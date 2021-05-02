« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: Loan Watch 2019/20  (Read 187815 times)

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,852
  • The first five yards........
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1120 on: May 2, 2021, 08:49:18 am »
Quote from: Adeemo on May  1, 2021, 11:52:52 pm
No disrespect to Trent but Wilson strikes the ball better than anyone at the club, hes absolutely elite in that department.

The quality of his free kicks suggests that might be true. But has Wilson got Trent's extensive palette in open play? I doubt it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,323
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1121 on: May 2, 2021, 10:36:03 am »
Quote from: richmiller1 on May  1, 2021, 08:49:11 pm
A sodding astonishing one too. Well worth seeking out the highlights. His left foot is an absolute magic wand.

I took your advice and did so. Stunning accuracy with the kicks and amazing speed of thought for that first goal.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rv1oLXsxSVk&amp;ab_channel=ZiadKM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rv1oLXsxSVk&amp;ab_channel=ZiadKM</a>
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1122 on: May 2, 2021, 10:42:35 am »
Haha funny to watch. I like Wilson, he will of course be sold but he's always seemed a good lad who just dreams of playing for his boyhood club. Exceptional striker of the ball, maybe just not good enough of an all round player for us, think he's easily good enough for a premier league club
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,660
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1123 on: May 2, 2021, 10:49:14 am »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on May  2, 2021, 10:42:35 am
Haha funny to watch. I like Wilson, he will of course be sold but he's always seemed a good lad who just dreams of playing for his boyhood club. Exceptional striker of the ball, maybe just not good enough of an all round player for us, think he's easily good enough for a premier league club

Given how awful our season has been, he could have worked out as a bit of an impact player for us this season, particularly while Jota was injured. I don't think he's a particularly good footballer, but he's got a good left foot and can shoot on sight. His end product is decent with goals and assists.

Time for him to move on in the summer though and if we don't get the fee we want, another loan has to be out the question if he's not sold.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline daveonthespionkop1900

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1124 on: May 2, 2021, 10:55:49 am »
want Wilson and Elliot to be given a chance. Wilson has been at club since he was 6. Just one season.. then see
Logged
walk on...walk on...

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,187
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1125 on: May 2, 2021, 11:05:55 am »
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on May  2, 2021, 10:55:49 am
want Wilson and Elliot to be given a chance. Wilson has been at club since he was 6. Just one season.. then see

Just not sure it will happen, think he's to light weight for our team...Elliot though appears to have that strength, he could/should be really good for us
Logged

Offline Oskar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,568
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1126 on: May 2, 2021, 11:10:10 am »
I hope Wilson gets a permanent move and an opportunity to settle somewhere this summer. He's a good player, he'd be an excellent signing for every club in the Championship, but he has something to offer to a few PL clubs too. If he gets an opportunity and performs well for Wales at the Euros, hopefully that will bring a few clubs to the table and get him the move he needs.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1127 on: May 2, 2021, 12:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on May  2, 2021, 10:36:03 am
I took your advice and did so. Stunning accuracy with the kicks and amazing speed of thought for that first goal.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rv1oLXsxSVk&amp;ab_channel=ZiadKM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rv1oLXsxSVk&amp;ab_channel=ZiadKM</a>

That's fantastic,and yeah the first one in particular,getting a shot off from a turn and a standstill at that accuracy and enough pace to beat the keeper,beautiful.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,566
  • Seis Veces
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1128 on: May 2, 2021, 01:39:05 pm »
I'll be honest, if I was Harry Wilson, I'd be very disappointed I was spending this season at Cardiff. I don't think he was ever going to be what we were looking for, but after about 18 months of being very good in the championship (which was preceded by being the best player in the under 23 league), he had a decent enough personal season in a poor Bournemouth side who went down. If you took him out of their side last season they'd have probably gone down a few weeks earlier.  His numbers have gone down this season, and I wouldnt be surprised if part of that is the mental side of the game for him, knowing he could be good enough to get football at prem level, even as a squad player somewhere. Shame he couldnt even get to one of the sides who went down last season, Bournemouth again perhaps. If he did decent numbers for them last season he could easily have done the same in the championship, and hed know his surroundings a little better, instead of sending him out to another team. Feel sorry for him to be honest.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1129 on: May 2, 2021, 01:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on May  2, 2021, 10:49:14 am
Given how awful our season has been, he could have worked out as a bit of an impact player for us this season, particularly while Jota was injured. I don't think he's a particularly good footballer, but he's got a good left foot and can shoot on sight. His end product is decent with goals and assists.

Time for him to move on in the summer though and if we don't get the fee we want, another loan has to be out the question if he's not sold.

To be honest mate, he doesnt look too dissimilar to Shaqiri! Strikes the ball well, willingness to shoot, good set piece delivery, quick but not as quick as our front 3 and Shaqiri has found minutes hard to come by so I wonder if he (Wilson) would have been trusted to play much even with the injury troubles weve had.
Logged

Offline dramared

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1130 on: May 2, 2021, 04:35:16 pm »
3 class goals
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,847
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1131 on: May 2, 2021, 05:01:49 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on May  2, 2021, 11:10:10 am
I hope Wilson gets a permanent move and an opportunity to settle somewhere this summer. He's a good player, he'd be an excellent signing for every club in the Championship, but he has something to offer to a few PL clubs too. If he gets an opportunity and performs well for Wales at the Euros, hopefully that will bring a few clubs to the table and get him the move he needs.
Wilson?

Hes nowhere near good enough. 


A good player, but nowhere near our level
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline William Regal

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1132 on: Yesterday at 10:01:53 am »
Imagine the hype on here if Elliott had scored that hat-trick, yes wilson is older but the constant narrative to downplay anything wilson does and over hype everything elliott does is a bit bizarre for me
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,340
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1133 on: Yesterday at 10:03:34 am »
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:01:53 am
Imagine the hype on here if Elliott had scored that hat-trick, yes wilson is older but the constant narrative to downplay anything wilson does and over hype everything elliott does is a bit bizarre for me

:D

Harvey Elliotts just turned 18, Harry Wilsons just turned 24. Im sure you dont need the difference explaining to you. Hes the same age as Diogo Jota.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1134 on: Yesterday at 11:56:17 pm »
Stunning hat-trick.

In many ways he suffers from being a one-trick pony, like, say, Adama Traore, when an attacker at top clubs needs to have more strings to their bow. His one trick, though, is scoring goals and that's got to be attracting interest when it's the most important skill in the game.

I noticed Wales used him as a false 9 recently and I wonder if anyone else will be brave enough to try him there - "you don't have to do much, Harry, just run around a bit and five times a game we'll get the ball to you in space at the edge of the box."

I can see why Burnley were reputed to be interested (though clearly not that interested since they weren't prepared to negotiate with us) because Harry's set-piece delivery is exceptional
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,808
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 01:07:58 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:56:17 pm
Stunning hat-trick.

In many ways he suffers from being a one-trick pony, like, say, Adama Traore, when an attacker at top clubs needs to have more strings to their bow. His one trick, though, is scoring goals and that's got to be attracting interest when it's the most important skill in the game.

I noticed Wales used him as a false 9 recently and I wonder if anyone else will be brave enough to try him there - "you don't have to do much, Harry, just run around a bit and five times a game we'll get the ball to you in space at the edge of the box."

I can see why Burnley were reputed to be interested (though clearly not that interested since they weren't prepared to negotiate with us) because Harry's set-piece delivery is exceptional

I don't think his issue is that he's a one trick pony, it's that he doesn't have the strength, speed or stamina to play at our level. All of the attackers we've signed under Klopp have these attributes, and while Firmino lacks pace he has plenty of the other two.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 01:12:58 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:07:58 am
I don't think his issue is that he's a one trick pony, it's that he doesn't have the strength, speed or stamina to play at our level. All of the attackers we've signed under Klopp have these attributes, and while Firmino lacks pace he has plenty of the other two.
Exactly. That's his issue with getting into our team. He lacks those attributes to his game. I was thinking more of his chances of playing for other  PL teams for whom he'd be a decent standard footballer with one exceptional ability.
Logged

Offline Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,199
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 03:56:25 am »
Hopefully Wilson can be sold for a tidy sum in the summer. We need as much cash as possible to strengthen in key positions.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 