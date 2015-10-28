« previous next »
Steve Heighway
October 28, 2015, 07:16:40 pm
Stevie Heighway on the wing...  returns to his Melwood stomping grounds as a full time consultant under Alex Inglethorpe after leaving in 2007

http://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fc-return-steve-heighway-10348913



Steve Heighway is back at Liverpool after eight-and-a-half year absence, returning to the clubs Academy to take up a full-time role as a consultant.

Now 67, the Irishman retired in April 2007 after steering the Reds to a second consecutive FA Youth Cup triumph to cap an 18-year stint as head of youth development.

Academy director Alex Inglethorpe asked Heighway in January whether he would be prepared to come back on a part-time basis but the former winger has now accepted an offer to make a full-time return.

Heighway said: I had to think about it. Obviously my lifestyle has changed since I made the decision to leave all those years ago, and I have had a fantastic six or seven years travelling all around the world and doing a lot of coaching.

[But] Alex [Inglethorpe] is a persuasive man.

It was difficult to leave in the first place, but I had something like 28 or 29 consecutive years of coaching kids and dealing with kids, dealing with parents and running this place [the Academy].

Explaining what his role will entail, he added: Im pretty clear what Alex wants from me, particularly working with the 15- and 16-year-olds. We are calling it a consultancy.

I must make it very clear that Im not in charge and Im not Alexs assistant in any way and theres terrific staff here. Each team has their own coach and they are all very, very good. I guess my job is to try to see is there anything I can add to that?

Because my position is to not directly coach a team or not to have any responsibility for any management or organisational activities at the Academy, is there anything I can provide that is over and above what is already being provided?

That might be contact time with an individual boy, it might be contact time with groups of boys, it might be in the lecture theatre talking about different aspects of the game.

Heighway continued: Alex might want me to speak with a parent, as Ive spent my life doing that, so maybe I can be the icing on the cake. But I must stress that the staff Alex has in place with all of the teams are very, very good and they have welcomed me with open arms.

Ive been very happy all of my life, doing what Ive been doing. Ive been very, very fortunate to be a player at Liverpool, then eight years in the USA learning to coach, then 20 years here running this place, then another five or six years in the USA coaching and now back here.
Re: Steve Heighway
Reply #1
A few videos and info on Steve Heighway...






Wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steve_Heighway

LFCHistoy.net player profile page: www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/317

LiverpoolFC.com player profile page: www.liverpoolfc.com/history/past-players/steve-heighway

Liverpool wiki player profile: https://liverpoolfc.fandom.com/wiki/Steve_Heighway











'STEVE HEIGHWAY - SPECIAL':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nU_g5aOpWVQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nU_g5aOpWVQ</a>



'100 Players Who Shook The Kop - #23 - Steve Heighway':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hx5kFPWAxZg&amp;" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hx5kFPWAxZg&amp;</a>



'50 Men Who Made LFC: Steve Heighway':-

www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFC/videos/10156047444007573



'"60 minutes with... Steve Heighway" series teaser' (six minutes long):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HwH5LuD2q1g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HwH5LuD2q1g</a>



'Fields Of Anfield Road':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/W9Bs7VezEQg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/W9Bs7VezEQg</a>



'Flying Winger Steve Heighway':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NX1NqjVcEKc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NX1NqjVcEKc</a>



'Liverpool legend Steve Heighway was born #OTD in 1947.':-

https://twitter.com/3retro_/status/1331555909949157377



'Steve Heighway scores as Liverpool beat Leeds 1-0 in 1974':-

https://twitter.com/forgottengoals/status/1189808940495917056



'Steve Heighway goal vs Arsenal in the 1971 FA Cup Final':-

https://twitter.com/Fan89Footy/status/1522968543863754752



'Brilliant play by Steve Heighway before a great finish by Graeme Souness as Liverpool beat CSKA Sofia':-

https://twitter.com/forgottengoals/status/1125651112860712961



'Steve Heighway scores the 4th as they beat Birmingham 4-1 in 1977':-

https://twitter.com/forgottengoals/status/908956638203301889



'Steve Heighway scores as Liverpool beat Man City 2-1 in 1977':-

https://twitter.com/forgottengoals/status/983595574489505792



'Heighway goal in 1974 during their 3-0 win over Newcastle.':-

https://twitter.com/FACupWembley/status/1463797668396900355



'Steve Heighway header wins the game for Liverpool at home to Newcastle.':-

https://twitter.com/1968Tv/status/1284152122964156417



'Steve Heighway scoring one and setting up the other vs Blackpool in 1971':-

https://twitter.com/Fan89Footy/status/1480123401746497537



'Heighway compilation' - 2 minutes:-

https://twitter.com/estoesanfield_/status/1331507976855822337



'Heighway goes close for Republic Of Ireland vs England (and Ray Clemence)':-

https://twitter.com/CLEMENCEOFENGL1/status/1273649885099802626



''Kick-Off Match' opening credits with slo-mo Heighway dribbling past players':-

https://twitter.com/mattyhebditch/status/949075472272543745



'Liverpool vs Newcastle - 1974 - Post-Match Interviews':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_RQHUUmnqz8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_RQHUUmnqz8</a>






























a few youtube playlists of videos for seasons when Steve Heighway was a Liverpool player...


1970/71 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXv8q4bhyV3Tr7dzt0HzaS_m (by idamaria7) : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/12

1971/72 : www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNjCWIG_JQw&list=PLiIQcmZy0mXv-AflscLJxygYKisf9xC8J (by gr8footy) : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/13

1972/73 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXunq2xStL6rpaBNcsS6v3CQ (by idamaria7) : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/14

1973/74 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXvROVGa9n72N79Bml3akmh8 (by idamaria7) : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/15

1974/75 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXu-Qqo1GbqGhyfpo18hblAB : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/16

1975/76 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXtnx-5AFPRsZ-vsn9FP8l0J : www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Games/17

1976/77 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXsGf9u-uMQ212QgF3qjNLDF : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7FW8s2vJKh2YFQAC0fMQc9u

1977/78 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXuOmis0EmlvI8Fya0rH44pV : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7FhEdn9H7jpfqkk1w3sDLZi

1978/79 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXvn96VJerS2zpC7ji7RUBLa : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Hc2PJMgdKY2q4rUST80eUQ

1979/80 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXv8QWyJaCsZh3FOwQ3m7KMc : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7Hz6NLrjs5x9dLo3THLNici

1980/81 : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiIQcmZy0mXswBVJedMZBVStqoCFYwEur : www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLte5vKHiXI7HZuILLysIDp73Uab3qBVfJ



some older 'Club History' videos featuring Steve Heighway : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=112969.msg16108641#msg16108641















A few articles on Steve Heighway...


How Steve Heighway was much more than on the wing for Liverpool FC: www.thisisanfield.com/2022/06/steve-heighway-on-the-wing-liverpool-fc

Heighway - I still live by Shankly's values: www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/144382-heighway-i-still-live-by-shankly-s-values

Irish Footballers that Played for Liverpool FC - Steve Heighway: www.soccer-ireland.com/liverpool/irish-footballers/steve-heighway.htm

Left Wingers of the 70s  Steve Heighway: The Scholar: https://taleoftwohalves.uk/featured/left-wingers-of-the-70s-steve-heighway-the-scholar

The wonder left wingers of Liverpool: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/1955

Stevie Heighway on the wing, we had dreams and songs to sing: https://thekopite.org/2019/10/17/steve-heighway-wing-dreams-songs-sing/

The Irish Kop: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/2901

Kicking off with a degree: www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3098

Heighway bio: www.football-the-story.com/steve-heighway

Heighyway's goal in 71 Cup Final article: www.theguardian.com/football/2001/may/06/facup.sport1

Steve Heighway interview on Six Crazy minutes: www.sixcrazyminutes.com/threads/steve-heighway-interview.93104

When it was my way not the Heighway for Steve: www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-4457014/When-way-not-Heighway-Steve.html

Liverpool placing their faith in Steve's Heighway to heaven: www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/liverpool-placing-their-faith-in-steves-heighway-to-heaven-26389311.html

Liverpool FC return for Steve Heighway (2015): www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-fc-return-steve-heighway-10348913

Steve Heighway stats in detail: www.transfermarkt.co.uk/steve-heighway/profil/spieler/176090









