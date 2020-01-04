H. Kane starts for Hull. seems like reports that he is loaned out just 5 minutes ago. guess the paperwork was done quick.Hull trailing though vs rotherham as we speak.
My Huddersfield mate reports that Grabara isn't setting the world on fire, sadly.
Brewster is off to Swansea on loan until the end of the season
Good move for him. With Minamino coming in and playing in the Firmino position tonight, opportunities would have been severely limited for Rhian.
