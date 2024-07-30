Lady_brandybuck, do you have any sense of the general feeling among the diaspora as to whether people might want to return if Maduro is ousted? My interaction with Venezuelan folks is limited to the ludicrously rich teenagers I used to teach, who couldn't stand being in any part of the US aside from Miami, and the lower-middle-class professionals I work with now, who are trying to get licensure here so they can put down roots.



Oh, and I'm generally a Nordic-model lefty, but anyone defending Maduro can get to fuck. He's nothing but a standard, particularly inept cronyist dictator wearing a shoddy socialist coat of paint. His and Chavez' government has not only done incalculable damage to their own country, but also given decades of ammunition to the political right. There are worse leaders on the planet, but not many.



Many would return, I'm sure. Most of those who migrated recently that are struggling hard in their current location. I would say around 60% would return as soon as it's possible for them, but at the end of the day I can only speak surely for myself. I won't return to live there now but I would love to retire in my country, I will definitely try to invest and visit as often as possible. For me the most important thing is that my family and friends who are still there get to live in a free country, where they can make their own decisions freely, earn a decent living, live as they want, save money, buy a house, my nieces and nephew to have a future and opportunities, go to the supermarket and buy food that they want, go to the hospital and get proper medical care, that the quality of water is good for use, that they have electricity, in general just live in dignity... Things that many take for granted in other countries, but we have lived without for way too long.Venezuela and Venezuelans deserve to be free of this dictatorship.