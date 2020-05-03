Sadly Im almost done with this now, about to leave the Sector 5 Slums for the topside, I think theres 4 chapters remaining now.



Absolutely fantastic game which Ive loved playing, certainly will go down as one of my favourites ever. Im debating whether to hang around a bit to get my characters up to level 50 and get the Bahamut summon prior to leaving the slums.



Cannot wait for the Part 2 to be released which I understand will be more of an open word game.



Unbelievable that it only cost me my PS Plus subscription as well.



I think I left posts somewhere in here about my reservations on this whenever it was first shown. The fact that it would be more than one part and that each one would be a full priced game. Then there was the apprehension of them fucking the game up on top of that.Having now played the game, all those concerns and complaints - for the most part - have been washed away by just how good of a job they did with this remake. I hadn't played the original since the PS1 era, and going back to it brought back a lot of memories, and the way they brought everything to life put a big smile on my face. Every single character and their voice acting was perfect. The gameplay and the combat was perfect. Midgar and the updated soundtrack was perfect. I don't get the complaints from some who say they messed it up because they made changes to the story. What changes specifically are they talking about, because this is a straight up remake of the original that actually improves certain elements and tweaks other bits so that it makes more sense. The only major departure was the last couple of hours, which I'm not going to talk about for obvious reasons, but it's the only part of the game that left me thinking "Oh no!" and I hope from that point on they haven't left themselves with too much to resolve or gone and made the overall story a complete convoluted clusterfuck of a mess for the sake of some fan service.My guess is that somewhere during the development of this game, they realised what a daunting task it was to recreate the entire thing, and so they shoehorned that last bit in and that's why it felt truncated and tacked on. It could be an excuse for them to make drastic changes to the story so that they can cut large swaths out of the original story for development reasons. The logistics of making the world of FF7 into an open world free roam environment would be some undertaking. If Midgar itself is massive, how do you render that in an open world in real time? There's going to have to be some impressive smoke and mirror techniques employed there to make it work. Then again, in the original, you only revisited Midgar again towards the end of the game, and that was only back to the Shinra building location, so it's probably doable.Anyway, bit of a tangent there. The worst thing about this remake, as I always knew it would be, is waiting on the next instalment to arrive. Fuck knows when we're even going to see it, never mind play the thing.