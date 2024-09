Trying to put the gun genie back in the bottle is never going to happen. What I don't get is why Republicans try to block common sense gun laws at every turn. For example, why does a normal citizen need an assault rifle? Why do you have to pass a test to drive a car but you don't have to pass a test to own a gun?



because they would be creating political suicide. For millions of people common sense gun laws are basically a back door to taking their guns. Considering elections are basically decided over there every four years by a hand full of states, pissing off even a small minority of people could decide the election, never mind the tens of millions who are against common sense gun reform. So the republicans would never do it.That ain’t changing so the democratics should throw the idea out of the window and just try and work out how to invest schools with technology, security and more education/mental health programs. It’s fuckijng shit but I think it’s the only way to try and mitigate it in this political climate.