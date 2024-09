I’d agree save for the rampant gerrymandering that goes on. And if you’re charging parents with manslaughter, why stop there? Start charging politicians, NRA and other gun lobbyists. Kid watched pro gun videos? Get those content creators on the stand.



Again it’s an excuse, yes there’s gerrymandering going on, but that doesn’t excuse the fact 47% of the popular vote went to Donald Trump in 2016, and despite the last shooting and shootings still to come between now and election day (because we know they will happen) a similar percentage of the population will vote for him and similar politicians again and again and again, and if those people don’t give a shit I’m really not sure why any of us are.