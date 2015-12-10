AFC Wimbledon is delighted that Merton Council has approved the clubs plans to build a new stadium in the borough.Speaking after the planning committee meeting at Merton Civic Centre, AFC Wimbledon Chief Executive Erik Samuelson, said: We are all absolutely delighted. This has been a momentous day for our club and the most important event since we reformed it 13 years ago.Following the sale of our former Plough Lane site and the decision by the FA to allow Wimbledon FCs Football League place to be moved to Milton Keynes, our fans did something unprecedented in the football world  we decided to re-form the club, enter the football hierarchy at the lowest level and repeat what the old Wimbledon FC did with massive success, namely make our way up through the many leagues into the Football League.We started with nothing, no team, no stadium, no manager, not even a strip to wear. But what was different this time was that the club was formed by and remains owned by the fans, in other words we are firmly rooted in our community.We have never lost sight of that and so we have focused the majority of our community works on Merton because this is our home and we are delighted that we have been granted planning approval to return to Wimbledon.On behalf of the club and our supporters, we would like to place on record our thanks to Mertons councillors who have demonstrated their support for our club and our work by supporting us to come home.Galliard Homes Director Mike Watson said We are delighted to have received planning permission to redevelop this important brownfield site. Alongside AFC Wimbledons new stadium, we will be providing 602 new high quality homes, a new squash and fitness facility and a retail unit. These new homes will make a significant contribution towards Mertons own minimum 10 year target for new homes and the regeneration of this part of Merton.----------------------------------------------------I think this is a wonderful story. Wimbledon was effectively sold off over a decade ago, and the fans of the club decided to make a stand against it's owners. They couldn't stop the club from moving out of London to Milton Keynes, so formed their own club.Several promotions later and they are now playing in League 2. The "original" Wimbledon (now MK Dons) are hovering close the relegation zone in the Championship, and since their move and re-branding, have never played Premiership football.Tonight, they have been told they can redevelop the dilapidated greyhound stadium, just a short throw from where the original ground was on Plough Lane.It just goes to show, if you have passionate and loyal fans, you can achieve almost anything. It's a great story.