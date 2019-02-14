This series of Celebrity Hunted is the most over-scripted shite



Yeah it's a weird one. I've not watched Hunted since the first couple of series, I thought that they kept tweaking it to make it harder and harder for the contestants and also the whole nature of the surveillance etc is so contrived. They don't have access to CCTV or ANPR so they have to pretend that they do but it's so unclear how they work it in practice. Case in point this week was Ed and James suddenly being "seen on CCTV" in Birmingham. Who saw them, are they reviewing in real time all "hypothetical" CCTV footage from the centre of Birmingham?The celeb one is ridiculously scripted and it makes all of the hunters look like pricks. I'm only watching it because I like James Acaster and Ed Gamble. I mean it's a laugh but it's impossible to pretend that they're actually trying to catch them.