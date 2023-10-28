Another for the file where guns are useless in an actual life and death situation. Dr. Talat Khan was stabbed to death in her condos common area in Conroe, Texas. The murderer had time to check her pulse and continue stabbing her. 17 people with guns rushed out, but he got away and was later apprehended. The first guy grabbed his gun and his sword. Like what the fuck.



https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2023/10/29/suspect-detained-after-doctor-was-stabbed-to-death-at-conroe-apartment-complex/



The problem is, that gun-lovers will always find a way to not make that argument work in their own mind and they'll counter every argument until you reach a point where there's no counter-argument anymore. In this case it would be, if 17 people with guns couldn't stop the guy, then the victim should have had a gun. If the victim had a gun, the argument would be "Well, obviously they weren't trained in enough to use it", and on and on it goes. Just as with flat-earthers, Covid-deniers and lots of other things, the people believing irrational stuff have it much easier to "win" or end an argument, because they will never reach a point where they can't change the goalposts or make something up that fits their agenda.