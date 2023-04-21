« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Down

Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 450838 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,636
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5520 on: April 21, 2023, 08:50:31 am »
I mean if I can just walk into the parking lot outside a gun show and buy a gun from a guy because 'I look ok' then what chance has that country got.

You can buy a gun in America the same way you and I can walk into a car boot sale and buy a box of someones old vinyl collection 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-Q7nwxivOUo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-Q7nwxivOUo</a>
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,558
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5521 on: April 21, 2023, 09:36:59 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on April 21, 2023, 08:50:31 am
I mean if I can just walk into the parking lot outside a gun show and buy a gun from a guy because 'I look ok' then what chance has that country got.

You can buy a gun in America the same way you and I can walk into a car boot sale and buy a box of someones old vinyl collection 

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-Q7nwxivOUo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-Q7nwxivOUo</a>

There was this video a few years ago where they sent a 12 year old kid to try and buy lots of things - lottery tickets, beer, cigarettes etc. He  can't do anything like that, but he got to buy a rifle at a gun show.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,558
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5522 on: April 21, 2023, 09:38:48 am »
Was talking about this yesterday, I can't think of a single other country where, outside of war times, you have to fear for your life because you rang the wrong door bell or turned your car around in someone else's drive. I'm sure there's plenty of places where you'd be shouted at and maybe pushed around, but I've never heard anyone apart from an American actually being afraid of getting shot.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5523 on: April 22, 2023, 01:02:36 am »
Let's bake a cake and use guns, fear and race as the ingredients.

Quote
How the politics of fear turns small mistakes into American tragedies
By Tim Sullivan and Aaron Morrison

Washington: In suburban Detroit, it was a lost 14-year-old looking for directions. In Kansas City, it was a 16-year-old who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers. There was a 12-year-old rummaging around in a yard in small-town Alabama, a 20-year-old woman who found herself in the wrong driveway in upstate New York and a cheerleader who got into the wrong car in Texas.

All of them, and dozens more across America, were met by gunfire. Some were injured, some killed.

In a nation where strangers are all too often seen as threats and fear has been politicised, honest mistakes and simple acts like going to the wrong address or vehicle in a car park, or even just ringing the wrong doorbell, can seem like a fateful question of trust.

It is a tension not lost on Jae Moyer, who was at a rally at the federal courthouse in Kansas City this week, demanding a US Department of Justice investigation into the shooting of Ralph Yarl, the black teenager shot last week at the door of an elderly white man while looking for his brothers. Yarl, who was hit in the head and arm, is recovering at home.

I want to be welcoming and inviting to anyone that comes to my home. Even if they are asking for help and I cant help them Im going to be kind to them. I think thats the way everyone should be, Moyer said.

But I dont think thats the culture we have right now, Moyer said. Theres a lot of fear in our country.

There is also plenty of mistrust.

In the early 1970s, surveys showed that about half of America believed most people were trustworthy. By 2020, that number had fallen to less than one-third. Meanwhile, Americans have believed for decades that crime is going up  even in years when it is going down  and also wildly overestimate their chances of being a crime victim.

Part of that is you guys, said Warren Eller, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, referring to the medias relentless focus on crime. We get 24 hours a day of all the dangers out there.

Thats hardly surprising. Politicians have long used crime as a wedge issue to gain footholds. Neighbourhood message boards foment paranoia about suspicious outsiders. And local and national newscasts bombard TV viewers daily with images of grainy surveillance videos showing a variety of crimes and provocative headlines about cities in decay.

That includes shootings where innocent victims are shot by people who wrongly believe that they are under threat. While there are few statistics on these shootings, they appear to make up a very small percentage of the more than 15,000 people killed in firearm homicides in the US every year.

And yet in just six days in April, four young people across the country were shot  and the woman in New York killed  for being at what someone decided was the wrong place. On Tuesday, a man shot and wounded two cheerleaders in a Texas supermarket parking lot after one said she mistakenly got into his car thinking it was her own. One cheerleader was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene. Her teammate was shot in the leg and back.

This American mistrust has settled in as something that, while not normal, is less surprising than ever. And when mixed with legal confusion, easy access to weapons, poor firearms training and sometimes outright racism, it has produced a string of shootings that never seems to end.

Take the legal issues. Shooters in incidents like these often use defences based on stand-your-ground laws, which have broadened peoples rights to defend themselves if they are threatened. But those laws, which have spread across America in the last 25 years, may have actually driven up violence.

A study published in 2022 by the JAMA Network Open, a peer-reviewed medical journal, found that monthly homicide rates increased between 8 and 11 per cent in states with stand-your-ground laws.

I think it has commonly become known of as a licence to use deadly force whenever someone feels threatened, said Geoffrey Corn, the chair of criminal law at the Texas Tech University School of Law. He has extensively studied such laws, which he believes are deeply misunderstood by the public.

The fear has to be justified by the circumstances, he said. You dont get to kill somebody just because you fear them.

Legal experts expect Andrew Lester, the 84-year-old man who shot Yarl, to claim self-defence and cite Missouris stand-your-ground law. On Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty.

Corn, a 22-year-military veteran, also wonders about Americas recent boom in firearm sales and whether it has combined with insufficient training to compound the problem.

What troubles me isnt that there are a lot of firearms, its that nothing is required of someone who takes on the awesome responsibility of wielding them, Corn said. Even in states that require firearms training, he says training is often insufficient, with poor explanations of self-defence laws.

When he was in the military, he had weeks of training before he was even allowed to touch a bullet. I was always conscious of the awesome killing power of a firearm, he said.

Then there is the unavoidable question of race, a central pillar of American distrust across the centuries.

False notions about threats posed by non-white people have played out repeatedly in modern American history, including in a number of high-profile cases when assailants attacked black or Hispanic people who they believed meant them harm, even when no threat was apparent.

Yarls shooting has drawn comparisons to the 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin, 17, a black teenager visiting his fathers home in a gated Florida community when George Zimmerman, a volunteer neighbourhood watchman, decided he looked suspicious and shot him to death. Zimmerman was acquitted after a trial in which his lawyers essentially used the states stand-your-ground law as a defence.

It also echoes the case of Renisha McBride, a black woman who knocked on doors in a Detroit-area community in 2013, seeking help after a car accident. She was fatally shot by a white resident who fired through his screen door, saying he feared she meant him harm.

These cases, said Ibram X Kendi, the bestselling author of books on racism and founder of the Centre for Antiracist Research at Boston University, occurred because people of all races and backgrounds are groomed to fear black people as more prone to criminality and violence.

No one is born fearing another person because of their skin colour, Kendi said. Theres so many different ways in which people are taught that black people are dangerous, and those ideas actually create all sorts of dangers for black people, including black teenagers.

The more we unlearn that idea and realise that we cant attach danger to skin colour in any way, he said, the less likely people are going to be to use lethal force against a 16-year-old child who is ringing their doorbell.

AP

https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/how-the-politics-of-fear-turns-small-mistakes-into-american-tragedies-20230421-p5d2b8.html
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,552
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5524 on: April 22, 2023, 09:41:14 am »
Logged
Believer

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5525 on: April 22, 2023, 06:03:40 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on April 22, 2023, 09:41:14 am


Horrid graphic but I must say I chuckled at your username while reading this.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5526 on: April 23, 2023, 06:21:31 pm »
I wish that this horrible robots heart would explode.

Quote
Former Vice President Mike Pence suggested two men who shot people because they mistakenly went to the wrong home were simply responding to "fear" of a "crime wave."

 During an interview on CBS, correspondent Robert Costa confronted Pence about a "spate of gun violence in recent weeks."

"And it's at times legal gun owners shooting people who come up to their door, on a driveway, in a parking lot," Costa said, referring to the shootings of Ralph Yarl and Kaylin Gillis.

"Well, our hearts go out to the families of lost loved ones and the incidents in Kansas City and in upstate New York," Pence replied. "I just can't imagine the pain that they're enduring in that tragedy."

 "But tragedy should not require us to forfeit our liberty," he continued. "And the right of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms is enshrined in the Constitution of the United States."

Pence speculated about why two innocent people were shot for going to the wrong house.

"I can't imagine the circumstances that I read about in the press in either of those cases," he remarked. "But at the end of the day, I just wonder, I wonder if it is some reflection of the fear the American people feel about the crime wave that's impacting our country, literally from coast to coast."

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xdGphIRe4N8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xdGphIRe4N8</a>
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5527 on: April 23, 2023, 10:43:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 23, 2023, 06:21:31 pm
Quote
Former Vice President Mike Pence suggested two men who shot people because they mistakenly went to the wrong home were simply responding to "fear" of a "crime wave."
I wish that this horrible robots heart would explode.

Which is exactly what the article I posted above was focusing on. That they've created this fear. Politicians and the media.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5528 on: April 23, 2023, 10:54:58 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 23, 2023, 10:43:17 pm
I wish that this horrible robots heart would explode.

Which is exactly what the article I posted above was focusing on. That they've created this fear. Politicians and the media.
Yes, they (along with Right-wing media) created the fear. But Pence is attempting to blame the "fear the American people feel about the crime wave that's impacting our country, literally from coast to coast" on Joe Biden and the Democrats. There is no crime wave, but US citizens are becoming ever more fearful. So, more guns, more deaths, and more blaming of the Democrats. Pence and his ilk are cynical beyond description.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,005
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5529 on: April 24, 2023, 12:06:25 am »
Pence is a c*nt, but at least he's being up front about how the people carrying these guns are all cowards, scared of shadows, and the actual danger themselves (rather than whatever they irrationally fear)
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5530 on: April 24, 2023, 12:19:18 am »
The greatest country on "god" given earth where I need guns to protect myself from people walking on lawns. USA USA truly spectacular.

Psychological projection case study with 350,000 kids experiencing gun violence in the greatest country on earth could help us other nations.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5531 on: April 24, 2023, 02:52:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 23, 2023, 10:43:17 pm
I wish that this horrible robots heart would explode.


Which is exactly what the article I posted above was focusing on. That they've created this fear. Politicians and the media.

Lets not forget the fucking NRA. Ive always felt that this is what untrammelled winner-takes-all capitalism gets you. Using our most basic emotions to sell us shit we dont need. If l was China, l would just turbo charge US domestic fear mongers like MTG and Boebert and just play the long game to wait for the US to disintegrate. Although l shudder at the thought of one of these nutcases obtaining the nuclear launch codes.
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5532 on: April 24, 2023, 01:21:08 pm »
Why anybody would choose to visit the states that allow this shit is beyond me.


Quote
Florida people who shot at Black Instacart drivers delivering to wrong house were 'justified': police say

A Florida couple was delivering groceries for Instacart when they were shot at after driving to the wrong address. The incident, which occurred on April 15, is just another in a line of accidents that have turned violent.

Waldes Thomas and his girlfriend, Diamond D'arville, are the latest in that line of people being fired on by gunmen.

The Florida couple escaped the Broward County home unharmed and reported the incident to the police.

Hes like, Who are you? and were saying were with Instacart, Darville told WTVJ. I had seen him pull out a gun and thats when I said, We got to go, we got to go!' I was scared, Im not going to lie.

(A detective) asked if we wanted to prosecute and we agreed to do that, but he said since they didnt break any laws or do anything unlawful, they couldnt do anything because we were on their property, Darville said.

Its just not right  even if you have a gun, I understand youre trying to protect your family, but you dont come outside shooting, Darville told the news station. Were telling you what were here, were trying to leave and youre blocking us in, it couldve just been on our way and they made it bigger than what it was.

"Each party appeared justified in their actions based on the circumstances they perceived. And no criminal charges are being filed..." the police department told NBC in a statement.

In recent years, there have been numerous reports of delivery drivers being assaulted, robbed and even killed while on the job. Many of these incidents have been linked to the rise of food delivery services such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub, which have created a new class of workers who are often working in precarious conditions.

While some companies have taken steps to improve the safety of their workers, many others have been criticized for not doing enough to protect their employees. Critics argue that these companies have a responsibility to provide their workers with training, safety equipment, and other resources that can help reduce the risks they face.

The safety of the entire Instacart community is incredibly important to us, and we take immediate action when we receive reports of violence or threats of violence made against any member of the Instacart community. We have reached out to the shopper and will cooperate with law enforcement on any ongoing investigation," Insacart said in a statement.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,305
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5533 on: April 24, 2023, 02:08:49 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 24, 2023, 01:21:08 pm
Why anybody would choose to visit the states that allow this shit is beyond me.

Just waiting for some nutjob to suggest that delivery drivers should to be armed too!
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5534 on: April 24, 2023, 03:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on April 24, 2023, 02:08:49 pm
Just waiting for some nutjob to suggest that delivery drivers should to be armed too!
I was going to do just that! :D Though, tongue-in-cheek. ;)

When I read the crazy argument that American just needs more armed citizens, for some reason I am reminded of the Middle Ages and Dancing Mania.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,491
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5535 on: April 24, 2023, 05:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on April 24, 2023, 02:08:49 pm
Just waiting for some nutjob to suggest that delivery drivers should to be armed too!

Makes sense though. They're in a dangerous position, but also they are out and about all the time, so chances are high that one of them witnesses a gun crime somewhere and becomes a good guy with a gun...
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,145
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5536 on: April 29, 2023, 03:44:57 pm »
Texas.Nuff said.
Logged

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,552
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5537 on: April 29, 2023, 03:57:20 pm »
I saw an Instagram post about that. Apparently some gun nut was asked to stop firing in his front yard by a neighbouring family with young kids so he executed them
Logged
Believer

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5538 on: April 29, 2023, 04:02:07 pm »
He didn't get the everything's bigger in Texas memo.

Poor effort,must try harder.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5539 on: April 30, 2023, 12:18:52 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on April 29, 2023, 03:57:20 pm
I saw an Instagram post about that. Apparently some gun nut was asked to stop firing in his front yard by a neighbouring family with young kids so he executed them

Won't add to the gun debate with him being branded a 'mexican national'. The focus from the right will be why is he in the USA.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,032
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5540 on: April 30, 2023, 02:10:31 am »
The victims were all Honduran recent arrivals so they'll be conflicted.

Horrible stuff, but for some reason the thing that sticks with me is, imagine having to live in a neighbourhood where people are firing off guns in their garden (while drunk and/or high on methamphetamines) and just having to accept it as the "price of freedom"? No wonder the country's a head case. About 10 years ago when my wife and I were house hunting, we visited this lovely, large architectural gem in a sought after suburb with great schools, which seemed like a multi million dollar fantasy but for some reason was within reach if we really pushed the boat out. We started to dream, then, as we stood on the balcony overlooking a sea of eucalyptus... CRACK! CRACK! CRACK-CRACK-CRACK-CRACK! turns out there was an army firing range a few hundred metres away. No getting used to that, it was totally unnerving, my sanity would be shredded living next to that, and we hadn't even had our first kid yet. An absolute sensory nightmare.
« Last Edit: April 30, 2023, 02:17:28 am by GreatEx »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5541 on: April 30, 2023, 02:31:40 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on April 30, 2023, 02:10:31 am
The victims were all Honduran recent arrivals so they'll be conflicted.


Then this would never of happened had Joe Biden being doing his job properly by stopping people crossing the border.

* Fox News, OANN, Newsmax
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,032
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5542 on: April 30, 2023, 03:14:33 am »
I mean, they'd be right, proper God fearing Americans know that asking someone not to drunkenly fire a gun in a suburban front yard is unconstitutional, cowardly, woke, commie-liberal behaviour
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,363
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5543 on: April 30, 2023, 09:48:49 am »
Warning. This is not an easy read
It shows the damage an AR15 does to a human body.
It looks in graphic detail at the deaths of two young children, victims of mass shooters. Their families have given their consent in order to try and show the reality that is sanitised by the gun loving lobby.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/interactive/2023/ar-15-damage-to-human-body/

How anyone could argue that these things should be on sale without regulation is crazy.
This is what would have probably happened in the latest mass murder.

So bloody sad.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5544 on: April 30, 2023, 02:54:39 pm »
Quote from: 12C on April 30, 2023, 09:48:49 am
Warning. This is not an easy read
It shows the damage an AR15 does to a human body.
It looks in graphic detail at the deaths of two young children, victims of mass shooters. Their families have given their consent in order to try and show the reality that is sanitised by the gun loving lobby.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/interactive/2023/ar-15-damage-to-human-body/

How anyone could argue that these things should be on sale without regulation is crazy.
This is what would have probably happened in the latest mass murder.

So bloody sad.

I closed the tab after the animation let alone reading. This is a war rifle not a self defense right.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,852
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5545 on: May 1, 2023, 07:29:11 pm »
Every man and his dog called this shit.


Quote
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is being highly criticized after labeling five family members who reportedly were slaughtered almost execution style by a neighbor, illegal immigrants. Hes also wrong, according to an immigrants rights activist who posted what he says is the green card of one of the victims, which would mean she was in the U.S. lawfully and legally.

On Friday the suspect  still at large 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza, was asked by one of his Cleveland, Texas neighbors to stop shooting off his AR-15 in his front yard, Reuters reports, because it was keeping their baby awake. He then allegedly went to their house and shot to death the mother, her 8-year-old son, and three members of their extended family who were at the house at the time.

Abbott waited until Sunday to make his remarks about the massacre, including a $50,000 reward. Fridays massacre is the 174th mass shooting this year (there have been 10 more since).

The victims are: Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8. Guzman owned the house she and her family members were slaughtered in. Contrary to Governor Abbotts claim, she is a legal U.S. resident, according to Carlos Eduardo Espina, who posted a copy of her green card to social media. The Houston Chronicle cited the green card post in their reporting.

There are unconfirmed reports on social media that at least some of the victims were in the U.S. seeking asylum, which would also mean they were not illegal immigrants.

Criticism is coming in hard and fast, with many noting that the victims immigration status has absolutely nothing to do with their deaths, and Abbott calling it out dehumanizes them. This latest criticism against Abbott for not recognizing the victims humanity echoes criticism he received last year, after his response to the deaths of more than 50 people found in San Antonio locked in a tractor-trailer that crossed the border into the United States. Abbott blamed the deaths on President Biden and his so-called open-border policies.

Nice way to try and blame 5 victims of your gun policiesincluding an 8 yo, and the two little kids who survivedas the problem, you utter moral stain, tweeted Mother Jones Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery, who is also the President of the American Society of Magazine Editors.

How do you honor a family who was just tragically murdered? asked Democratic strategist Larry Huynh. Praising the parents who sacrificed to offer their child a better life? Offering condolences to the family members & hundreds of community members mourning their loss? Not if youre sociopath Greg Abbott.

8 innocent ppl incl. an 8 year old child murdered, but the Gov remains focused on the political benefits of dehumanizing them, tweeted former President & Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) Sherrilyn Ifill. The moral rot that has been revealed in so many political leaders tells me that we are a short distance from having the capacity to do & allow the worst.
Norman Ornstein, a contributing editor for the Atlantic, responded

Moral rot. The perfect descriptor for Greg Abbott.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5546 on: Today at 03:37:49 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 29, 2023, 03:44:57 pm
Texas.Nuff said.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-65464937

The suspect was detained and arrested in a town in Texas called, guess what? Cut and Shoot, yes the town is called Cut and Shoot and obviously it is in Texas.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.
Pages: 1 ... 134 135 136 137 138 [139]   Go Up
« previous next »
 