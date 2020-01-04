« previous next »
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
January 4, 2020, 05:57:49 PM
Quote from: xbugawugax on January  4, 2020, 01:56:40 PM
H. Kane starts for Hull.

seems like reports that he is loaned out just 5 minutes ago. guess the paperwork was done quick.

Hull trailing though vs rotherham as we speak.

He played the full 90 and Hull won 3-2
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
Yesterday at 09:38:47 PM
My Huddersfield mate reports that Grabara isn't setting the world on fire, sadly.
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
Yesterday at 09:44:57 PM
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 09:38:47 PM
My Huddersfield mate reports that Grabara isn't setting the world on fire, sadly.

Same... he isn't doing great.
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
Today at 12:01:00 AM
Brewster is off to Swansea on loan until the end of the season
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
Today at 12:04:35 AM
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 12:01:00 AM
Brewster is off to Swansea on loan until the end of the season

Good move for him.  With Minamino coming in and playing in the Firmino position tonight, opportunities would have been severely limited for Rhian. 
Re: Loan Watch 2019/20
Today at 12:10:15 AM
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 12:04:35 AM
Good move for him.  With Minamino coming in and playing in the Firmino position tonight, opportunities would have been severely limited for Rhian. 

Klopp rates him highly but he needs match time.
