I got an air rifle at 12, used to shoot rats in the woods. Was a member of a gun club for over a decade, had a .357 Colt King Cobra, a 9mm CZ75 and after the handgin ban, a .22 rifle that was a replica of an M16. YThe whole culture around guns in the UK is a sport, we did target shooting, some went hunting, mainly rabbits and the gun club was a social place for men and women with an interest in target shooting, macho stuff, wearing camouflage clothing, etc was heavily discouraged. If you didn't fit in with that, you were quietly spoken to and if that didn't change your behaviour, you were expelled from the club. If you were expelled from a club, you lost your FAC and your guns ere confiscated (except for Thomas Hamilton, but that was a failure of the Police in the area).

There is definately something wrong in the psyche of the Americans that makes them want to settle issues by killing each other.



People may scoff, but Hollywood/TV is a key factor in promoting the macho gun culture.Think cowboy movies where the good guy with the gun always wins, through to John Wayne winning the war, on land sea and in the air, and then coming back for an encore in Vietnam. Fast forward to Dirty Harry, and the huge numbers of films where the hero shoots the bad guy.Now we have Netflix and Sky making series where gun violence, even just men waving guns is the thing. I had the misfortune to see part of a movie where the hero is a retired hitman who in response to his dog getting hurt, perpetrated a mass shooting at a nightclub, but it was OK becaue the victims were all baddies.Added into the mix are young insecure males, who cant get the girl, or are told that the reason they cant get the girl is that the other guy is getting them all. They cant get a job because the other guy wont let them. They got fired, not because they are stupid, but because of the other guy. The other guy can be their mum, the kid in class, the black kid who was jogging down their street, anyone who they feel treats them unfairly.The other guy soon becomes the bad guy, and we all know that the good guy shoots the bad guy in the end.