The Zack stuff was new to me, I know he has his own spin off game in Crisis Core (set before FF7?) and I know that he’s apparently also dead in the original? But I took the ending as just a flashback of sorts, he gets Cloud to midgar but then, who knows!EDIT:
Just read an ending explained article that basically says, Zack was about to die, but as you beat the Harbinger, the whispers weren’t able to intervene so he did, so you beating the harbinger has changed the past completely.
Part of me thinks that this is the story they wanted to tell originally, but couldn’t due to hardware limitations, so they’ve re-written some key events to help flesh out characters and other events more.
I reckon we get a section playing as Zack in part 2, a flashback scene that’ll end in his death.
Sephiroth was a fucking bitch but somehow managed to beat him on my first try, had Tifa get her likit break when she had 20 health left and Sephiroth was almost dead, luckily it took him down!
Can’t wait to see what they do with him and with the whole crew in the next installment, hope we get some more scenes in Midgar eventually aswell, loved the whole community feeling of the slums.
Also, we see Biggs alive, but someone has done some digging and it seems that it was Jessies glove on the table next to him, so maybe she’s still alive aswell! Hopefully Wedge made it an all!