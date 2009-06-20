https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/apr/17/new-york-man-open-fire-murder?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other



The fearmongering attitude of the NRA, Fox News etc has lead to this type of behaviour.



Also, things like the longest running reality show Cops where for entertainment they will obviously only show action where the police are dealing with violent exciting cases thereby feeding into the fear that these are more prevalent occurrences than is actually the case



I agree, that's a major cause. Friends in the US tell me that lots of people now live in a state of constant fear and expectation that they are imminently going to be attacked and their homes are imminently going to be invaded. And all of it is due to the fearmongering of the gun lobby and the messages put across, deliberately or otherwise, by TV and the movies.In addition the deliberate messaging from the gun lobby has combined with the take-away messaging from police and law enforcement, and retrograde changes to state laws, particularly the reluctance to prosecute many shooters, so that many people now seem to feel that the "right bear arms" de facto means "the right to use said arms whenever I feel like it". People actually think they have that legal right. To own a gun is to use a gun, with impunity. This seems to be something new, though I'm only reporting what I've heardIt's all part of the cult, of course.