Author Topic: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5720 on: October 26, 2023, 09:46:08 am »
From the Indy:

Quote
As per law enforcement reports, Card served as a firearms instructor in the US Army Reserve. He recently disclosed mental health issues, citing experiences of auditory hallucinations including hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, according to a Maine law enforcement bulletin seen by the Associated Press.

He was also committed to a mental health facility for two weeks during the summer of 2023. According to a report by Macra, Card has a history of arrests for domestic violence and other crimes.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/robert-card-person-of-interest-maine-lewiston-shooting-b2436280.html

FFS, a man with mental health issues and numerous arrests for violence... and they let him have guns.

The Repugs and gun fetishists have fought tooth and nail to block laws bringing in sensible controls on gun ownership for people with mental health issues or histories of violence. Evil, right-wing scum.



A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5721 on: October 26, 2023, 11:17:53 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 26, 2023, 09:46:08 am
From the Indy:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/robert-card-person-of-interest-maine-lewiston-shooting-b2436280.html

FFS, a man with mental health issues and numerous arrests for violence... and they let him have guns.

The Repugs and gun fetishists have fought tooth and nail to block laws bringing in sensible controls on gun ownership for people with mental health issues or histories of violence. Evil, right-wing scum.

One of the first things trump did when he became president was make it easier for people with mental health issues to own guns. So yeah

Also in California a federal judge overturned the ban on assault rifles because it was unconstitutional

Anyway who cares anymore. Thoughts prayers not the time to talk about gun control, yada yada forgotten in a week.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5722 on: October 26, 2023, 11:39:49 am »
As long as American's keep buying guns and voting for politicians who bend over the gun lobby it will never change.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5723 on: October 26, 2023, 12:00:09 pm »
Thoughts and prayers.

Thats all anyone can offer a country that continues to be held ransom behind a piece of paper signed 300 years ago.

They are going to have a convicted felon as president next year.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5724 on: October 26, 2023, 12:00:42 pm »
From Reddit:

There's a Calvin & Hobbes quote that always stuck with me:

"These are always things you picture happening to someone else... unfortunately we're all "someone else" to someone else."
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5725 on: October 26, 2023, 12:09:59 pm »
The top rated comments on Fox News facebook page are horribly predictable:


Quote
It's a shame that not one person at either location had a pistol on their hip and was able to save the folks.

Quote
If anything it should prove that every single home should have a firearm of some sort in their home and yes even an AR15.

Quote
These seem always to line up when they are pushing bills in congress to strip gun rights away
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5726 on: October 26, 2023, 12:25:43 pm »
T n P.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5727 on: October 26, 2023, 12:37:08 pm »
023 Worst Mass Shooting unfolding tonight in Lewiston Maine... current numbers show 16 killed, 25 or more injured. 

This is the 565th Mass Shooting this year, the 31st Mass Murder. 

GVA will constantly update information as it is verified.



This was put out by some group called the Gun Violence archive.

565th .......... we still have two months to go. Insanity, but no one cares. Someone else said in here somewhere, Constitution framers were brilliant people but writing gun ownership into the constitution was the stupidest thing ever.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5728 on: October 26, 2023, 12:55:54 pm »
Quote from: Cusamano on October 26, 2023, 12:00:42 pm
From Reddit:

There's a Calvin & Hobbes quote that always stuck with me:

"These are always things you picture happening to someone else... unfortunately we're all "someone else" to someone else."

That's also fitting for the whole "Why should I not be allowed to own guns, because I'M a responsible good gun owner". Yeah, there's loads of other responsible gun owners and good guys with a gun out there until they're not. Just like this guy. So, if you can't make sure that every (legal) gun owner is a responsible person, makes sure their guns are always locked away or is made to get rid off their guns as soon as they're none of the former, then you probably should put rules in place that make sure there are only those guns out there legally that are absolutely necessary. Unfortunately, that ship has long sailed in the US.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5729 on: October 26, 2023, 01:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 26, 2023, 09:46:08 am
From the Indy:

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/robert-card-person-of-interest-maine-lewiston-shooting-b2436280.html

FFS, a man with mental health issues and numerous arrests for violence... and they let him have guns.

The Repugs and gun fetishists have fought tooth and nail to block laws bringing in sensible controls on gun ownership for people with mental health issues or histories of violence. Evil, right-wing scum.
It's a myth though. People with mental health issues are no more likely to commit mass shootings than those without (intifiable) mental health problems. So what those who advocate for restricting gun ownership are really proposing is to restrict a 'right' afforded to those without mental illness from those who suffer from psychiatric disorders.

Further, since those who suffer from mental illness are are more likely to be victims of violent crime, why are we not instead discussing preventing those without mental health problems from owning guns? :)

https://www.columbiapsychiatry.org/news/mass-shootings-and-mental-illness

https://www.columbiapsychiatry.org/sites/default/files/media/documents/2021-02/psychotic-symptoms-in-mass-shootings-v-mass-murders-not-involving-firearms-findings-from-the-columbia-mass-murder-database.pdf

https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/statistics/mental-illness
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5730 on: October 26, 2023, 01:37:13 pm »
Presumably a fair number are shot dead before they are identified as having mental health issues?
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5731 on: October 26, 2023, 01:50:44 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on October 26, 2023, 12:00:09 pm
Thoughts and prayers.

Thats all anyone can offer a country that continues to be held ransom behind a piece of paper signed 300 years ago.

They are going to have a convicted felon as president next year.


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tkD4xSqNVII" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tkD4xSqNVII</a>




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkD4xSqNVII
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5732 on: October 26, 2023, 01:56:23 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 26, 2023, 01:37:13 pm
Presumably a fair number are shot dead before they are identified as having mental health issues?


Can anyone name any Mass shooters killing random innocent people who did not have mental health issues and carried out a reasonable and rational shooting?
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5733 on: October 26, 2023, 01:56:38 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on October 26, 2023, 01:37:13 pm
Presumably a fair number are shot dead before they are identified as having mental health issues?


wouldn't it be a fair assessment that anybody that deems it necessary to go on a rampage, regardless of faith or ideology or whatever, has mental health issues.

Probably fair to say we all have mental health issues to some degree, but 99.99% dont do something terrible about it.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5734 on: October 26, 2023, 01:58:43 pm »
I lived over there for a time and just accepted then that they will never do anything about it. I will never, ever understand their relationship with guns.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5735 on: October 26, 2023, 02:03:40 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on October 26, 2023, 01:58:43 pm
I lived over there for a time and just accepted then that they will never do anything about it. I will never, ever understand their relationship with guns.

It's fear. There is nobody more shit scared than a white conservative American. They think the blacks are coming to get them, and they think that because they know deep down that, historically, they would deserve it.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5736 on: October 26, 2023, 02:11:01 pm »
Is there a part of America that sees the Handmaids Tale and thinks 'yep, that what we need to get to?'
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5737 on: October 26, 2023, 02:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 26, 2023, 01:56:23 pm

Can anyone name any Mass shooters killing random innocent people who did not have mental health issues and carried out a reasonable and rational shooting?
That's the thing. They are obviously mentally ill, all of them. But this does mean they are identifiable before the fact. OK. Some are. But many of them might pass mental health evaluations anyway. The kinds of people we would instinctively not wish to see with firearms of any nature, mostly will pass mental health evaluations. For gun owners, it should be a Catch 22 situation: if they are irrational enough to wish to own a semiautomatic firearm, they are obviously too unstable to own such a weapon.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5738 on: October 26, 2023, 02:22:37 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on October 26, 2023, 01:58:43 pm
I lived over there for a time and just accepted then that they will never do anything about it. I will never, ever understand their relationship with guns.

Some might argue karma is a bitch for what else is going on around them.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5739 on: October 26, 2023, 02:28:33 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on October 26, 2023, 02:22:37 pm
Some might argue karma is a bitch for what else is going on around them.

Karma doesn't kill only the people that support the 2nd amendment and the right to own AR15s, so doesn't really work that way unfortunately.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5740 on: October 26, 2023, 02:42:00 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on October 26, 2023, 02:11:01 pm
Is there a part of America that sees the Handmaids Tale and thinks 'yep, that what we need to get to?'

The newly elected Speaker of the House for starters...
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5741 on: October 26, 2023, 03:06:11 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on October 26, 2023, 01:56:38 pm
wouldn't it be a fair assessment that anybody that deems it necessary to go on a rampage, regardless of faith or ideology or whatever, has mental health issues.

Probably fair to say we all have mental health issues to some degree, but 99.99% dont do something terrible about it.


Oh totally. I see JCs point now though.  The tests we have ,at the point we apply them would let through the vast majority of applicants anyhow, so pretty pointless.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5742 on: October 26, 2023, 03:27:22 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on October 26, 2023, 01:56:38 pm
wouldn't it be a fair assessment that anybody that deems it necessary to go on a rampage, regardless of faith or ideology or whatever, has mental health issues.

Probably fair to say we all have mental health issues to some degree, but 99.99% dont do something terrible about it.


I just looked up the article on the Las Vegas shooter. Guy had zero mental health issues before the event and was a modest 65 year old guy, who just happened to meticulously plan a mass murder shooting from the 35th floor into a country concert.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5743 on: October 26, 2023, 03:46:58 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 26, 2023, 03:27:22 pm
I just looked up the article on the Las Vegas shooter. Guy had zero mental health issues before the event and was a modest 65 year old guy, who just happened to meticulously plan a mass murder shooting from the 35th floor into a country concert.

I mean, country music is pretty bad.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5744 on: October 26, 2023, 04:03:24 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 26, 2023, 03:27:22 pm
I just looked up the article on the Las Vegas shooter. Guy had zero mental health issues before the event and was a modest 65 year old guy, who just happened to meticulously plan a mass murder shooting from the 35th floor into a country concert.

i'd argue that he had something wrong with him to want to meticulously plan a mass murder, the fact he wasn't on anybodies radar is another issue altogether.

you dont just wake up one day and think.....yep thats what i'm going to do....as a perfectly rationale and sane person.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5745 on: October 26, 2023, 04:15:55 pm »
Undiagnosed Psychopath


Does not need to be assessed
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5746 on: October 26, 2023, 04:41:30 pm »
Rittenhouse is still doing tours and speeches backed by republican lobbyist's He absolutely got away with murder in plain sight on video with an assault weapon. It will just never change. Not now, not in the near future. I ask every person i know that has an AK, and you would be surprised at how many people have them....What do you need one for ? Most common answer....to protect my family ......It's absolute shite. As mentioned above, no rational person needs a fucking assault rifle, you can kill an intruder with a pistol. If they just banned assault rifles it would cut in half the amount of deaths in these shootings. Surely that should be a starting point. It would in any rational country but America is off it's head...and getting rapidly worse week by week.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5747 on: October 26, 2023, 05:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 26, 2023, 03:01:14 am
Breaking news right now. Lewiston, Maine, the latest mass shooting  :butt

many deaths reported (at least 16 22 ) and 50/60 injured.

Took place across 3 locations including a bowling alley.

America! Fuck yeah!
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5748 on: October 26, 2023, 05:44:59 pm »
Hits close to home this one, was less than an hour away visiting a friend earlier this year, knew she went to quiz nights at  a bowling alley so had an anxious few hours this morning waiting to hear she was okay. It's utter madness yet nothing will be done.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5749 on: October 26, 2023, 06:38:36 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 26, 2023, 02:13:52 pm
For gun owners, it should be a Catch 22 situation: if they are irrational enough to wish to own a semiautomatic firearm, they are obviously too unstable to own such a weapon.
Spot on, this. Perhaps after a slight rephrasing it should become an anti-gun slogan.

Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5750 on: October 26, 2023, 07:27:16 pm »
Quote from: nozza on October 26, 2023, 04:41:30 pm
Rittenhouse is still doing tours and speeches backed by republican lobbyist's He absolutely got away with murder in plain sight on video with an assault weapon. It will just never change. Not now, not in the near future. I ask every person i know that has an AK, and you would be surprised at how many people have them....What do you need one for ? Most common answer....to protect my family ......It's absolute shite. As mentioned above, no rational person needs a fucking assault rifle, you can kill an intruder with a pistol. If they just banned assault rifles it would cut in half the amount of deaths in these shootings. Surely that should be a starting point. It would in any rational country but America is off it's head...and getting rapidly worse week by week.

Agree with all of this. If it's not a practical weapon for self-defense (which semi-automatic weapons are not) and it's not practical/sporting for hunting (again - no) then why the FUCK should anyone own one?

It really boils down to this country and freedoms - any attempt to remove a right, regardless if it is clearly in the public interest, is perceived as utterly intolerable. Note that this is largely a small but vocal minority; many gun owners don't agree with half the shit the NRA spouts, yet don't have the clout of the crazies (see who the new Speaker is for confirmation of where influence currently lies).
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5751 on: Yesterday at 12:20:41 am »
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5752 on: Yesterday at 04:47:29 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on October 26, 2023, 03:46:58 pm
I mean, country music is pretty bad.

Seriously ?
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5753 on: Yesterday at 07:43:37 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on October 26, 2023, 02:11:01 pm
Is there a part of America that sees the Handmaids Tale and thinks 'yep, that what we need to get to?'

It's called the Republican Party.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5754 on: Yesterday at 09:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 04:47:29 am
Seriously ?

Yeah mate, its proper shit.
Re: Today's shooting - The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5755 on: Today at 02:37:01 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:20:41 am
Jon Stewart wins hands down.

https://twitter.com/NoLieWithBTC/status/1717555597141217491
that was brilliant, who was the muffin getting tied up in knots?
