I don’t just want to simply stick your reply in ChatGPT to translate. Once I am able to translate the response myself during the course of my studies, i will attempt an appropriate reply.
Haha didnt mean to flex.
Do you have any tips for remembering the gender of a noun? It is one thing I have always been absolutely terrible at.
And I am still unsure about using ein vs einen for "accusative case". I don't even know what accusative case is in English
I tend to just use einen, if its male and in the 2nd half of a sentence - and hope it's correct.
Articles are always any non-german's achilles heel.
I have this memorised. Granted even I make mistakes but for my everyday usage at work and otherwise, this works 90% of the time.der
Words ending with
-er
-ig
-ich
-ing
-ling
days
months
seasonsdie
words ending with
-e
-keit
-heit
-tion
-tät
-schaft
-ungdas
Words ending with
-chen
-lein
-o
-nis
-zeug
And most of the "non german" nouns
As for Nominativ, Akkusativ, Dativ & Genativ usage ... When you have to use these words in your sentences, then automatically, you have to change the preposition form of the following word.
Akk. - bis, durch, für, gegen, ohne, um, hindurch, pro, entlang
Dat. - aus, außer, bei, mit, nach, seit, von, zu, gegenüber
Either Akk. or Nom. - an, auf, über, unter, hinter, vor, neben, zwischen
Gen. - statt/anstatt, trotz, während. wegen, innerhalb, außerhalb, diesseits, jenseits
Just as a reminder - Nominativ - its the subject, Akku - Direkt Obj, Dativ - Indirekt Obj and Gen - Possessive.
So it will take einem, einen, keiner, keinem, eines etc...