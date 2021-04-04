Was Harry Wilson vs Harvey Elliot today. 2-2 it finished between the teams with Wilson getting 2 assists and Elliot getting 1. No idea what kind of assists they were but good news that their loans are progressing well.



Scrappy in the main! Some awful keeping on both sides gave both players an assist where there shouldnt have been a goal and Wilsons second was a deflection. Wilson looked calm on the ball compared to the other Cardiff midfielders.Elliott was different gravy, looked head and shoulders the most accomplished footballer on the pitch but what riled me was the consistent kicking he got and fouls going unpunished. At 1-0, Blackburn had the ball on the left wing with a huge amount of space for Elliott on the right to attack in behind the overly advanced fullback. The fullback clearly realised Elliott was going to beat him to any ball into that area, so first pulled him back - he stayed on his feet - then, as he entered the box, blatantly tripped him. The clearest pen youre likely to see. As it was, the Blackburn player on the ball ignored the pass that was on and hit the post with a curling effort before it bounced to safety, but this was after Elliott was on the floor from the trip. The referee missing it you can partially understand, but it was a few metres away from the linesman, nothing given.