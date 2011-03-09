023 Worst Mass Shooting unfolding tonight in Lewiston Maine... current numbers show 16 killed, 25 or more injured.
This is the 565th Mass Shooting this year, the 31st Mass Murder.
GVA will constantly update information as it is verified.
This was put out by some group called the Gun Violence archive.
565th .......... we still have two months to go. Insanity, but no one cares. Someone else said in here somewhere, Constitution framers were brilliant people but writing gun ownership into the constitution was the stupidest thing ever.