The areas that don't need to throw up fences sound much more civilised don't they?
In my experience, the fencing around UK schools is primarily for the purposes of dissuading vandals and petty burglars.
Or the kids as we more normally call them
The father of a 14-year-old boy accused of killing four people at his high school in the US state of Georgia has been arrested.Colin Gray, 54, is facing four charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight of cruelty to children, said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).Authorities have charged his son, Colt Gray, with four counts of murder and said they plan to prosecute him as an adult.These charges stem from knowingly allowing his son to possess a weapon, GBI Director Chris Hosey said in a news conference on Thursday evening.He said agents would "work tirelessly to complete this investigation as we move forward", but declined to answer questions about how the child acquired the gun.The father was arrested by the GBI in co-ordination with Jackson County District Attorney Brad Smith, and is currently being held in custody, officials said.Authorities are investigating whether the AR-style weapon used in the attack was a gift purchased by Mr Gray in December 2023, law enforcement sources told CBS News, the BBC's US partner.https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c9wj0vyl8xko
Im a member of a few running groups on Facebook. Ive seen many women on there say they run with a gun, as they dont feel safe. How does any American government start on reducing gun shooting when they are so deeply engrained in the culture and pysche of a whole nation.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
I've read that the murdering little shit had posted far-right anti-trans hate bollocks on social media.A 14 year old is only going to get that sort of toxic rhetoric from a parent - which explains why his c*nt of a father is also charged.I'll admit I just don't get the hate.
Anyway this article gives a bit more background to the murders;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9wj0vyl8xko
Feel uncomfortable with the proceedings of a 14 year old being televised if Im honest. And, whilst the actions are utterly abhorrent, there is no civilised country that should be using the death sentence, let alone on 14 year olds
The judge has clarified that the 14 year old wont be facing the death penalty
Hate of trans people
Ah, must have misheard the tv earlier. Cheers
Your approach is as a fundamentally decent person who lives in a normal country, with an inherent view that pupils/children of that age deserve safeguarding protocols.America is not normal and kids need to grow up there knowing they'll be treated as a c*nt or subject to the death penalty accordingly for taking such actions.America has normalised those horrific events. No other normal country would permit it.
The Georgia Governor on gun control:https://xcancel.com/ronfilipkowski/status/1831373648810434991?s=46&t=q3w4iokRYJyz_JobJRZQfw
Its easy blaming politicians, youre always going to have nutters standing in elections, at some point the voters need to take responsibility for voting for people like him. Theres no point crying and praying but come the next election think I know, Ill vote Republican again.
One of the grimmest things Ive read.https://xcancel.com/davejorgenson/status/1831776816278950230?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEgA video showing the text messages exchanged between a parent and her two girls at the school.It is the case however, that these (desperately sad as they may be) are unhelpful. Kids text their parents
what happens? Hundreds of parents turn up to what is a major incident and add to the danger. I mean I dont blame them
.but
The Georgia Governor on gun control:https://xcancel.com/ronfilipkowski/status/1831373648810434991?s=46&t=q3w4iokRYJyz_JobJRZQfwA pertinent response:
Id agree save for the rampant gerrymandering that goes on. And if youre charging parents with manslaughter, why stop there? Start charging politicians, NRA and other gun lobbyists. Kid watched pro gun videos? Get those content creators on the stand.
Trying to put the gun genie back in the bottle is never going to happen. What I don't get is why Republicans try to block common sense gun laws at every turn. For example, why does a normal citizen need an assault rifle? Why do you have to pass a test to drive a car but you don't have to pass a test to own a gun?
