I don’t just want to simply stick your reply in ChatGPT to translate. Once I am able to translate the response myself during the course of my studies, i will attempt an appropriate reply.



Do you have any tips for remembering the gender of a noun? It is one thing I have always been absolutely terrible at.



And I am still unsure about using ein vs einen for "accusative case". I don't even know what accusative case is in English

I tend to just use einen, if its male and in the 2nd half of a sentence - and hope it's correct.



Haha didnt mean to flex.Articles are always any non-german's achilles heel.I have this memorised. Granted even I make mistakes but for my everyday usage at work and otherwise, this works 90% of the time.Words ending with-er-ig-ich-ing-lingdaysmonthsseasonswords ending with-e-keit-heit-tion-tät-schaft-ungWords ending with-chen-lein-o-nis-zeugAnd most of the "non german" nounsAs for Nominativ, Akkusativ, Dativ & Genativ usage ... When you have to use these words in your sentences, then automatically, you have to change the preposition form of the following word.Akk. - bis, durch, für, gegen, ohne, um, hindurch, pro, entlangDat. - aus, außer, bei, mit, nach, seit, von, zu, gegenüberEither Akk. or Nom. - an, auf, über, unter, hinter, vor, neben, zwischenGen. - statt/anstatt, trotz, während. wegen, innerhalb, außerhalb, diesseits, jenseitsJust as a reminder - Nominativ - its the subject, Akku - Direkt Obj, Dativ - Indirekt Obj and Gen - Possessive.So it will take einem, einen, keiner, keinem, eines etc...