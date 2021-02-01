...which, I'd say, they cleaned up quite elegantly. Yes, you sort of notice that something is iffy with Alex's death scene - owing to the fact that they CGId blood over a freeze-frame image of him in the Razorback.
They also clearly edited him out of the reunion scene on the Roci and the group scenes on Luna (there are pictures
of the scene with the actor, Cas Anvar, present
). There's a big empty chair now next to Amos in that scene where Alex was originally sat. An empty chair would normally never take up that much space in a frame.
The only scene they reshot, as far as I can tell, is the one in the med bay where Holden and Naomi are speaking about Alex's demise. And possibly Bull drinking from Alex's cup (to signal the succession), but that may just have been good editing.
People dying of a stroke after a high G burn is something that's been alluded to as far back as the first episode of the first series, so it's not like this came out of nowhere. Plus, Naomi's goodbye message that she plays for Holden, which is all about families breaking apart, now works quite well in the context of Alex leaving that family.