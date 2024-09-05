« previous next »
Author Topic: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 574841 times)

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5840 on: September 5, 2024, 09:02:30 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on September  5, 2024, 06:30:38 pm
The areas that don't need to throw up fences sound much more civilised don't they?
;D

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5841 on: September 5, 2024, 09:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  5, 2024, 06:26:25 pm
In my experience, the fencing around UK schools is primarily for the purposes of dissuading vandals and petty burglars.

Or the kids as we more normally call them
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5842 on: September 5, 2024, 09:36:25 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  5, 2024, 09:03:32 pm
Or the kids as we more normally call them

 ;D
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5843 on: September 5, 2024, 09:59:11 pm »
One of the grimmest things Ive read.

https://xcancel.com/davejorgenson/status/1831776816278950230?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

A video showing the text messages exchanged between a parent and her two girls at the school.

It is the case however, that these (desperately sad as they may be) are unhelpful.  Kids text their parentswhat happens? Hundreds of parents turn up to what is a major incident and add to the danger.  I mean I dont blame them.but
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5844 on: September 6, 2024, 01:58:39 am »
Kids father now charged.

Quote
The father of a 14-year-old boy accused of killing four people at his high school in the US state of Georgia has been arrested.

Colin Gray, 54, is facing four charges of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight of cruelty to children, said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Authorities have charged his son, Colt Gray, with four counts of murder and said they plan to prosecute him as an adult.

These charges stem from knowingly allowing his son to possess a weapon, GBI Director Chris Hosey said in a news conference on Thursday evening.

He said agents would "work tirelessly to complete this investigation as we move forward", but declined to answer questions about how the child acquired the gun.

The father was arrested by the GBI in co-ordination with Jackson County District Attorney Brad Smith, and is currently being held in custody, officials said.

Authorities are investigating whether the AR-style weapon used in the attack was a gift purchased by Mr Gray in December 2023, law enforcement sources told CBS News, the BBC's US partner.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c9wj0vyl8xko
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5845 on: September 6, 2024, 08:16:20 am »
Im a member of a few running groups on Facebook.    Ive seen many women on there say they run with a gun,  as they dont feel safe.    How does any American government start on reducing gun shooting when they are so deeply engrained in the culture and pysche of a whole nation.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5846 on: September 6, 2024, 08:25:31 am »
Quote from: spen71 on September  6, 2024, 08:16:20 am
Im a member of a few running groups on Facebook.    Ive seen many women on there say they run with a gun,  as they dont feel safe.    How does any American government start on reducing gun shooting when they are so deeply engrained in the culture and pysche of a whole nation.
I'm a member of a US-based reefing forum. In the middle of talking about reef scapes, wrasses and the ideal calcium levels for LPS corals a member mentioned he's an armed guard (not the exact term he used) at a school. I'm thinking WTF? How do you get to place where armed guards at schools is normalised.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5847 on: September 6, 2024, 09:06:39 am »
Quote from: spen71 on September  6, 2024, 08:16:20 am
Im a member of a few running groups on Facebook.    Ive seen many women on there say they run with a gun,  as they dont feel safe.    How does any American government start on reducing gun shooting when they are so deeply engrained in the culture and pysche of a whole nation.

At best they might be able to restrict or ban things like assault rifles or other kids of guns capable of high rates of fire but thats about all, guns will always be everywhere, shootings will carry on and if not already treated like road accidents where people just become used to them.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5848 on: September 6, 2024, 06:46:32 pm »
I've read that the murdering little shit had posted far-right anti-trans hate bollocks on social media.

A 14 year old is only going to get that sort of toxic rhetoric from a parent - which explains why his c*nt of a father is also charged.

I'll admit I just don't get the hate.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5849 on: September 6, 2024, 06:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  6, 2024, 06:46:32 pm
I've read that the murdering little shit had posted far-right anti-trans hate bollocks on social media.

A 14 year old is only going to get that sort of toxic rhetoric from a parent - which explains why his c*nt of a father is also charged.

I'll admit I just don't get the hate.

Hate of who?

Anyway this article gives a bit more background to the murders;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9wj0vyl8xko
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5850 on: September 6, 2024, 07:03:15 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on September  6, 2024, 06:50:07 pm
Hate of who?

Anyway this article gives a bit more background to the murders;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c9wj0vyl8xko


Hate of trans people
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5851 on: September 6, 2024, 07:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  6, 2024, 06:46:32 pm
I've read that the murdering little shit had posted far-right anti-trans hate bollocks on social media.

A 14 year old is only going to get that sort of toxic rhetoric from a parent - which explains why his c*nt of a father is also charged.

I'll admit I just don't get the hate.


Nah that shit is all over the internet and easy to fall into, a bunch of right wing influencers were recently found to be getting funded directly by Russia for example.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/sep/05/tim-pool-benny-johnson-influencers-russia-disinformation

Kids are growing up watching immature grifters online and picking up all kinds of nasty habits.
« Last Edit: September 6, 2024, 07:26:49 pm by Schmidt »
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5852 on: September 6, 2024, 07:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  6, 2024, 06:46:32 pm
I've read that the murdering little shit had posted far-right anti-trans hate bollocks on social media.

A 14 year old is only going to get that sort of toxic rhetoric from a parent - which explains why his c*nt of a father is also charged.

I'll admit I just don't get the hate.

Youtube is enough to send kids wappy.

He's probably angry because a local trans kid had better hair that he does.

My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5853 on: September 6, 2024, 07:39:20 pm »
Feel uncomfortable with the proceedings  of a 14 year old being televised if Im honest. 
And, whilst the actions are utterly abhorrent, there is no civilised country that should be using the death sentence, let alone on 14 year olds
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5854 on: September 6, 2024, 07:48:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  6, 2024, 07:39:20 pm
Feel uncomfortable with the proceedings  of a 14 year old being televised if Im honest. 
And, whilst the actions are utterly abhorrent, there is no civilised country that should be using the death sentence, let alone on 14 year olds

The judge has clarified that the 14 year old wont be facing the death penalty
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5855 on: September 6, 2024, 07:49:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on September  6, 2024, 07:48:16 pm
The judge has clarified that the 14 year old wont be facing the death penalty
Ah, must have misheard the tv earlier.  Cheers
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5856 on: September 6, 2024, 07:56:35 pm »
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5857 on: September 6, 2024, 07:58:12 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  6, 2024, 07:49:16 pm
Ah, must have misheard the tv earlier.  Cheers

The judge initially said he would face the death penalty but then realised or was reminded hes under 18 - and white.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5858 on: September 6, 2024, 07:58:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  6, 2024, 07:39:20 pm
Feel uncomfortable with the proceedings  of a 14 year old being televised if Im honest. 
And, whilst the actions are utterly abhorrent, there is no civilised country that should be using the death sentence, let alone on 14 year olds
Your approach is as a fundamentally decent person who lives in a normal country, with an inherent view that pupils/children of that age deserve safeguarding protocols.
America is not normal and kids need to grow up there knowing they'll be treated as a c*nt or subject to the death penalty accordingly for taking such actions.

America has normalised those horrific events. No other normal country would permit it.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5859 on: September 6, 2024, 09:30:40 pm »
Believer

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5860 on: September 6, 2024, 09:34:41 pm »
Quote from: John C on September  6, 2024, 07:58:35 pm
Your approach is as a fundamentally decent person who lives in a normal country, with an inherent view that pupils/children of that age deserve safeguarding protocols.
America is not normal and kids need to grow up there knowing they'll be treated as a c*nt or subject to the death penalty accordingly for taking such actions.

America has normalised those horrific events. No other normal country would permit it.
I abhor what hes done obviously.  But what hes done has happened due to a grotesque and perverse set of circumstances that really only occur in the US. A country which is great in so many ways allows its children to become victims in the most awful of ways
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5861 on: September 6, 2024, 10:18:29 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on September  6, 2024, 09:30:40 pm
The Georgia Governor on gun control:

https://xcancel.com/ronfilipkowski/status/1831373648810434991?s=46&t=q3w4iokRYJyz_JobJRZQfw


Its easy blaming politicians, youre always going to have nutters standing in elections, at some point the voters need to take responsibility for voting for people like him. Theres no point crying and praying but come the next election think I know, Ill vote Republican again.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5862 on: September 7, 2024, 09:46:12 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on September  6, 2024, 10:18:29 pm
Its easy blaming politicians, youre always going to have nutters standing in elections, at some point the voters need to take responsibility for voting for people like him. Theres no point crying and praying but come the next election think I know, Ill vote Republican again.

Id agree save for the rampant gerrymandering that goes on. And if youre charging parents with manslaughter, why stop there? Start charging politicians, NRA and other gun lobbyists. Kid watched pro gun videos? Get those content creators on the stand.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5863 on: September 7, 2024, 10:02:58 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on September  6, 2024, 09:30:40 pm
The Georgia Governor on gun control:

https://xcancel.com/ronfilipkowski/status/1831373648810434991?s=46&t=q3w4iokRYJyz_JobJRZQfw

The Christianists on the replies are terrifying in their zealotry and ignorance. In short: free will.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5864 on: September 7, 2024, 01:47:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  5, 2024, 09:59:11 pm
One of the grimmest things Ive read.

https://xcancel.com/davejorgenson/status/1831776816278950230?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

A video showing the text messages exchanged between a parent and her two girls at the school.

It is the case however, that these (desperately sad as they may be) are unhelpful.  Kids text their parentswhat happens? Hundreds of parents turn up to what is a major incident and add to the danger.  I mean I dont blame them.but

I know, but what you do .....

I dont blame them. The shocking thing was a bunch of Dads with firearms in their trucks turn up at Uvalde and were ready to go in. The Sheriff stopped them.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5865 on: September 7, 2024, 01:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on September  6, 2024, 09:30:40 pm
The Georgia Governor on gun control:

https://xcancel.com/ronfilipkowski/status/1831373648810434991?s=46&t=q3w4iokRYJyz_JobJRZQfw

A pertinent response:





I had not seen that before but it does sum things up nicely
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5866 on: September 7, 2024, 01:53:46 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on September  6, 2024, 08:16:20 am
Im a member of a few running groups on Facebook.    Ive seen many women on there say they run with a gun,  as they dont feel safe.    How does any American government start on reducing gun shooting when they are so deeply engrained in the culture and pysche of a whole nation.

I've wondered about that. Obviously a UK/Austrailian type sense of political will has to be the start. I thought there would be a buy back scheme where initially the penalties would be slight for holdingon to guns. Then increasing the penalties year on year if you are caught with an illegal gun.

The USA is a young country. I see no active change on firearms culture for at least 100 years. If Sandy Hook did nothing, then what does it take. Trump got shot and he is still pro guns.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5867 on: Yesterday at 07:13:23 am »
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5868 on: Yesterday at 08:52:13 am »
I still find it so weird that there's parts of America where government officials will instruct citizens to get prayin' as though that is a plausible method for ending a crisis. "Pray harder, boy!"
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5869 on: Yesterday at 02:21:29 pm »
Prayer and thoughts for God's own country
Everyone knows it's Shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5870 on: Yesterday at 03:00:47 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on September  6, 2024, 08:16:20 am
Im a member of a few running groups on Facebook.    Ive seen many women on there say they run with a gun,  as they dont feel safe.    How does any American government start on reducing gun shooting when they are so deeply engrained in the culture and pysche of a whole nation.


They (gun nuts not those ladies) like to project that owning gun, equals power and confidence. In reality it means that you're a coward & the whole country is full of them, gun toting cowards.

Oooofuckingrah.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5871 on: Yesterday at 06:12:28 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on September  7, 2024, 09:46:12 am
Id agree save for the rampant gerrymandering that goes on. And if youre charging parents with manslaughter, why stop there? Start charging politicians, NRA and other gun lobbyists. Kid watched pro gun videos? Get those content creators on the stand.

Again its an excuse, yes theres gerrymandering going on, but that doesnt excuse the fact 47% of the popular vote went to Donald Trump in 2016, and despite the last shooting and shootings still to come between now and election day (because we know they will happen) a similar percentage of the population will vote for him and similar politicians again and again and again, and if those people dont give a shit Im really not sure why any of us are.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5872 on: Today at 02:31:23 am »
Trying to put the gun genie back in the bottle is never going to happen. What I don't get is why Republicans try to block common sense gun laws at every turn. For example, why does a normal citizen need an assault rifle? Why do you have to pass a test to drive a car but you don't have to pass a test to own a gun?
