Statement from Swansea City:Towards the end of todays Championship fixture against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, an allegation of racial abuse was made over comments made towards Swansea Citys Rhys Williams from a home spectator.An official report was filed with the match official, Tony Harrington, and Bedfordshire Police at full-time.Swansea City condemns racism and abuse of all kinds because it has no place within football or any walk of life.The club would like to place on record its thanks to both Bedfordshire Police and Luton Town Football Club for their swift response at the end of the game.Bedfordshire Police has launched a full investigation into the incident. Officers have been to the ground to carry out enquiries and are working with Luton Town to identify the people involved.Rhys has the full backing of everyone at the football club and we are in dialogue with his parent club Liverpool with regards to ensuring the player has all the support he needs.Swansea City will continue to work with the relevant authorities on this matter.