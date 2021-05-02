I'll be honest, if I was Harry Wilson, I'd be very disappointed I was spending this season at Cardiff. I don't think he was ever going to be what we were looking for, but after about 18 months of being very good in the championship (which was preceded by being the best player in the under 23 league), he had a decent enough personal season in a poor Bournemouth side who went down. If you took him out of their side last season they'd have probably gone down a few weeks earlier. His numbers have gone down this season, and I wouldnt be surprised if part of that is the mental side of the game for him, knowing he could be good enough to get football at prem level, even as a squad player somewhere. Shame he couldnt even get to one of the sides who went down last season, Bournemouth again perhaps. If he did decent numbers for them last season he could easily have done the same in the championship, and hed know his surroundings a little better, instead of sending him out to another team. Feel sorry for him to be honest.

