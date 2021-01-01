« previous next »
RAWK's official German training course thread

Online Crosby Nick

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 09:00:05 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 08:26:43 am
Recently started working for a large German company.   I have therefore decided to fulfill a lifetime goal of learning a new language.

I've recently started my journey using DuoLingo but I appreciate that this will not be nearly enough to get good.  I am using DL for the absolute A1 level basics and enjoying it so far.

I am quite lucky as I have a good few German colleagues who also speak amazing English and are more than happy to assist by letting me experiment with words and phrases on Teams chats.

So..Other than live classes with a German tutor. Can anyone recommend some cool online resources?  Cheers.




Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:09:21 am
Sehr gut. Ich wohne seit 2008 in Deutschland und spreche sehr gut Deutsch.
Falls ihr Fragen zu irgendwelchen Themen habt, schreibt mir gerne hier.
Ich weiß, dass Deutsch nicht einfach zu lernen ist, aber mit genug Übung geht es schneller.
Online bradders1011

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 10:18:26 am
I did a German degree (History & German combined) so got to live in Hamburg for a year - there really is no true substitute, but do get a copy of Hammers German Grammar and use it. Incidentally written by Martin Durrell, who taught my cousin German, and Katrin Kohl, who taught me German.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:00:19 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 09:09:21 am
Sehr gut. Ich wohne seit 2008 in Deutschland und spreche sehr gut Deutsch.
Falls ihr Fragen zu irgendwelchen Themen habt, schreibt mir gerne hier.
Ich weiß, dass Deutsch nicht einfach zu lernen ist, aber mit genug Übung geht es schneller.

Danke.

I had to use ChatGPT to translate most of that, but I did understand some bits from my initial studies. 

I appreciate your kind offer :)

BTW - Nick.  Who is that in the pic? Let me know so I can retrospectively laugh like a drain at the joke. :)



Offline Buck Pete

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:04:11 am
One question I do have is about the word groß

I see groß can be used to describe large or tall.

So if I said a certain person was groß.  Would it be taken as they are large (fat, obesse, stocky etc) or that they are indeed tall (in height)?
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:07:19 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:00:19 am
BTW - Nick.  Who is that in the pic? Let me know so I can retrospectively laugh like a drain at the joke. :)

Die Dame ist aus der Fernsehserie "Breaking Bad" .. Hier ..

https://breakingbad.fandom.com/wiki/Lydia_Rodarte-Quayle

Es ist lustig, weil sie, wie du, für eine große deutsche Firma gearbeitet hat. In ihrem Fall hatte es mit Logistik zu tun. ;)
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:17:55 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 11:07:19 am
Die Dame ist aus der Fernsehserie "Breaking Bad" .. Hier ..

https://breakingbad.fandom.com/wiki/Lydia_Rodarte-Quayle

Es ist lustig, weil sie, wie du, für eine große deutsche Firma gearbeitet hat. In ihrem Fall hatte es mit Logistik zu tun. ;)

Ich habe Breaking Bad noch nie gesehen, aber ich habe Laura Fraser in Knights Tale und im ITV-Drama The Loch gesehen
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 11:19:04 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:00:19 am
Danke.

I had to use ChatGPT to translate most of that, but I did understand some bits from my initial studies. 

I appreciate your kind offer :)

BTW - Nick.  Who is that in the pic? Let me know so I can retrospectively laugh like a drain at the joke. :)





Laura Fraser, Scottish actress - never seen breaking bad, so no idea what Nick is getting at
Online Crosby Nick

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 11:26:50 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:19:04 am
Laura Fraser, Scottish actress - never seen breaking bad, so no idea what Nick is getting at

She worked for a mysterious German conglomerate (shipping vast quantities of whatever ingredients were needed to make crystal meth). Just assumed Pete was in a similar line of work.
Online bradders1011

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 11:32:50 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:04:11 am
One question I do have is about the word groß

I see groß can be used to describe large or tall.

So if I said a certain person was groß.  Would it be taken as they are large (fat, obesse, stocky etc) or that they are indeed tall (in height)?

Tall. Dick is fat.
Online stoa

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 11:51:42 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 11:04:11 am
One question I do have is about the word groß

I see groß can be used to describe large or tall.

So if I said a certain person was groß.  Would it be taken as they are large (fat, obesse, stocky etc) or that they are indeed tall (in height)?

Referring to a person in 99 percent of the cases it will be taken as they are tall and not fat or stocky. To say someone is fat or stocky you would use other words like "dick" (not very polite) or "untersetzt". A special case with "groß" in connection with a person is, if you say "Er ist mein großer Bruder" or "Sie ist meine große Schwester" meaning that they are your older sibling and not necessarily that they are tall. It only works that way with siblings though.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 12:00:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:26:50 am
She worked for a mysterious German conglomerate (shipping vast quantities of whatever ingredients were needed to make crystal meth). Just assumed Pete was in a similar line of work.

Ah yeah, I did think it was Lydia from BB.  She also played Ray's psychiatrist in Irving Welsh's 'Crime'.  I didn't remember her company was German though :)

Cheers for the responses on groß guys.  Got it  :wave
Offline Buck Pete

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 12:17:23 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 11:07:19 am
Es ist lustig, weil sie, wie du, für eine große deutsche Firma gearbeitet hat. In ihrem Fall hatte es mit Logistik zu tun. ;)

This is what I was trying to get at earlier.  In this case, groß is used to describe something big and not tall.
Offline afc tukrish

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 12:20:19 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:32:50 am
Tall. Dick is fat.

Bradders enjoying his translation duties...
Online Crosby Nick

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 12:43:18 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 12:20:19 pm
Bradders enjoying his translation duties...

Just assumed hed sent to all by accident.
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 01:26:52 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 12:17:23 pm
This is what I was trying to get at earlier.  In this case, groß is used to describe something big and not tall.

Depending on the context, Groß can mean large, tall, big and the likes.
Große Portion Pommes. Large Portion fries.
Große Gebäude. Tall Building.
Große Firma. Big company/corporation.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 02:28:06 pm
Yeah got it now CCMM. Cheers

Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:18:26 am
I did a German degree (History & German combined) so got to live in Hamburg for a year - there really is no true substitute, but do get a copy of Hammers German Grammar and use it. Incidentally written by Martin Durrell, who taught my cousin German, and Katrin Kohl, who taught me German.

Jist ordered a preowned 3rd edition copy from eBay for £3.50.  It's not the latest edition but I'm sure it will be more than suitable for my needs atm.  Cheers
Online bradders1011

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 03:29:40 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Yesterday at 02:28:06 pm
Yeah got it now CCMM. Cheers

Jist ordered a preowned 3rd edition copy from eBay for £3.50.  It's not the latest edition but I'm sure it will be more than suitable for my needs atm.  Cheers


I think the 3rd edition is slightly out of date - the language underwent a grammar and spelling reform in 1996: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/German_orthography_reform_of_1996

But the vast majority still holds - just make sure to cross-reference with the wiki. Main change really was that usage of the eszett 'ß' is now in far fewer circumstances than before.
Online Elmo!

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 03:31:28 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 11:32:50 am
Tall. Dick is fat.

Dick is just big boned.
Offline kesey

Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 06:47:38 pm
Offline afc tukrish

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 06:58:35 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 06:47:38 pm
Erdingers please !
Erdingers please ! 

Bitte Erdingers, then?
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 07:41:57 pm
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 06:47:38 pm
Erdingers please !
Erdingers please ! 

I did that at the hotel in Berlin one night, work are paying the bill so why not?, I was useless at work the next morning ;D
Offline Buck Pete

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #62 on: Today at 08:07:43 am
Guten Morgen, Wie gehts?
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #63 on: Today at 08:09:59 am
Uns geht alles soweit gut.
Bei euch?
Offline Buck Pete

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #64 on: Today at 09:35:17 am
Ok CCM.

I dont just want to simply stick your reply in ChatGPT to translate.  Once I am able to translate the response myself during the course of my studies, i will attempt an appropriate reply.

Cheers :)
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #65 on: Today at 09:46:30 am
Nicht ser gut
Offline Buck Pete

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #66 on: Today at 10:14:15 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:46:30 am
Nicht ser gut

Nicht sehr gut

Come on Rob! I expected more from you mate :)
Online rob1966

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #67 on: Today at 10:17:06 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:14:15 am
Nicht sehr gut

Come on Rob! I expected more from you mate :)

See, I'm feeling that scheisse I can't even spell correctly
Online Craig S

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #68 on: Today at 10:28:31 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 09:09:21 am
Sehr gut. Ich wohne seit 2008 in Deutschland und spreche sehr gut Deutsch.
Falls ihr Fragen zu irgendwelchen Themen habt, schreibt mir gerne hier.
Ich weiß, dass Deutsch nicht einfach zu lernen ist, aber mit genug Übung geht es schneller.

Do you have any tips for remembering the gender of a noun? It is one thing I have always been absolutely terrible at.

And I am still unsure about using ein vs einen for "accusative case". I don't even know what accusative case is in English  ;D
I tend to just use einen, if its male and in the 2nd half of a sentence - and hope it's correct.
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #69 on: Today at 12:56:24 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 09:35:17 am
I don’t just want to simply stick your reply in ChatGPT to translate.  Once I am able to translate the response myself during the course of my studies, i will attempt an appropriate reply.

Haha didnt mean to flex.

Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:28:31 am
Do you have any tips for remembering the gender of a noun? It is one thing I have always been absolutely terrible at.

And I am still unsure about using ein vs einen for "accusative case". I don't even know what accusative case is in English  ;D
I tend to just use einen, if its male and in the 2nd half of a sentence - and hope it's correct.

Articles are always any non-german's achilles heel.

I have this memorised. Granted even I make mistakes but for my everyday usage at work and otherwise, this works 90% of the time.

der
Words ending with
-er
-ig
-ich
-ing
-ling
days
months
seasons

die
words ending with
-e
-keit
-heit
-tion
-tät
-schaft
-ung

das
Words ending with
-chen
-lein
-o
-nis
-zeug
And most of the "non german" nouns

As for Nominativ, Akkusativ, Dativ & Genativ usage ... When you have to use these words in your sentences, then automatically, you have to change the preposition form of the following word.

Akk.   - bis, durch, für, gegen, ohne, um, hindurch, pro, entlang
Dat.   - aus, außer, bei, mit, nach, seit, von, zu, gegenüber
Either Akk. or Nom. - an, auf, über, unter, hinter, vor, neben, zwischen
Gen.   - statt/anstatt, trotz, während. wegen, innerhalb, außerhalb, diesseits, jenseits

Just as a reminder - Nominativ -  its the subject, Akku - Direkt Obj, Dativ - Indirekt Obj and Gen - Possessive.



So it will take einem, einen, keiner, keinem, eines etc...
Online Craig S

Re: RAWK's official German training course thread
Reply #70 on: Today at 01:09:09 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 12:56:24 pm

Articles are always any non-german's achilles heel.

I have this memorised. Granted even I make mistakes but for my everyday usage at work and otherwise, this works 90% of the time.


Thanks for the in depth reply, I will have a go.
