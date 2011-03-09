« previous next »
Author Topic: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 567192 times)

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5800 on: February 14, 2024, 09:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on February 14, 2024, 09:06:29 pm
Its on BBC site now.

8-10 shot by two gunmen at parade celebrating Superbowl win.

Cheers bud 👍
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5801 on: February 14, 2024, 09:33:49 pm »
One dead and nine injured.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5802 on: February 14, 2024, 10:49:20 pm »
These things happen.

Thoughts and Prayers.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5803 on: February 14, 2024, 11:04:06 pm »
Imagine if theyd lost.


Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5804 on: February 15, 2024, 12:23:28 am »
Seriously,

Fuck this timeline / branch of the multiverse.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5805 on: February 15, 2024, 03:00:20 am »
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5806 on: February 15, 2024, 06:17:11 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on February 14, 2024, 09:33:49 pm
One dead and nine injured.

Now 1 dead and 21 injured including children.

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5807 on: February 15, 2024, 09:47:05 am »
Reports say it was criminal and not terrorism related. Well that's a relief for the relatives of the dead and the people with life threatening injuries... [sarcasm]
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5808 on: March 15, 2024, 12:07:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  7, 2024, 07:45:23 am
Massive news this.

Quote
Michigan school shooters mother found guilty of involuntary manslaughter
Verdict marks the first time a school shooters parent has been convicted of homicide in connection with the underlying violence

Jennifer Crumbley, the Michigan mother accused of involuntary manslaughter when she failed to inform her 15-year-old sons high school that the family possessed guns shortly before he went to campus and fatally shot four students and injured six, including a teacher, was found guilty of all charges on Tuesday afternoon.

The verdict marked the first time a school shooters parent has been convicted of homicide in connection with the underlying violence. It came after jurors on Monday began deliberations in a case that could shape the future criminal liability of parents of underage mass shooters.

The maximum penalty for involuntary manslaughter under Michigan law is 15 years in prison.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/06/michigan-school-shooter-mother-guilty-jennifer-crumbley


Quote
Father of Michigan school shooter found guilty of involuntary manslaughter

James Crumbley, father of teen who killed four students in 2021, found criminally responsible for the actions of his child

The father of a school shooter in Michigan has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in a case that created headlines across the United States for seeking to find a parent criminally responsible for the actions of their child.

James Crumbley, 47, is the father of Ethan Crumbley, a 15-year-old boy who took a gun from home and killed four students at Oxford high school on 30 November 2021.

In February, Ethans mother, Jennifer Crumbley, was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, raising the prospects that parents of future school shooters will also face trial in American courts.

The Crumbleys are the first US parents to be prosecuted in such a way.

During the five-day trial for James Crumbley, prosecutors showed that the gun, a newly acquired Sig Sauer 9mm, was not safely secured at the Crumbley home.

While Michigan didnt have a storage law at that time, James Crumbley had a legal duty to protect others from possible harm by his son, prosecutors have argued.

Ethans mental state was slipping on the day of the shooting: he made a macabre drawing of a gun and a wounded man on a math assignment and added: The thoughts wont stop. Help me. Blood everywhere. The world is dead.

But the Crumbleys declined to take Ethan home after a brief meeting at his school, accepting only a list of mental health providers as they returned to work. They didnt tell school staff that a handgun similar to one in the drawing had been bought by James Crumbley just four days earlier.

Ethan pulled the gun from his backpack a few hours later and began shooting. No one had checked the bag.

The Oxford victims were Justin Shilling, 17; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St Juliana, 14; and Tate Myre, 16.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are the first US parents to be charged with having responsibility for a mass school shooting by a child.

Earlier, in November 2021, Ethan wrote in his journal that he needed help for his mental health but my parents dont listen to me so I cant get any help.

Defense attorneys have said James Crumbley didnt know that Ethan knew where to find the gun at home and school officials seemed more concerned about him harming himself, not others.

Ethan Crumbley, now 17, is serving a life sentence for murder and terrorism.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/14/father-of-michigan-school-shooter-found-guilty-of-involuntary-manslaughter
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5809 on: Yesterday at 05:09:09 pm »
https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/04/us/winder-ga-shooting-apalachee

Georgia State Police tells CNN they are responding to an active scene at Apalachee High School in the small community of Winder.

Video from outside the school shows at least five ambulances and a large active police presence. A least one medical helicopter could be seen airlifting a patient from the scene.

A local hospital is receiving patients with gunshot wounds related to the incident, a hospital source told CNN.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5810 on: Yesterday at 06:21:27 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 05:09:09 pm
https://www.cnn.com/2024/09/04/us/winder-ga-shooting-apalachee

Georgia State Police tells CNN they are responding to an active scene at Apalachee High School in the small community of Winder.

Video from outside the school shows at least five ambulances and a large active police presence. A least one medical helicopter could be seen airlifting a patient from the scene.

A local hospital is receiving patients with gunshot wounds related to the incident, a hospital source told CNN.

Reports of multiple deaths. :(
« Reply #5811 on: Yesterday at 07:35:55 pm »
Thoughts and prayers, how could this possibly happen, history of mental health issues and bullying, NO WE CANNOT POSSIBLY BAN THE GUNS.

/repeat
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5812 on: Yesterday at 07:38:49 pm »
« Reply #5813 on: Yesterday at 07:42:30 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:38:49 pm


Yes, but what if George III returns? Then what would they do?!?!
« Reply #5814 on: Yesterday at 07:55:14 pm »
Theyve had a vigil I see. Phew.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5815 on: Yesterday at 08:01:14 pm »
Four dead and nine injured, Suspect has been arrested.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5816 on: Yesterday at 08:18:08 pm »
Georgia is a swing state right? I can see the "false flag" claims starting early with this one.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5817 on: Yesterday at 08:42:07 pm »
Thoughts and prayers
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5818 on: Yesterday at 09:11:29 pm »
I was in California in the summer to see family.  One of their kids is 13 and goes to junior high, she told me theyd had two lock downs in the last year. One for potential knife and one for potential gun.

Now I happened to drive past this school (on my way to the most amazing cake shop!) and it was on the Main Street and had no perimeter fencing whatsoever.  Anyone could walk in.  The high school down the road was the same.

Seems to me that there are some pretty major steps forwards they could make just by putting in place some fencing.  This happened in nearly all UK schools after dunblane.  In the majority of cases, you just cant enter the grounds easily.

Why dont the US do the same.  Yes, the real issue is the guns obviously, but not doing anything to reduce the risk seems utterly bizarre to me.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5819 on: Yesterday at 09:21:51 pm »
Cynically, if they have a fence and a guard at the gates . The shooter has to kill the guard before going through the metal detector. Crap though that is, it buys the kids some time? That said, probably easy enough to throw a gun over the fence at night and walk in and pick it up? I'm guessing the fences here are more to make people feel safer
  I delivered a class at a South London college and was shocked with airport like security. Though I walked through with laptop, metal and no search at all.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5820 on: Yesterday at 09:30:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:11:29 pm
I was in California in the summer to see family.  One of their kids is 13 and goes to junior high, she told me theyd had two lock downs in the last year. One for potential knife and one for potential gun.

Now I happened to drive past this school (on my way to the most amazing cake shop!) and it was on the Main Street and had no perimeter fencing whatsoever.  Anyone could walk in.  The high school down the road was the same.

Seems to me that there are some pretty major steps forwards they could make just by putting in place some fencing.  This happened in nearly all UK schools after dunblane.  In the majority of cases, you just cant enter the grounds easily.

Why dont the US do the same.  Yes, the real issue is the guns obviously, but not doing anything to reduce the risk seems utterly bizarre to me.

Not my experince at all up my way, can't think of any schools that are fenced in other than a couple who have old walls, certainlynothing new since Dunblane. Hell, my school wsa part of a community centre that was constantly crawling with members of the public coming and going.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5821 on: Yesterday at 09:55:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:11:29 pm
Seems to me that there are some pretty major steps forwards they could make just by putting in place some fencing.  This happened in nearly all UK schools after dunblane.  In the majority of cases, you just cant enter the grounds easily.

Why dont the US do the same.  Yes, the real issue is the guns obviously, but not doing anything to reduce the risk seems utterly bizarre to me.
Texas is on it: Arm the teachers!

There were at least a couple of completely unhinged teachers when I was at school I'd nowhere near access to a gun, ever. I predict there will come a day when a teacher in the US, licensed to carry a gun at school, completely loses it and shoots a pupil or even empties a whole clip into a classroom.

Even if the above never happens before gun-toting teachers are one day outlawed, it surely is only a matter of time before a pupil gets their hands on a gun held by a teacher. This stuff is completely obvious of course. But totally ignored by gun loons.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5822 on: Yesterday at 10:41:59 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:30:19 pm
Not my experince at all up my way, can't think of any schools that are fenced in other than a couple who have old walls, certainlynothing new since Dunblane. Hell, my school wsa part of a community centre that was constantly crawling with members of the public coming and going.
I go to lots of schools, very rare I come across one where yiu can just walk in.

Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:55:28 pm
Texas is on it: Arm the teachers!

There were at least a couple of completely unhinged teachers when I was at school I'd nowhere near access to a gun, ever. I predict there will come a day when a teacher in the US, licensed to carry a gun at school, completely loses it and shoots a pupil or even empties a whole clip into a classroom.

Even if the above never happens before gun-toting teachers are one day outlawed, it surely is only a matter of time before a pupil gets their hands on a gun held by a teacher. This stuff is completely obvious of course. But totally ignored by gun loons.

Texas schools are brutal (or their system is anyway). Having visited some, I understood how that sense of alienation could build up and someone could turn against teachers and students 
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5823 on: Yesterday at 10:51:21 pm »
T&P
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5824 on: Yesterday at 11:20:15 pm »
Named locally as 14 year old student where the shooting happened
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5825 on: Yesterday at 11:23:08 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 11:20:15 pm
Named locally as 14 year old student where the shooting happened
they will want to arm all 14 year olds next
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5826 on: Yesterday at 11:46:46 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:41:59 pm
I go to lots of schools, very rare I come across one where yiu can just walk in.

Texas schools are brutal (or their system is anyway). Having visited some, I understood how that sense of alienation could build up and someone could turn against teachers and students 

Likewise. Ive been selling software to schools for 10 years and although in person meetings have dramatically reduced since Covid and Teams/Zoom Ive rarely been able to walk into a school without having been buzzed in through a secure gated system by reception
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5827 on: Today at 06:25:43 am »
@tepid / jshooters.  Is your UK school experience mostly south of the border?
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5828 on: Today at 07:09:03 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:25:43 am
@tepid / jshooters.  Is your UK school experience mostly south of the border?
Civilised areas?

Yes.
