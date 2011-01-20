« previous next »
Loan Watch 2019/20

BarryCrocker

  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
August 29, 2021, 11:51:29 am
The Ginger Maldini has scored again for PNE.

52 seconds in.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eCehOquRAzw?t=52" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eCehOquRAzw?t=52</a>
[/quote]


[new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
August 29, 2021, 12:14:33 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on August 29, 2021, 11:51:29 am
The Ginger Maldini has scored again for PNE.

52 seconds in.

I was sat here expecting a header, that's great from the lad
mallin9

  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
August 29, 2021, 01:37:44 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on August 29, 2021, 12:14:33 pm
I was sat here expecting a header, that's great from the lad

Lovely touch!  Good finish from Sepp too


Adeemo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 12, 2021, 01:20:52 pm
Watching Hearts and Hibs at the moment and Ben Woodburn is looking outstanding, levels above everyone else on the pitch. Hes really developed physically as well.


Adeemo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 12, 2021, 01:27:54 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on September 12, 2021, 01:20:52 pm
Watching Hearts and Hibs at the moment and Ben Woodburn is looking outstanding, levels above everyone else on the pitch. Hes really developed physically as well.

So they go and substitute him at 0-0 with 20 minutes to go. Crazy decision.


disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 12, 2021, 02:25:37 pm
Clean sheet for Rhys Williams yesterday on his debut against Hull, 0-0. Think he'll perform well for them, seemingly they played with three centre halves.

Nice to see him and Van Den Berg finding football at a decent level.


Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 12, 2021, 03:27:03 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on September 12, 2021, 02:25:37 pm
Clean sheet for Rhys Williams yesterday on his debut against Hull, 0-0. Think he'll perform well for them, seemingly they played with three centre halves.

Nice to see him and Van Den Berg finding football at a decent level.

"The debut of Olivier Ntcham is definitely a positive for this particular game and our defence was rarely tested but the performance of Rhys Williams gives us great hope again going forward especially the ease in which he brings the ball out of defence and adds to the attempts to attack in a way that other of our defenders dont do so well."

https://planetswans.co.uk/2021/09/11/swansea-city-0-0-hull-city-swans-draw-a-blank-on-return-to-action/

Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

David in Edinburgh

  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 12, 2021, 03:49:45 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on September 12, 2021, 01:27:54 pm
So they go and substitute him at 0-0 with 20 minutes to go. Crazy decision.

In fairness he's not played much football in recent weeks since he arrived. Only about 17 minutes in total for Wales and about an hour against Dundee Utd. Was tiring and the last thing we want is him getting injured playing with tired muscles. Baningime, the kid Hearts got from the bitters also looked very good.
Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 12, 2021, 03:51:40 pm
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on September 12, 2021, 03:49:45 pm
In fairness he's not played much football in recent weeks since he arrived. Only about 17 minutes in total for Wales and about an hour against Dundee Utd. Was tiring and the last thing we want is him getting injured playing with tired muscles. Baningime, the kid Hearts got from the bitters also looked very good.

If I'd raved about an Everton player the way that you did, they'd be Baningime.

Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 12, 2021, 03:53:00 pm
Quote from: Adeemo on September 12, 2021, 01:20:52 pm
Watching Hearts and Hibs at the moment and Ben Woodburn is looking outstanding, levels above everyone else on the pitch. Hes really developed physically as well.

Surprised Stevie never went in for him. They need more creativity.


Adeemo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 12, 2021, 04:00:27 pm
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on September 12, 2021, 03:49:45 pm
In fairness he's not played much football in recent weeks since he arrived. Only about 17 minutes in total for Wales and about an hour against Dundee Utd. Was tiring and the last thing we want is him getting injured playing with tired muscles. Baningime, the kid Hearts got from the bitters also looked very good.

He didnt look to be tiring to me, if anything he was becoming more and more influential. As I said, he was a couple of levels above everyone on the pitch and looked the most likely to be involved in a goal.


Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 14, 2021, 12:13:27 pm
Just caught up with some highlights and games from the weekend, Rhys Williams looking particularly classy for Swansea with his distribution and good positioning. He looks more confident than what we saw in a Liverpool shirt - completely understandable - and also looks like he's played at a higher level, which of course he has, much higher. This will be a good loan for him I think.

Shame to see Adam Lewis struggling for minutes for Livingston, but Ben Woodburn was levels above all around him during his time on the pitch at the weekend.


Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 14, 2021, 07:53:43 pm
Clarkson starting for Blackburn. Game on Sky Sports Arena now.

Mowbray using him as an attacking player.


Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 15, 2021, 03:25:02 pm
Rhys Williams :The ability of this player is far beyond the Championship

https://www.fansnetwork.co.uk/football/swanseacity/news/55759/rhys-williams-the-ability-of-this-player-is-far-beyond-the-championship

Quote
Liverpool loanee Rhys Williams has already gained the respect of Swansea City manager Russell Martin and his new team mates at the swans. On top of that its clear the Harry Wilson mistake the Anfield club made last season by loaning him to Cardiff when better options were available has been learned.

Lol.

Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 15, 2021, 05:08:06 pm
The experience Williams gained last season was invaluable. A season like that will make or break you. A year starting regularly in The Championship will do him a lot of good as well, especially in a team who very much play out from the back again now like the Martinez/Rodgers days. Feel a bit sorry for Phillips really.


William Regal

  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 18, 2021, 08:31:57 pm
Not loan news but has anyone seen Ejara's 2 goals today v Fulham  :o :o
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 18, 2021, 09:44:19 pm
Statement from Swansea City:

Towards the end of todays Championship fixture against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, an allegation of racial abuse was made over comments made towards Swansea Citys Rhys Williams from a home spectator.

An official report was filed with the match official, Tony Harrington, and Bedfordshire Police at full-time.

Swansea City condemns racism and abuse of all kinds because it has no place within football or any walk of life.

The club would like to place on record its thanks to both Bedfordshire Police and Luton Town Football Club for their swift response at the end of the game.

Bedfordshire Police has launched a full investigation into the incident. Officers have been to the ground to carry out enquiries and are working with Luton Town to identify the people involved.

Rhys has the full backing of everyone at the football club and we are in dialogue with his parent club Liverpool with regards to ensuring the player has all the support he needs.

Swansea City will continue to work with the relevant authorities on this matter.

https://www.swanseacity.com/news/club-statement-7


disgraced cake

  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 18, 2021, 09:45:07 pm
:( Sad to see


Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

fredfrop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 18, 2021, 09:45:49 pm
Good lad, it takes some bravery to call that out.


Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 18, 2021, 10:20:11 pm
Such a shame, hopefully he gets the support he needs.


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
September 18, 2021, 10:55:21 pm
Disgusting, I hope he receives all the support he needs.


Boaty McBoatface

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
November 9, 2021, 02:27:09 pm
@AnfieldEdition https://t.co/fTpqedbrjX

Liverpool are considering recalling Rhys Williams from his loan spell at Swansea City, having grown disappointed with his lack of game time. The defender only playing 140 minutes of action this season.
Classycara

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
November 9, 2021, 03:47:47 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November  9, 2021, 02:27:09 pm
@AnfieldEdition https://t.co/fTpqedbrjX

Liverpool are considering recalling Rhys Williams from his loan spell at Swansea City, having grown disappointed with his lack of game time. The defender only playing 140 minutes of action this season.

Thats a shame, hopefully can get him recalled and our with a new time as soon as allowed to try and prevent stalling his development.

Speaking of, that's just shy of 100 more minutes than Nat Phillips has had - he really needs to be trying to get to a club that'll play him as soon as possible, before he misses his opportunity
Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
November 9, 2021, 04:41:39 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on November  9, 2021, 02:27:09 pm
@AnfieldEdition https://t.co/fTpqedbrjX

Liverpool are considering recalling Rhys Williams from his loan spell at Swansea City, having grown disappointed with his lack of game time. The defender only playing 140 minutes of action this season.


In September, the fans and Swansea journos were singing his praises. What's happened?
« Last Edit: November 9, 2021, 04:51:46 pm by Nobby Reserve »


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
November 9, 2021, 04:50:57 pm
Have they changed formation or something?


Sheer Magnetism

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
November 9, 2021, 09:47:14 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November  9, 2021, 04:41:39 pm

In September, the fans and Swansea journos were singing his praises. What's happened?
Apparently he was on the other side of a racist abuse incident and he hasn't really come back into the team since. That and the manager doesn't seen to be too keen on youngsters.
mallin9

  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
November 10, 2021, 12:07:14 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November  9, 2021, 09:47:14 pm
Apparently he was on the other side of a racist abuse incident and he hasn't really come back into the team since. That and the manager doesn't seen to be too keen on youngsters.

This is the same manager who is playing mediocre RB Kyle Naughton at the heart of a 3 man defense.  Get Rhys outta there


67CherryRed

  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
November 10, 2021, 08:36:09 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on November  9, 2021, 09:47:14 pm
Apparently he was on the other side of a racist abuse incident and he hasn't really come back into the team since. That and the manager doesn't seen to be too keen on youngsters.
Looking on Soccerway in their defenders they list Cabango (21) with 11 games and Laird (20) with 15, so I don't think age comes in to it. Laird's on loan from the Mancs, and was with the same manager at MK last season. I would imagine he just doesn't fancy Rhys, if he was bossing it in training you'd imagine he'd be in the team. I'd call him back and send him to Holland / Belgium.
El Lobo

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
November 10, 2021, 09:19:36 am
This is why it'd be great for us to get ourselves a feeder club like Chelsea and City have, and Red Bull Leipzig, where we're sending them to clubs who are almost duty bound to develop them.


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
November 10, 2021, 09:59:50 am
Woodburn appears to be doing well. As does his club. I seem to remember that Klopp was a bit surprised, or at least caught unawares, when the lad was shown the door at the end of pre-season.


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
November 10, 2021, 01:11:45 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 10, 2021, 09:59:50 am
Woodburn appears to be doing well. As does his club. I seem to remember that Klopp was a bit surprised, or at least caught unawares, when the lad was shown the door at the end of pre-season.

He's 22 now and he's doing alright up in Scotland, but it doesn't really look like he's tearing it up in a terrible league.  He'll go on to have a good career for himself and maybe find his way to a starting berth in a PL team at some point, but he doesn't have the tools required to play for us.


David in Edinburgh

  
  
  
  
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
December 6, 2021, 05:32:30 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 10, 2021, 09:59:50 am
Woodburn appears to be doing well. As does his club. I seem to remember that Klopp was a bit surprised, or at least caught unawares, when the lad was shown the door at the end of pre-season.

The response to him is very mixed at the moment. After scoring his first goals against Dundee Utd but he's gone the other way. He's looking a bit uninterested just now. Was substituted in the first half yesterday. He keeled over at the Remembrance Ceremony at Haymarket in early November. If any of you know Hearts history it's a very, very big thing. No idea why but rumours (I know) said he was on the lash the night before. That would not have gone down well with the club but I am just guesstimating that this may have been a cause of his downturn in form and confidence. Here's a link to a thread on Jambos Kickback.

https://www.hmfckickback.co.uk/index.php?/topic/194757-woodburn-home-for-just-after-xmas/page/4/#comments

Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,966
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1232 on: December 6, 2021, 05:48:50 pm »
Quote from: fucking baubles on November 10, 2021, 09:19:36 am
This is why it'd be great for us to get ourselves a feeder club like Chelsea and City have, and Red Bull Leipzig, where we're sending them to clubs who are almost duty bound to develop them.
Seem to remember some years back, we had an 'unofficial' feeder club in Crewe didn't we (Danny Murphy amongst others) - but, as you say seems to have bitten the dust now.
Offline riismeister

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,694
  • Onwards and upwards
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1233 on: Yesterday at 10:00:27 pm »
Is there a loan watch 2022/23 thread?

Adam Lewis with an assist and Conor Bradley with a goal today.
Jaros kept a clean sheet as well.
Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,422
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1234 on: Today at 01:47:14 am »
bradley is on fire . 2 assist and a goal already. a long range scorcher.

let me compile something

Tyler Morton - Blackburn
Rhys Williams - Blackpool
Leighton Clarkson - Aberdeen(scottish league)
Conor Bradley - Bolton
Owen Beck - Famalicao(portugese league) huh??
James Balagizi-Crawley town(league 2)
Billy koumetio-FK Austria Wien(Austrian league)G'day mate!
Adam lewis-Newport county
Marcelo Pitaluga  Macclesfield FC
Vitezslav Jaros  Stockport county
Jakub Ojrzynski-Radmoiak Radom(polish league)
Anderson Arroyo-Alaves


