle.

Phenomenal season, my all time favorite sci-fi show now!!!!
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,596
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #206 on: February 3, 2021, 08:06:31 pm »
Yeah, that was brilliant.
Spoiler
Thought Naomi was a goner for sure
[close]
, even though I predicted what she was going to do, it was still well done, and directed. The thing I sort of took me by surprise and said "What the fuck" at was
Spoiler
Alex's sudden demise.
[close]
It was a tad unceremonious given that he was one of main characters, but given the allegations surrounding the actor, I can understand the reason why they did it in this manner, but it sort of made me laugh at the same time. Makes me wonder if the edited that in a way that wasn't intended to be put in the show. Like it was done after the fact and there were other scenes with him recorded. I've not read the books, so I can't say if its accurate or not. It didn't seem like it was. Seemed like a last minute edit.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,116
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #207 on: February 4, 2021, 11:12:37 am »
i enjoyed the season but the weakest so far for me

the fact i really dont like anything about naomi's character (including the actual acting of her part) and especially anything to do with the 'long lost son' bollocks probably doesn't help my overview, nor the Prince impressionist who i find irritattingly acted, im kinda waiting for him to stamp his feet in a hissy fit
Spoiler
i was hoping that leap from the airlock was gonna be her last, you know boo hoo how sad for her fans and thank fuck for fans of the show like me who wouldn't miss her at all (or her kid, or his dad, they can all fuck off for me)  ;D
[close]

i think overall what bugged me was it became pretty clear early on that in this season the cast aren't going to be with each other that much and some of those tangents were really quite boring
« Last Edit: February 4, 2021, 11:19:41 am by Armand9 »
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline emergency exit

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
    • X-Realms
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #208 on: February 5, 2021, 07:40:13 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on February  3, 2021, 08:06:31 pm
The thing I sort of took me by surprise and said "What the fuck" at was
Spoiler
Alex's sudden demise.
[close]
It was a tad unceremonious given that he was one of main characters, but given the allegations surrounding the actor, I can understand the reason why they did it in this manner, but it sort of made me laugh at the same time. Makes me wonder if the edited that in a way that wasn't intended to be put in the show. Like it was done after the fact and there were other scenes with him recorded. I've not read the books, so I can't say if its accurate or not. It didn't seem like it was. Seemed like a last minute edit.

Yeah, the allegations came forth after filming had already wrapped. From the show's POV that left the writers a right big mess...

Spoiler
...which, I'd say, they cleaned up quite elegantly. Yes, you sort of notice that something is iffy with Alex's death scene - owing to the fact that they  CGId blood over a freeze-frame image of him in the Razorback.

They also clearly edited him out of the reunion scene on the Roci and the group scenes on Luna (there are pictures of the scene with the actor, Cas Anvar, present). There's a big empty chair now next to Amos in that scene where Alex was originally sat. An empty chair would normally never take up that much space in a frame.

The only scene they reshot, as far as I can tell, is the one in the med bay where Holden and Naomi are speaking about Alex's demise. And possibly Bull drinking from Alex's cup (to signal the succession), but that may just have been good editing.

People dying of a stroke after a high G burn is something that's been alluded to as far back as the first episode of the first series, so it's not like this came out of nowhere. Plus, Naomi's goodbye message that she plays for Holden, which is all about families breaking apart, now works quite well in the context of Alex leaving that family.
[close]
« Last Edit: February 5, 2021, 07:45:54 am by emergency exit »
Logged

Online Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next.

  • Stans 'fucking appalled'. Laughs at every single one of his stupid jokes.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 945
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #209 on: February 5, 2021, 10:29:52 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on February  5, 2021, 07:40:13 am
Yeah, the allegations came forth after filming had already wrapped. From the show's POV that left the writers a right big mess...

Spoiler
...which, I'd say, they cleaned up quite elegantly. Yes, you sort of notice that something is iffy with Alex's death scene - owing to the fact that they  CGId blood over a freeze-frame image of him in the Razorback.

They also clearly edited him out of the reunion scene on the Roci and the group scenes on Luna (there are pictures of the scene with the actor, Cas Anvar, present). There's a big empty chair now next to Amos in that scene where Alex was originally sat. An empty chair would normally never take up that much space in a frame.

The only scene they reshot, as far as I can tell, is the one in the med bay where Holden and Naomi are speaking about Alex's demise. And possibly Bull drinking from Alex's cup (to signal the succession), but that may just have been good editing.

People dying of a stroke after a high G burn is something that's been alluded to as far back as the first episode of the first series, so it's not like this came out of nowhere. Plus, Naomi's goodbye message that she plays for Holden, which is all about families breaking apart, now works quite well in the context of Alex leaving that family.
[close]
The message also works for fans imo. Sort of breaking the 4th wall to address the fans directly.
Logged
'It's only when you look at an ant through a magnifying glass on a sunny day that you realise how often they burst into flames'

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,774
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #210 on: February 5, 2021, 10:03:26 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on February  4, 2021, 11:12:37 am
i enjoyed the season but the weakest so far for me

the fact i really dont like anything about naomi's character (including the actual acting of her part) and especially anything to do with the 'long lost son' bollocks probably doesn't help my overview, nor the Prince impressionist who i find irritattingly acted, im kinda waiting for him to stamp his feet in a hissy fit
Spoiler
i was hoping that leap from the airlock was gonna be her last, you know boo hoo how sad for her fans and thank fuck for fans of the show like me who wouldn't miss her at all (or her kid, or his dad, they can all fuck off for me)  ;D
[close]

i think overall what bugged me was it became pretty clear early on that in this season the cast aren't going to be with each other that much and some of those tangents were really quite boring

I thought this season peaked around episode 4, when everything kicked up a gear and it felt like anything could happen next.
(I've only read the book series to Cibola Burn, so came into this season blind)

Marcos does have a very odd accent - he also has possibly the shittest chant I've ever heard.


Although I enjoyed it overall, I thought the final few episodes were a little flat.

Spoiler
Amos' escape from earth only had about 2 minutes where there was any threat, and Clarissa dealt with most of that off screen.
And then Amos had nothing to do in the final episode.

I found Alex's death came off weirdly - I think a consequence of the fact that it was written in late in the day with most stuff already filmed.
Obviously they did the best the could, but it just doesn't quite fit.
With the remaining crew all reunited, they just casually lounge around at a cocktail party - which made more sense when I found that Alex was actually in those scenes when they were filmed and was edited out later, but on first viewing it came off as rather weird behaviour.

[close]
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,384
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #211 on: February 17, 2021, 02:45:14 pm »
Just started season one. Struggled to start with. Worth sticking with?
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,367
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #212 on: February 17, 2021, 02:51:15 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 17, 2021, 02:45:14 pm
Just started season one. Struggled to start with. Worth sticking with?

I struggled a bit with season 1 as well, for me anyway and someone else I recommended it to, Season 2 is a fair bit stronger
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,384
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #213 on: February 17, 2021, 02:53:12 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on February 17, 2021, 02:51:15 pm
I struggled a bit with season 1 as well, for me anyway and someone else I recommended it to, Season 2 is a fair bit stronger
Cheers and season two and beyond is good?
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,367
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #214 on: February 17, 2021, 03:01:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 17, 2021, 02:53:12 pm
Cheers and season two and beyond is good?

Yes, just my opinion but for me anyway 1 is the weakest
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,384
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #215 on: February 23, 2021, 09:40:29 am »
I gave up. Just couldn't get interested in it.
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,388
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #216 on: March 12, 2021, 07:34:21 pm »
One of my brother-in-laws does 3D printing for fun. He has three printers, all customised. One can use multiple different coloured plastics for printing. About a year ago, I asked him to print me a Roci. He said sure, and asked me to find the programming. I found two, one that just a solid grey (then you can hand paint) and one with colour. He preferred the grey one, but then spent about a month modifying to add colours (I could not find the Roci paint scheme, so it's the original)

After that he printed the hull in three sections. The back part kept failing - the printing is layers of 0.1mm so it can easily happen. The ship is about 45CM, so 4,500 layers. So he had to tweak the programming multiple times

He was not an Expanse watcher, but this side project got him into it, and he even printed one for himself aswell :)

I have the option of adding the four side guns, and if I want he'll put a light in the flame, which screws off, and a switch on the bottom of the ship.

It was printed at a 90 degree angle to how it is here, so I think the part that took the longest is where it says MCRN on the top, because four colours are used, and between each colour the printer has to purge.





Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,663
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #217 on: March 12, 2021, 09:12:15 pm »
Wow those are amazing, that is crazy how detailed that is.

If you're on reddit you really need to post those images on The expanse sub Reddit.

Lego really need to do one as well.

The G In Gerrard get back watching it, season 1 is slow, but it gets so much better after that.
« Last Edit: March 12, 2021, 09:14:17 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,388
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #218 on: March 12, 2021, 09:34:07 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on March 12, 2021, 09:12:15 pm
Wow those are amazing, that is crazy how detailed that is.

If you're on reddit you really need to post those images on The expanse sub Reddit.

Lego really need to do one as well.

The G In Gerrard get back watching it, season 1 is slow, but it gets so much better after that.
I'm not, but feel free to post them there!
Logged

Offline emergency exit

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 241
    • X-Realms
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #219 on: March 14, 2021, 01:05:32 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on February 23, 2021, 09:40:29 am
I gave up. Just couldn't get interested in it.

Stick with it!!! Season one is very, very mediocre, but it quickly goes uphill from there. Season 3 is right up there with the best episodes of Babylon 5 (my gold-standard for sci-fi). And much of season 5 reaches those heights again.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • and in the attic - gets biy wath a luttle halp frum hes friends
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,308
  • ....mmm
Re: The Expanse - James S A Corey
« Reply #220 on: Today at 06:21:56 am »
Quote from: emergency exit on March 14, 2021, 01:05:32 pm
Stick with it!!! Season one is very, very mediocre, but it quickly goes uphill from there. Season 3 is right up there with the best episodes of Babylon 5 (my gold-standard for sci-fi). And much of season 5 reaches those heights again.

After binging 1-5 in a week I have to say that 3 is easily the peak, albeit the feeling that it's 2 traditional seasons in one. I don't think the others get close.
Logged
:D
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 