Final Fantasy 7 - Remake

BER

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #280 on: May 3, 2020, 02:43:30 pm
Quote from: End Product on May  2, 2020, 01:39:29 am
Save elemental to pair with fire for ifrit as bahamut is the fucker.

Have aerith as designated healer magnify cure with lots mp up

Equip everyone with revival earings and save them for bahumut mega flare. Equip lots of hp up. Only offensive.magic I had was fire in cloud and aeries.


Thanks man, lots of handy advice there. Getting to Bahamut consistently now, was being way too conservative. He's still wrecking me though  ;D

I really want a battle mode with more challenges and options to create our own.

J-Mc-

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #281 on: May 5, 2020, 12:47:11 am
Just completed it, never played the original so...

Spoiler
The Zack stuff was new to me, I know he has his own spin off game in Crisis Core (set before FF7?) and I know that he’s apparently also dead in the original? But I took the ending as just a flashback of sorts, he gets Cloud to midgar but then, who knows!

EDIT:
Just read an ending explained article that basically says, Zack was about to die, but as you beat the Harbinger, the whispers weren’t able to intervene so he did, so you beating the harbinger has changed the past completely.

Part of me thinks that this is the story they wanted to tell originally, but couldn’t due to hardware limitations, so they’ve re-written some key events to help flesh out characters and other events more.
I reckon we get a section playing as Zack in part 2, a flashback scene that’ll end in his death.

Sephiroth was a fucking bitch but somehow managed to beat him on my first try, had Tifa get her likit break when she had 20 health left and Sephiroth was almost dead, luckily it took him down! ;D

Can’t wait to see what they do with him and with the whole crew in the next installment, hope we get some more scenes in Midgar eventually aswell, loved the whole community feeling of the slums.

Also, we see Biggs alive, but someone has done some digging and it seems that it was Jessies glove on the table next to him, so maybe she’s still alive aswell! Hopefully Wedge made it an all!
[close]

Can’t wait for the next one.
« Last Edit: May 5, 2020, 01:00:39 am by J-Mc- »
The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #282 on: May 5, 2020, 07:45:03 am
Quote from: J-Mc- on May  5, 2020, 12:47:11 am
Just completed it, never played the original so...

Spoiler
The Zack stuff was new to me, I know he has his own spin off game in Crisis Core (set before FF7?) and I know that hes apparently also dead in the original? But I took the ending as just a flashback of sorts, he gets Cloud to midgar but then, who knows!

EDIT:
Just read an ending explained article that basically says, Zack was about to die, but as you beat the Harbinger, the whispers werent able to intervene so he did, so you beating the harbinger has changed the past completely.

Part of me thinks that this is the story they wanted to tell originally, but couldnt due to hardware limitations, so theyve re-written some key events to help flesh out characters and other events more.
I reckon we get a section playing as Zack in part 2, a flashback scene thatll end in his death.

Sephiroth was a fucking bitch but somehow managed to beat him on my first try, had Tifa get her likit break when she had 20 health left and Sephiroth was almost dead, luckily it took him down! ;D

Cant wait to see what they do with him and with the whole crew in the next installment, hope we get some more scenes in Midgar eventually aswell, loved the whole community feeling of the slums.

Also, we see Biggs alive, but someone has done some digging and it seems that it was Jessies glove on the table next to him, so maybe shes still alive aswell! Hopefully Wedge made it an all!
[close]

Cant wait for the next one.
Spoiler
if the weird polygons don't bother you, you could still go and play the original. By all intents and purposes, this game seems to actually be a sequel...
[close]
gazzalfc

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #283 on: May 5, 2020, 08:11:37 am
If you want to play the original but are daunted by the grinding and the commitment to a J-RPG from the 90's, then pick up the PS4 version. You can activate help/cheats by pressing a combination of L3 + R3. It has x3 movement, fully fill health, MP and limit breaks and cancel random battles.
 
J-Mc-

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #284 on: May 5, 2020, 06:59:04 pm
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on May  5, 2020, 07:45:03 am
Spoiler
if the weird polygons don't bother you, you could still go and play the original. By all intents and purposes, this game seems to actually be a sequel...
[close]

Spoiler
Watched a lets play on the first 7 hours of the original and having already watched Advent Children a few years ago, I get what youre saying about it being a sequel.

Part 2 could carry on where the original does, there are enough flashbacks in the remake that can be fleshed out to continue the story as it once was, the only difference being Sephiroth.
You can still get the Nibelheim flashback when the crew are talking in the Kolm inn ect. Beating the arbiter of fate could have been what was originally intended with FF7 but they couldnt do it due to limitations, or it could be that they want to re-invent the same story which can lead to the same outcomes and hit the same major plot points, just with a few things changed.

I love the fact that the questions have been raised, could Aerith live? With Biggs die still in some way? Its a new and interesting take on what was a loved yet dated game.

The Sephiroth in the remake seems to be the one that Cloud beat in AC, the one who said hed return, so whether they continue the story as it was which could ultimately lead to the same outcome means that fans of the original get what they want in the end, but by following a slightly different path as the motivations of the characters are the same.

They could easily kill Zack off again as theyve left it completely open.
[close]

Theyve taken a bold move that I reckon helps them decide what to do next by seeing the reactions to the ending.

So far, a lot of people seem happy with it as its new and interesting and is getting people talking, whereas a full shot by shot remake could be stale by the time this series of games is finished.

Im looking forward to what theyre going to do personally.
BER

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #285 on: May 8, 2020, 03:35:42 pm
I kinda hate the last chapter relative to the rest of the game, but they made such a good game besides and I enjoy the combat so much they can do what they want, within reason. Little twists on the main beats I'm all for but big sweeping changes, not so much.
That and I just want a more open world in the next games, something between GOW and Mass Effect would be ideal.

Is there a better track than the JENOVA music btw? Sublime!
The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #286 on: May 10, 2020, 07:24:14 am
Quote from: J-Mc- on May  5, 2020, 06:59:04 pm
Spoiler
Watched a lets play on the first 7 hours of the original and having already watched Advent Children a few years ago, I get what youre saying about it being a sequel.

Part 2 could carry on where the original does, there are enough flashbacks in the remake that can be fleshed out to continue the story as it once was, the only difference being Sephiroth.
You can still get the Nibelheim flashback when the crew are talking in the Kolm inn ect. Beating the arbiter of fate could have been what was originally intended with FF7 but they couldnt do it due to limitations, or it could be that they want to re-invent the same story which can lead to the same outcomes and hit the same major plot points, just with a few things changed.

I love the fact that the questions have been raised, could Aerith live? With Biggs die still in some way? Its a new and interesting take on what was a loved yet dated game.

The Sephiroth in the remake seems to be the one that Cloud beat in AC, the one who said hed return, so whether they continue the story as it was which could ultimately lead to the same outcome means that fans of the original get what they want in the end, but by following a slightly different path as the motivations of the characters are the same.

They could easily kill Zack off again as theyve left it completely open.
[close]

Theyve taken a bold move that I reckon helps them decide what to do next by seeing the reactions to the ending.

So far, a lot of people seem happy with it as its new and interesting and is getting people talking, whereas a full shot by shot remake could be stale by the time this series of games is finished.

Im looking forward to what theyre going to do personally.
Spoiler
Oh I agree. Even with the apparent backlash of some fans, I appreciate a bold move, such as the ending. And yes, I love that it keeps everyone guessing, making theories, etc.

In fact, listening to the dude with the long hair and glasses here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rfgw7iDZ-bo) go deeper and deeper in theories  that go from wtf to "damn, maybe he's/he'll be right!" is just what I think everyone was missing from FF, for some time. 
[close]
gazzalfc

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #287 on: May 15, 2020, 11:25:18 pm
About to fight Hell House on hard mode. Even on normal it took a good while. So trying to get the motivation to prepare for it
The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #288 on: May 16, 2020, 09:54:05 am
just noticed that Badger from Breaking Bad voices wedge!
naYoRHa2b

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #289 on: May 18, 2020, 11:39:02 am
Just finished it. Its a great remake of a great game (so far!)

Spoiler
   
They've basically crafted a whole new story with the characters, rewriting alot of what happened. I dont mind that but it does leave me somewhat confused. Interesting to see how they tie it all in with future installments. I was hesitant this wouldn't feel like a fully fledged game but credit to them they made it feel like one. The last few chapters were non stop and you don't really get a minute. My biggest complaint was near the end your party kept changing and it was a hassle to keep rearranging the materia and sometimes you would be joined by another party member and they would have next to no materia on them because you just swapped it out before!

Its a shame about the ps1 textures of the city from above. Those slums and the destroyed sector looked really bad.

I might play it again because I felt I never maxed out nowhere near enough materia and got the summons I wanted. Never trained my party enough. One area I wish they had would be like the calm lands on FFX where you can wander and grind for xp. Hopefully with the next game being more open world we will have the freedom for more random encounters.
[close]

They really nailed the atmosphere and brought so many characters more to life than you could imagine they would of.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #290 on: May 28, 2020, 03:19:47 am
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on May 10, 2020, 07:24:14 am
Spoiler
In fact, listening to the dude with the long hair and glasses here (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rfgw7iDZ-bo) go deeper and deeper in theories  that go from wtf to "damn, maybe he's/he'll be right!" is just what I think everyone was missing from FF, for some time. 
[close]

I finished the game at 1.30am and I've been sat here for 2 hours later with a level 4 brain.

My own interpretation of the ending having watched that vid is...
Spoiler
FF7 Remake is a sequel to Advent Children. Sephiroth/Jenova has taken control of time and Sephiroth has returned to "the present" to make sure he 'wins' against Cloud and the rest of the gang. He spends the whole game trying to stop Cloud from getting involved with Aerith and Avalanche as that leads him down to the path of victory. Sephiroth was defeated twice by Cloud and he decided to fight him when he was weaker rather than stronger. Hell he even parries Omnislash at the end, which had diced him into meat in the previous two installations. They've turned Sephiroth into the multiple Thanoses from Endgame.

Sephiroth killed Aerith, a huge emotional core in the original, and it didn't matter, Aerith still merged with the Lifestream and defeated the Meteor with Holy. I think Sephiroth is going to kill Tifa instead in this one because she is the absolute emotional anchor for Cloud and was always there for him when he needed her. Cloud defeats Sephiroth without Aerith... but can he do it without Tifa???

I'm also a fan of the theory that the last shot of FF7 is Aerith merging with the Lifestream, and the first shot of the Remake is a continuation of that moment, where the Lifestream, which along with Time and the Planet and human collective memory are all the same thing, touches her in the now-past and gives her the information of the future on how to defeat Sephiroth, worldly knowledge, her Cetra powers, etc. It's brilliant. God.
[close]
« Last Edit: May 28, 2020, 03:23:00 am by OsirisMVZ »
Redcap

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #291 on: May 29, 2020, 09:49:07 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 23, 2020, 06:36:25 am
No one knows.

My guess is we get 2 more full price games.

The next game up to

Spoiler
Aerith's death
[close]

Then a final one up to the end of the game

With DLC content covering the side characters yuffie and Vincent.

I've got no idea how they will handle transferring character data to the sequels

Spoiler
Given Aerith dies end of disc 1 of 4, surely not?
[close]
The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #292 on: June 2, 2020, 07:47:59 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on May 28, 2020, 03:19:47 am
I finished the game at 1.30am and I've been sat here for 2 hours later with a level 4 brain.

My own interpretation of the ending having watched that vid is...
Spoiler
FF7 Remake is a sequel to Advent Children. Sephiroth/Jenova has taken control of time and Sephiroth has returned to "the present" to make sure he 'wins' against Cloud and the rest of the gang. He spends the whole game trying to stop Cloud from getting involved with Aerith and Avalanche as that leads him down to the path of victory. Sephiroth was defeated twice by Cloud and he decided to fight him when he was weaker rather than stronger. Hell he even parries Omnislash at the end, which had diced him into meat in the previous two installations. They've turned Sephiroth into the multiple Thanoses from Endgame.

Sephiroth killed Aerith, a huge emotional core in the original, and it didn't matter, Aerith still merged with the Lifestream and defeated the Meteor with Holy. I think Sephiroth is going to kill Tifa instead in this one because she is the absolute emotional anchor for Cloud and was always there for him when he needed her. Cloud defeats Sephiroth without Aerith... but can he do it without Tifa???

I'm also a fan of the theory that the last shot of FF7 is Aerith merging with the Lifestream, and the first shot of the Remake is a continuation of that moment, where the Lifestream, which along with Time and the Planet and human collective memory are all the same thing, touches her in the now-past and gives her the information of the future on how to defeat Sephiroth, worldly knowledge, her Cetra powers, etc. It's brilliant. God.
[close]
Right?

Spoiler
All of the Advent Children stuff, together with the Forgotten Capital theme playing in the "seven seconds" part, was what mostly blew my mind haha

I also think it's possible for Tifa to die, having in mind that Aerith's death would in theory always mean her joining the Lifestream and being able to thwart Sephiroth. Tifa dying could be the oomph.... but then again anyone could die: maybe Cloud could... it was discussed in the video..
[close]
fucking baubles

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #293 on: December 30, 2020, 03:46:50 pm
The missus got me this for Xmas, literally goose bumping right off the first scene
OsirisMVZ

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #294 on: February 26, 2021, 12:28:13 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/sqJnvHEqNtg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/sqJnvHEqNtg</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/El_tG6PyHic" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/El_tG6PyHic</a>

gazzalfc

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #295 on: February 26, 2021, 03:03:54 pm
Added to PS+ for March
fucking baubles

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #296 on: February 26, 2021, 03:10:02 pm
Sort of exciting I guess, would have preferred some 'part 2' news though. Still massively intrigued to see how they manage the world map now, or if they even go down that route. If they do it to the same detail level they did the first part it'll be absolutely colossal.
GiorgosCarraGoonies

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #297 on: February 26, 2021, 03:10:10 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on February 26, 2021, 03:03:54 pm
Added to PS+ for March
Aye, mad.  Doesn't upgrade for free though.  So I'm going to wait until June.
Jm55

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #298 on: February 28, 2021, 01:56:06 pm
Quote from: GiorgosCarraGoonies on February 26, 2021, 03:10:10 pm
Aye, mad.  Doesn't upgrade for free though.  So I'm going to wait until June.

Wondering what to do myself on this note - it was the next game I was planning on getting and I thought great when I saw it was going to be on PS Plus, but now I can see a PS5 version is en route Im wondering whether to just wait for that.
gazzalfc

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #299 on: February 28, 2021, 02:01:37 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on February 28, 2021, 01:56:06 pm
Wondering what to do myself on this note - it was the next game I was planning on getting and I thought great when I saw it was going to be on PS Plus, but now I can see a PS5 version is en route Im wondering whether to just wait for that.

Well download it anyway and keep it in your library. Buying the physical copy for the free PS5 version later on down the line
Jm55

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #300 on: February 28, 2021, 03:44:29 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on February 28, 2021, 02:01:37 pm
Well download it anyway and keep it in your library. Buying the physical copy for the free PS5 version later on down the line

If I get it Ill play it though and Im not the type to replay games really, so Im wondering whether better to wait for the newer version to experience it.
Marty 85

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #301 on: March 2, 2021, 12:13:39 am
Quote from: gazzalfc on February 26, 2021, 03:03:54 pm
Added to PS+ for March

Played the original FF VII while stuck in bed/house after a leg op when it was released. I was about 11 and despite never having played an RPG or imagining I would enjoy this type of game, I got absolutely immersed in it. Everything from the graphics, storyline to the fact in came on 4 cds and I had to change them blew my mind. I downloaded it on the ps3 years later and remember watching E3 when the intro was dropped and a deathly hush followed by loud raptures was heard on the stream. The original will always take me back to a special time and I guess you had to have played it at the time to really appreciate how advanced it was for the time. I'm sure that goes for many other games of a certain time, even some bands.

I never bought a PS4 and when the PS4 pro came out I decided it was too close to the release of the next gen consoles to invest in one and I'd be better off waiting until the PS5. That's what I did and I just managed to get a PS5 on Friday and bought this immediately. I noticed a price hike in stores and on the ps store of about £30 recently though but didn't care and bought it anyway. I told a mate about it and he said to me it was due to be free on PS plus as of today. I hadn't even finished the download and tried to get a refund from Sony but once you start a download they won't give you a refund. I looked into it abit more yesterday though and it seems I'll get the free PS5 upgrade so I don't feel so bad about £60 for it now.

Regardless, £60 for the most memorable and stand out game from my child after a 6 year wait isn't alot.

The opening scene where Aries drops the flowers in midgar, the main score begins and it cuts to Cloud riding the train steaming into midgar before hopping off and entering combat against the 2 shinra guards brought the memories flooding back and got me excited.

No matter how could it is I know I won't enjoy it as much as I did back then. No games capture my imagination as much as they did back then.
Jm55

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #302 on: September 1, 2021, 11:22:21 am
Sadly Im almost done with this now, about to leave the Sector 5 Slums for the topside, I think theres 4 chapters remaining now.

Absolutely fantastic game which Ive loved playing, certainly will go down as one of my favourites ever. Im debating whether to hang around a bit to get my characters up to level 50 and get the Bahamut summon prior to leaving the slums.

Cannot wait for the Part 2 to be released which I understand will be more of an open word game.

Unbelievable that it only cost me my PS Plus subscription as well.
Macphisto80

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #303 on: September 1, 2021, 08:12:50 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on September  1, 2021, 11:22:21 am
Sadly Im almost done with this now, about to leave the Sector 5 Slums for the topside, I think theres 4 chapters remaining now.

Absolutely fantastic game which Ive loved playing, certainly will go down as one of my favourites ever. Im debating whether to hang around a bit to get my characters up to level 50 and get the Bahamut summon prior to leaving the slums.

Cannot wait for the Part 2 to be released which I understand will be more of an open word game.

Unbelievable that it only cost me my PS Plus subscription as well.
I think I left posts somewhere in here about my reservations on this whenever it was first shown. The fact that it would be more than one part and that each one would be a full priced game. Then there was the apprehension of them fucking the game up on top of that.

Having now played the game, all those concerns and complaints - for the most part - have been washed away by just how good of a job they did with this remake. I hadn't played the original since the PS1 era, and going back to it brought back a lot of memories, and the way they brought everything to life put a big smile on my face. Every single character and their voice acting was perfect. The gameplay and the combat was perfect. Midgar and the updated soundtrack was perfect. I don't get the complaints from some who say they messed it up because they made changes to the story. What changes specifically are they talking about, because this is a straight up remake of the original that actually improves certain elements and tweaks other bits so that it makes more sense. The only major departure was the last couple of hours, which I'm not going to talk about for obvious reasons, but it's the only part of the game that left me thinking "Oh no!" and I hope from that point on they haven't left themselves with too much to resolve or gone and made the overall story a complete convoluted clusterfuck of a mess for the sake of some fan service.

 My guess is that somewhere during the development of this game, they realised what a daunting task it was to recreate the entire thing, and so they shoehorned that last bit in and that's why it felt truncated and tacked on. It could be an excuse for them to make drastic changes to the story so that they can cut large swaths out of the original story for development reasons. The logistics of making the world of FF7 into an open world free roam environment would be some undertaking. If Midgar itself is massive, how do you render that in an open world in real time? There's going to have to be some impressive smoke and mirror techniques employed there to make it work. Then again, in the original, you only revisited Midgar again towards the end of the game, and that was only back to the Shinra building location, so it's probably doable.

Anyway, bit of a tangent there. The worst thing about this remake, as I always knew it would be, is waiting on the next instalment to arrive. Fuck knows when we're even going to see it, never mind play the thing.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #304 on: September 2, 2021, 09:05:27 am
Was brought up in an interview from the producers that the final scene between the hero and villain was actually the first scene they wrote for the game!
Macphisto80

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #305 on: September 2, 2021, 10:07:46 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on September  2, 2021, 09:05:27 am
Was brought up in an interview from the producers that the final scene between the hero and villain was actually the first scene they wrote for the game!
Which scene, though? Most of it felt like it had been lifted straight from Advent Children. If it's the bit with Cloud and Sephiroth by themselves at "the edge of creation" then they had plans of rewriting the story from the start. Either way, I just hope they don't fuck it up. That last bit was a bit too JJ Abrahams nonsense for my taste. Whenever you start fucking with timelines and retconning things just to fit fan favourite characters back into the narrative.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #306 on: September 3, 2021, 11:56:34 am
Quote from: Macphisto80 on September  2, 2021, 10:07:46 pm
Which scene, though? Most of it felt like it had been lifted straight from Advent Children. If it's the bit with Cloud and Sephiroth by themselves at "the edge of creation" then they had plans of rewriting the story from the start. Either way, I just hope they don't fuck it up. That last bit was a bit too JJ Abrahams nonsense for my taste. Whenever you start fucking with timelines and retconning things just to fit fan favourite characters back into the narrative.
Yes, the Edge of Creation.

There are a group of people that think nothing has been retconned and this is actually a sequel to Advent Children, via a time loop (I'm one of them!). Guess we'll see.
Jm55

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #307 on: Yesterday at 09:01:09 pm
For anyone that got FF7 Remake for free from PS Plus you can now upgrade for free to the PS5 version via PS Plus.
J-Mc-

Re: Final Fantasy 7 - Remake
Reply #308 on: Today at 02:00:38 am
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on September  3, 2021, 11:56:34 am
Yes, the Edge of Creation.

There are a group of people that think nothing has been retconned and this is actually a sequel to Advent Children, via a time loop (I'm one of them!). Guess we'll see.

Remember reading an article after the game had just come out and it mentioned something along the lines of this being the story they originally wanted to tell, but due to limitations, they couldnt convey it well enough in the PS1 era.

Need to find that article again, was an interesting read.
