Stevie Heighway on the wing... returns to his Melwood stomping grounds as a full time consultant under Alex Inglethorpe after leaving in 2007Steve Heighway is back at Liverpool after eight-and-a-half year absence, returning to the clubs Academy to take up a full-time role as a consultant.Now 67, the Irishman retired in April 2007 after steering the Reds to a second consecutive FA Youth Cup triumph to cap an 18-year stint as head of youth development.Academy director Alex Inglethorpe asked Heighway in January whether he would be prepared to come back on a part-time basis but the former winger has now accepted an offer to make a full-time return.Heighway said: I had to think about it. Obviously my lifestyle has changed since I made the decision to leave all those years ago, and I have had a fantastic six or seven years travelling all around the world and doing a lot of coaching.[But] Alex [Inglethorpe] is a persuasive man.It was difficult to leave in the first place, but I had something like 28 or 29 consecutive years of coaching kids and dealing with kids, dealing with parents and running this place [the Academy].Explaining what his role will entail, he added: Im pretty clear what Alex wants from me, particularly working with the 15- and 16-year-olds. We are calling it a consultancy.I must make it very clear that Im not in charge and Im not Alexs assistant in any way and theres terrific staff here. Each team has their own coach and they are all very, very good. I guess my job is to try to see is there anything I can add to that?Because my position is to not directly coach a team or not to have any responsibility for any management or organisational activities at the Academy, is there anything I can provide that is over and above what is already being provided?That might be contact time with an individual boy, it might be contact time with groups of boys, it might be in the lecture theatre talking about different aspects of the game.Heighway continued: Alex might want me to speak with a parent, as Ive spent my life doing that, so maybe I can be the icing on the cake. But I must stress that the staff Alex has in place with all of the teams are very, very good and they have welcomed me with open arms.Ive been very happy all of my life, doing what Ive been doing. Ive been very, very fortunate to be a player at Liverpool, then eight years in the USA learning to coach, then 20 years here running this place, then another five or six years in the USA coaching and now back here.