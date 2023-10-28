« previous next »
Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
October 28, 2023, 01:27:27 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 28, 2023, 02:37:01 am
that was brilliant, who was the muffin getting tied up in knots?
It was from a while back, but great to see it again. I'm bookmarking it this time. :)
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
October 28, 2023, 01:34:46 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 28, 2023, 01:27:27 pm
It was from a while back, but great to see it again. I'm bookmarking it this time. :)

Great viewing indeed, unfortunately changed nothing.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
October 31, 2023, 12:22:41 am
Tragic, but at least he got the order of things around the right way.

Quote
Man kills himself instead of carrying out US amusement park shooting, police say

A heavily armed man killed himself rather than carrying out an apparent plan to shoot up a mountaintop amusement park in Colorado, authorities said Monday.

The 20-year-old man was found dead at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Saturday morning before it opened to the public, apparently breaking into the park while it was closed. He was armed with an AR-style rifle, a handgun and explosives and was wearing body armor and tactical clothing, authorities said.

The Garfield county sheriff Lou Vallario said a message saying: I am not a killer, I just want to get into the caves, was written on a wall of a womens bathroom where he was found. Vallario could not say for certain that the suspect left the message.

Multiple improvised explosive devices were also found in his vehicle, police had said. Authorities searched the rest of the park for other explosives but suggested no others were found.

While this investigation is still ongoing and very active, it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders, said Walt Stowe, the Garfield county sheriffs office spokesperson.

The man, whose name has not been released, was from the area and had a semi-automatic rifle, semi-automatic handgun and multiple, loaded magazines for each weapon, he said. The mans clothing had patches and emblems that gave the appearance of him being associated with law enforcement, Stowe said.

On Saturday, the Glenwood Springs Post Independent cited Stowe as saying that police were investigating the mans death as a possible suicide.

The park is located on a mountain above the Colorado River in western Colorado. Its attractions include cave tours, an alpine coaster and a pendulum swing ride perched on the edge of a cliff that sends riders over the river canyon.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/oct/30/colorado-amusement-park-armed-man-dead
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
October 31, 2023, 01:42:50 am
Another for the file where guns are useless in an actual life and death situation. Dr. Talat Khan was stabbed to death in her condos common area in Conroe, Texas. The murderer had time to check her pulse and continue stabbing her. 17 people with guns rushed out, but he got away and was later apprehended. The first guy grabbed his gun and his sword. Like what the fuck.

Quote
The perpetrator was checking her pulse which was really bad. I saw him checking her pulse, and then he stabbed her three times. Then as I yelled, hey, he turned around and looked at me then ran, Amador said.
About 17 people walked out of their homes with guns. Amador said the police quickly showed up.

https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2023/10/29/suspect-detained-after-doctor-was-stabbed-to-death-at-conroe-apartment-complex/
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
October 31, 2023, 12:33:28 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on October 31, 2023, 12:22:41 am
Tragic, but at least he got the order of things around the right way.


Would be interesting to know if a "good guy with a gun" caught up with him getting ready in the lavvy before he got to enact his plan.  Stood at the urinal with cock in hand, trying to grab a pistol out of it's holster whilst the good guy blows his brains out mid-stream...
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
October 31, 2023, 12:48:02 pm
Quote from: Mimi on October 31, 2023, 01:42:50 am
Another for the file where guns are useless in an actual life and death situation. Dr. Talat Khan was stabbed to death in her condos common area in Conroe, Texas. The murderer had time to check her pulse and continue stabbing her. 17 people with guns rushed out, but he got away and was later apprehended. The first guy grabbed his gun and his sword. Like what the fuck.

https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2023/10/29/suspect-detained-after-doctor-was-stabbed-to-death-at-conroe-apartment-complex/

The problem is, that gun-lovers will always find a way to not make that argument work in their own mind and they'll counter every argument until you reach a point where there's no counter-argument anymore. In this case it would be, if 17 people with guns couldn't stop the guy, then the victim should have had a gun. If the victim had a gun, the argument would be "Well, obviously they weren't trained in enough to use it", and on and on it goes. Just as with flat-earthers, Covid-deniers and lots of other things, the people believing irrational stuff have it much easier to "win" or end an argument, because they will never reach a point where they can't change the goalposts or make something up that fits their agenda.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
November 1, 2023, 10:58:40 am
Quote from: BOBSCOUSE on October 31, 2023, 12:33:28 pm
Would be interesting to know if a "good guy with a gun" caught up with him getting ready in the lavvy before he got to enact his plan.  Stood at the urinal with cock in hand, trying to grab a pistol out of it's holster whilst the good guy blows his brains out mid-stream...

Unlikely, given he was found in the ladies'.

Come to think of it, given the state of the States, you can just imagine some MAGA bride walking into the bathroom and seeing this bloke carrying machine guns, RPG and 1000 round bullet belts,and screaming "help! It's a transsexual!" before blowing him away.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
November 1, 2023, 12:16:41 pm
It's all very sad really isn't it? :(
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 6, 2023, 08:58:03 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67642512

BBC reporting multiple casualties in Las Vegas at University of Nevada campus.

Fucking Americans and their guns.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 6, 2023, 08:59:31 pm
It's only a little one.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 6, 2023, 09:46:05 pm
Quote
It warned students at Beam Hall to "evacuate to a safe area" and to "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT", which is a common active shooter protocol in the US.

M'rica
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 6, 2023, 09:47:58 pm
RUN-HIDE-FIGHT School shooting - Thoughts and prayers - Right to bare arms . Rinse and repeat

 
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 7, 2023, 05:08:11 pm
60yr old and too much of a pussy to just swallow the barrel.


Quote
Three people were killed in a shooting at the Las Vegas campus of the University of Nevada (UNLV) on Wednesday morning.

The gunman, described as a white former college professor in his 60s, was killed in a shootout with police.

The police have not identified the victims, but US media reports say that none were students.

The campus, about two miles from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

The BBC's US partner CBS News reported that the gunman has been identified as Anthony Polito and that he had applied for a position at the University.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News earlier that the professor previously taught in Georgia and North Carolina.

Speaking at a Wednesday press conference, Kevin McMahill, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's sheriff, also said that they had "no idea on the motive" as of now and did not have details on his weapon.

    How many US mass shootings have there been in 2023?

There have been more than 630 mass shootings in the US this year. Las Vegas is also the site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history, where more than 50 people were killed at a music festival in 2017.

The university first tweeted at around 11:53 local time (19:53 GMT) on Wednesday that police were responding to reports of shots fired on campus.

About 20 minutes later, the university said campus police were responding to an additional report of shots near the Student Union building.

It warned students at Beam Hall, home to the university's business school, to "evacuate to a safe area" and to "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT", which is a common active shooter protocol in the US.

The gunman moved among the floors of Beam Hall before exiting the building, according to police.

Adam Garcia, university police chief, said the suspect was then killed in a shootout with two officers.

Sheriff McMahill said the university force's response saved the lives of students who were gathered outside of Beam Hall playing games and eating food.

"If it hadn't been for the heroic actions of one of those police officers who responded, there could have been countless additional lives taken," he said.

The surviving shooting victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, the sheriff said. Four other people were also taken to hospital for panic attacks and two police officers were treated for minor injuries.

One student who was on campus told a local ABC station that it seemed like police were on campus right away.

Describing the scene to the reporter he said: "You don't know what to do. You're calling your family, texting your friends like 'I love you guys' because he [the shooter] could burst through the door at any minute."

President Joe Biden said in a statement that UNLV is the "latest college campus to be terrorized by a horrific act of gun violence" and that he and First Lady Jill Biden are "praying for the families of our fallen".

Carolyn Goodman, mayor of Las Vegas, called it "tragic and heart-breaking news" and said she was "praying for everyone on campus".

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are assisting local police with the investigation.

Late on Wednesday night, students were allowed back into their campus housing, with the university tweeting that there would be a "strong police presence".
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 27, 2023, 11:20:04 am
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 27, 2023, 11:23:51 am
Quote from: Marv Murchin on December 27, 2023, 11:20:04 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67825635


These things happen. God is great.

EDIT. Sorry, I meant Thoughts and Prayers.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 27, 2023, 11:25:24 am
Quote from: Marv Murchin on December 27, 2023, 11:20:04 am
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-67825635

See, the good guy with a gun argument works, the 15 yr old brother shot the 14yr old killer, so that fits their fucked up logic. Now the clamour starts about why they charged the 15 yr old with attempted murder...............
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 27, 2023, 11:45:39 am
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 27, 2023, 02:13:54 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December 27, 2023, 11:45:39 am


https://en.mehrnews.com/news/210010/Over-42-000-people-killed-by-US-gun-violence-in-2023


Over 42,000 people killed by US gun violence in 2023



And they harp on about "terrorists" around the World.
That massive fucking looney bin is full of them.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 27, 2023, 03:16:33 pm
Quote from: Andy Pandys Christmas Shandy on December 27, 2023, 11:45:39 am


https://en.mehrnews.com/news/210010/Over-42-000-people-killed-by-US-gun-violence-in-2023


Over 42,000 people killed by US gun violence in 2023




You have to remove the 23,700 odd suicides from that, but that still leaves 17,000 killed by others, fucking disgusting figures.

I'm a sports shooter and I hate the whole American attitude to gun ownership
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 27, 2023, 03:58:48 pm
There would be far fewer succesful suicides without easy access to firearms though, not all of those ~23700 would just go jump off a bridge instead or whatever. The numbers there aren't irrelevant to the overall debate.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 27, 2023, 10:05:00 pm
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on December 27, 2023, 02:13:54 pm
And they harp on about "terrorists" around the World.
That massive fucking looney bin is full of them.
Spot on.

Biggest terrorists going these c*nts.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 27, 2023, 10:12:39 pm
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on December 27, 2023, 02:13:54 pm
And they harp on about "terrorists" around the World.
That massive fucking looney bin is full of them.
Spot on mate
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 27, 2023, 10:50:11 pm
Quote from: Terry's Chocolate Orange on December 27, 2023, 02:13:54 pm
And they harp on about "terrorists" around the World.
That massive fucking looney bin is full of them.

That's a 9/11 every month.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 28, 2023, 05:53:23 am
Quote from: "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts" on December 27, 2023, 11:25:24 am
See, the good guy with a gun argument works, the 15 yr old brother shot the 14yr old killer, so that fits their fucked up logic. Now the clamour starts about why they charged the 15 yr old with attempted murder...............

Probably the craziest story in a while in a country of crazy.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 28, 2023, 02:15:12 pm
Quote from: Kalito on December 27, 2023, 10:05:00 pm
Spot on.

Biggest terrorists going these c*nts.
 

If we're doing the sweeping generalization of biggest terrorist c*nts the list starts and stops at the rabid mad dogs of islam.Thanks for playing, y'all have a nice day now.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 28, 2023, 03:08:38 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 28, 2023, 02:15:12 pm
 

If we're doing the sweeping generalization of biggest terrorist c*nts the list starts and stops at the rabid mad dogs of islam.Thanks for playing, y'all have a nice day now.

Yes, that's pretty incontestable.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 28, 2023, 08:41:29 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 28, 2023, 02:15:12 pm
 

If we're doing the sweeping generalization of biggest terrorist c*nts the list starts and stops at the rabid mad dogs of islam.Thanks for playing, y'all have a nice day now.
Sure.  ;)

Thankfully the world is waking up and seeing who the real evil bastards and biggest terrorist supporting c*nts really are.  :)

Merry Christmas.  ;D
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 28, 2023, 09:26:39 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December 28, 2023, 02:15:12 pm
 

If we're doing the sweeping generalization of biggest terrorist c*nts the list starts and stops at the rabid mad dogs of islam.Thanks for playing, y'all have a nice day now.

Suppose that would depend in how you class bomb delivery systems, end result is always the same, no matter the altitude.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
December 29, 2023, 12:05:50 am
Quote from: Kalito on December 28, 2023, 08:41:29 pm
Thankfully the world is waking up and seeing who the real evil bastards and biggest terrorist supporting c*nts really are.  :)
By a country mile.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 04:22:17 pm
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Yesterday at 04:31:41 pm
 :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt

Quote
Sheriff Adam Infante says school hadn't started yet when the shots were fired, so very few students and teachers were in the building at the time of the shooting.

That led to a "good outcome" in terms of the number of people who were harmed, he says.

The shooter has been identified, he adds, declining to share the name.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 04:29:33 am
Only one 11 or 12 year old murdered, but the bad guy with the gun also died so it evens out. Five injured but we only count deaths. Good process, Sheriff.
