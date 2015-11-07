« previous next »
Advice Needed Mortgage

Re: Advice Needed Mortgage
November 7, 2015, 03:59:08 pm
You know what I mean :) Now the 6th has been and gone basically.

It might well be that the bank won't charge you a late payment but another system will automatically sent out a negative flag as a payment wasn't made when it was expecting it.

Possibly, although according to my mortgage account no payment is expected this month as its been paid up in full.
Re: Advice Needed Mortgage
Today at 10:02:11 am
Bit of an odd one really. I have a mortgage on my townhome that I purchased about a year and half ago and have been paying it every month. This month so far the payment hasn't gone off my account (usually around the 2nd/3rd of the month) so I logged into my mortgage website to check what was going on and I see a "payment" of my principle balance has been applied to my account, effectively wiping out my debt.
Do I just wait for it to be corrected? What if it's never caught? Do I tell someone about this?
I'll just be quiet too. Aaahhh how I wish that all of my debts are being wiped out too. Hoho!!!  :-X  :-X

That's going to make me sleep tight for the whole year.
Re: Advice Needed Mortgage
Today at 10:42:10 am
I'm sure I'm not the only one who is curious as to how this ended up!
