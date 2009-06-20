« previous next »
Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 447761 times)

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5480 on: April 17, 2023, 10:54:27 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 17, 2023, 09:54:37 pm
A young lady was shot to death after turning her car around in another persons driveway.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/apr/17/new-york-man-open-fire-murder?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

The fearmongering attitude of the NRA, Fox News etc has lead to this type of behaviour.

Also, things like the longest running reality show Cops where for entertainment they will obviously only show action where the police are dealing with violent exciting cases thereby feeding into the fear that these are more  prevalent occurrences than is actually the case
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5481 on: April 17, 2023, 11:20:18 pm »
You only have to watch the latest John Wick documentary to see how normalised knife and gun violence is in America.

And yes knife crime in America is higher than the UK,you wouldn't know it if you just listened to the freaks though.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5482 on: April 17, 2023, 11:48:05 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 17, 2023, 02:11:40 am
A 16yr old black lad knocked on the wrong door to pick his younger sister up and the white dude who opened it shot him and as he lay there bleeding he shot him again in the head.

Police went around and have called it an accident.

Nothing to do with race though,no sir.

So he shot him once & then shot him in the head & the end result is a fucking joke,how can you do that and not be done for attempted murder ?


Quote
Shooter of teen Ralph Yarl charged  but not with attempted murder

An 85-year-old man has been charged over the shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl.

Yarl was shot in the head on April 13. His family says he went to pick up his twin siblings when he knocked on the wrong door. The man on the other side of the door, Andrew Lester, allegedly opened fire through the glass, sending the 16-year-old falling to the ground and bleeding. The man then walked out of the broken door and allegedly shot the teen again.  (allegedly  ::) )

According to the report from KMBZ radio, Lester wasn't charged with attempted murder but first-degree assault and "armed criminal action."

When asked about attempted murder charges, Clay County prosecutor Zachary Thompson told reporters that "the defendant is charged with an A felony, it is the highest level of offense in the state of Missouri, [which] carries with it a range of punishment of 10 to 30 years or life in prison. Other charges may not carry that same level of punishment."

The case has drawn nationwide attention and prompted outcry on Kansas City's streets and online from celebrities and activists.

The community came together in North Kansas City, Missouri, to protest the perceived lack of action by police and walked to Lester's home where they chanted outside.

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a Sunday night press conference that the homeowner had been released after 24 hours in custody, and that a statement from the victim would be needed before pursuing any charges.

"The information that we have now, it does not say that it's racially motivated, that's still an active investigation," Graves said at the time.

"But as a chief of police, I do recognize the racial components of this case. I do recognize and understand the community's concern."

The family has been asking for donations to help fund their legal fees, but in a few days raised $1.8 million.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5483 on: April 18, 2023, 12:24:32 am »
Quote from: Jshooters on April 17, 2023, 10:54:27 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/apr/17/new-york-man-open-fire-murder?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

The fearmongering attitude of the NRA, Fox News etc has lead to this type of behaviour.

Also, things like the longest running reality show Cops where for entertainment they will obviously only show action where the police are dealing with violent exciting cases thereby feeding into the fear that these are more  prevalent occurrences than is actually the case
I agree, that's a major cause. Friends in the US tell me that lots of people now live in a state of constant fear and expectation that they are imminently going to be attacked and their homes are imminently going to be invaded. And all of it is due to the fearmongering of the gun lobby and the messages put across, deliberately or otherwise, by TV and the movies.

In addition the deliberate messaging from the gun lobby has combined with the take-away messaging from police and law enforcement, and retrograde changes to state laws, particularly the reluctance to prosecute many shooters, so that many people now seem to feel that the "right bear arms" de facto means "the right to use said arms whenever I feel like it". People actually think they have that legal right. To own a gun is to use a gun, with impunity. This seems to be something new, though I'm only reporting what I've heard

It's all part of the cult, of course.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5484 on: April 18, 2023, 09:02:54 am »
I've tried to imagine it, but I just can't put myself in the mental state necessary to understand how the most rational course of action for someone seeing an unfamiliar car turn in their drive, or someone they don't recognise knock on their door, is to immediately grab a gun (shouldn't these things be in secured storage?) and start blasting.

That's not 'brandish a gun to intimidate potential intruders'. It's not even 'fire a warning shot in the air', but it's literally to aim at an unknown person with unknown intentions, with the goal to injure & potentially kill.

How does a society become so... frail? So feeble & fearful?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5485 on: April 18, 2023, 09:06:32 am »
The fear factor is strange, because I'd be quite worried about getting shot at this point. I realise it's still very unlikely to happen but these stories are a worrying trend, to put it mildly.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5486 on: April 18, 2023, 09:45:15 am »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on April 18, 2023, 09:06:32 am
The fear factor is strange, because I'd be quite worried about getting shot at this point. I realise it's still very unlikely to happen but these stories are a worrying trend, to put it mildly.

It does feel like they've regressed back to the 80s where shootings on the streets were so commonplace. 

Only difference then was it was gangs, criminals and drugs fueling the violence whereas now it's mentally unstable and stupid people.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5487 on: April 18, 2023, 11:22:24 am »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on April 18, 2023, 09:06:32 am
The fear factor is strange, because I'd be quite worried about getting shot at this point. I realise it's still very unlikely to happen but these stories are a worrying trend, to put it mildly.

That's the thing with fearmongering. It is contagious, and you end up getting swept up in it even if you don't want to be, or actively try not to be.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5488 on: April 18, 2023, 07:31:03 pm »
Quote from: Bioluminescence on April 18, 2023, 09:06:32 am
The fear factor is strange, because I'd be quite worried about getting shot at this point. I realise it's still very unlikely to happen but these stories are a worrying trend, to put it mildly.

I don't think about getting shot when i leave the house same as i don't think about getting hit by a car or a tree falling on me.However i might be a bit more concerned if i was in a forest or walking on the highway or in the ghetto/hillbilly town at the wrong time.You can't live your life with the sky falling...and i'd throw the covid madness in there as well.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5489 on: April 18, 2023, 07:33:13 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 18, 2023, 07:31:03 pm

I don't think about getting shot when i leave the house same as i don't think about getting hit by a car or a tree falling on me.However i might be a bit more concerned if i was in a forest or walking on the highway or in the ghetto/hillbilly town at the wrong time.You can't live your life with the sky falling...and i'd throw the covid madness in there as well.


You're kids aren't safe at school,play or even knocking on a door.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5490 on: April 18, 2023, 08:26:23 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 18, 2023, 07:33:13 pm

You're kids aren't safe at school,play or even knocking on a door.

I don't have any kids so.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5491 on: April 18, 2023, 08:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 18, 2023, 08:26:23 pm

I don't have any kids so.


Oh come on,you could've at least pulled me up.

It's your not you're  ;D
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5492 on: April 18, 2023, 08:43:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on April 18, 2023, 08:33:03 pm

Oh come on,you could've at least pulled me up.

It's your not you're  ;D

He's ended his sentence on "so". What did you expect? ;D




I don't know what to say to these stories anymore. That country is just absolutely crazy.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5493 on: April 18, 2023, 08:44:26 pm »
Yore kids were safer
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5494 on: April 18, 2023, 08:46:31 pm »
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5495 on: April 18, 2023, 08:50:06 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 18, 2023, 08:26:23 pm

I don't have any kids so.

Everything summed up in one sentence to be honest.

Doesn't effect me, not my problem.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5496 on: April 18, 2023, 09:03:09 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on April 18, 2023, 08:50:06 pm
Everything summed up in one sentence to be honest.

Doesn't effect me, not my problem.

Nah folks on here were/are falling into the same scared of everything trap.I was saying it doesn't effect my way of life.Of course i live in a State with some kinda gun control,so.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5497 on: April 18, 2023, 09:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 18, 2023, 09:03:09 pm

Nah folks on here were/are falling into the same scared of everything trap.I was saying it doesn't effect my way of life.Of course i live in a State with some kinda gun control,so.

But it's the american way of life mate, if it doesn't effect the average american it's really not something to think or care about. The sad truth is the only people who really care about school shootings, passionately to campaign and try change it, are people affected by school shootings.

Same with abortion.

It's out of sight out of mind.

Who really cares about a shooting in Alabama or Florida? It's like caring about rain in Liverpool. It happens so many times that people just expect it now.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5498 on: Yesterday at 07:56:00 am »
For someone outside the US, I can often sense some sort of disregard for life from Americans. People getting killed is just shrugged off in a way unfamiliar to Europeans. Shooting someone is given as a realistic solution to problems with other people. Oh, I felt threatend, so I just shot him, hahaha. It seems incredibly barbaric.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5499 on: Yesterday at 08:25:34 am »
Getting shot for knocking on the wrong door is nothing new over there. In 1992 16 year old Japanese exchange student Yoshihiro Hattori was shot dead in Baton Rouge when him and a friend were going to a party and went to the wrong house on Halloween. The fella who shot him got off. I also remember an English man getting lost after a night out, banged on a door and got shot and a bloke in florida in 2019 who flew in from Norway for his father in laws birthday as a surprise, knocked on the door then hid in the bushes, jumped out and was shot dead by the father in law

They'll point to the dad who killed his daughters ex who was trying to break into their house as justification for why they need guns "for home defense"
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5500 on: Yesterday at 08:49:20 am »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 18, 2023, 09:03:09 pm

Nah folks on here were/are falling into the same scared of everything trap.I was saying it doesn't effect my way of life.Of course i live in a State with some kinda gun control,so.

That's all well and good for you. But there are plenty of people in the USA who are scared of everything, and armed to the teeth....
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5501 on: Yesterday at 02:50:37 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on April 18, 2023, 09:45:15 am
It does feel like they've regressed back to the 80s where shootings on the streets were so commonplace. 

Only difference then was it was gangs, criminals and drugs fueling the violence whereas now it's mentally unstable and stupid people.

It's always difficult to tell whether we seeing real change or if it's coverage that gives the impression of change. It's so messed up right now. I read about the case of Kaylin Gillis this morning, who was in a car that entered the wrong driveway after getting lost. No one got out of the car or tried to enter the home, but the home owner shot at the car and killed Kaylin. What kind of hell is this?

Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on April 18, 2023, 11:22:24 am
That's the thing with fearmongering. It is contagious, and you end up getting swept up in it even if you don't want to be, or actively try not to be.


Quote from: Boston always unofficial on April 18, 2023, 07:31:03 pm

I don't think about getting shot when i leave the house same as i don't think about getting hit by a car or a tree falling on me.However i might be a bit more concerned if i was in a forest or walking on the highway or in the ghetto/hillbilly town at the wrong time.You can't live your life with the sky falling...and i'd throw the covid madness in there as well.

I should have said I'd be more worried, rather than quite worried, about being shot than any other threat. It's just not healthy but fear is effective unfortunately. I don't get the need to have guns but it's the rejection of gun control that baffles me most in all this.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5502 on: Yesterday at 03:34:03 pm »
Quote from: stoa on April 17, 2023, 09:51:01 am
I just think the US are in a pretty messy situation and I don't think, they'll get out of it it in the next one or two decades.

One thing that might be a reason for hope is that the younger generation are starting to realise in what a messed up world they're growing up.

If only.

Weapons in urban music contributes to kids carrying on the street in self defense.

Jobs is the answer.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5503 on: Yesterday at 03:35:36 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:34:03 pm
If only.

Weapons in urban music contributes to kids carrying on the street in self defense.

Jobs is the answer.

 :o

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5504 on: Yesterday at 03:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 03:35:36 pm
:o


Ask your kids to explain it to you.
 ;)
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5505 on: Yesterday at 03:39:17 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on Yesterday at 03:35:36 pm
:o


You'd have to imagine thats sarcasm in an attempt to try and be funny. otherwise it's unintentionally hilarious at his expense
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5506 on: Yesterday at 03:41:58 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 03:39:17 pm
You'd have to imagine thats sarcasm in an attempt to try and be funny. otherwise it's unintentionally hilarious at his expense

I did toy with using the laughing emoji
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5507 on: Yesterday at 04:09:30 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 03:34:03 pm
If only.

Weapons in urban music contributes to kids carrying on the street in self defense.

Jobs is the answer.

Thank god other countries don't have urban music, imagine if the whole world listened to urban music.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5508 on: Yesterday at 04:31:50 pm »
I wouldn't be shocked if this kid gets murdered soon.

Quote
'Trigger Time with Kyle Rittenhouse' auctioned at GOP fundraiser

A GOP fundraiser in Idaho auctioned off a trigger time with Kyle Rittenhouse prize, offering the highest bidders the chance to blaze away with the right-winger who, as a 17-year-old, shot and killed two men during a Black Lives Matter protest.

The exclusive event would include riflesroundsrange time at a venue called Guns-n-Gear, along with an opportunity for photos and autographs with the babyfaced killer, the Daily Beast reported, quoting a promo for the event organized by the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee in Idaho.

The 30 highest bidders would get the chance to take part, with bids starting at $100.

A Ruger AR-556 assault weapon autographed by Rittenhouse was also up for grabs for $3,000, the Beast reported.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty in 2020 after he shot three men, killing two, as outraged Kenosha citizens protested the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He famously wept at his trial. Rittenhouse had been among a group of armed people who said they were there to protect businesses from the protesters.

When a protester grabbed the barrel of his gun, Rittenhouse shot him. He was chased, and shot another two men. He was acquitted at his trial after claiming self-defense and has since become a celebrity among right-wingers, even meeting with former President Donald Trump.

The Beast said the committees first vice chair, Anthony Tirino, posted a photo on his Facebook page of himself holding an AR-15 while Rittenhouse autographed it. The picture was posted Sunday, but Tirino declined to comment to the website.

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5509 on: Yesterday at 04:34:00 pm »
God bless Texas.


Quote
Man shoots cheerleaders who mistook his car for their own

A man has been arrested after he shot two teenage cheerleaders in a Texas parking lot after one allegedly mistook his vehicle for her own, CNN reported.

One of the teens was rushed by helicopter to a hospital in critical condition. The other was treated at the scene. Pedro Tello Rodriguez Jr., 25, was arrested.

I see the guy get out of the passenger door, and I rolled my window down, and I was trying to apologize to him, Heather Roth said, fighting tears. And then halfway, my window was down, and he just threw his hands up, and then he pulled out a gun and he just started shooting at all of us.

Rodriguez was charged with deadly conduct, which is a third-degree felony. More charges are possible. The shooting happened in a supermarket parking lot in Elgin, half an hour's drive from Austin, Tuesday.

A Facebook post from Woodlands Elite Cheer Co. announced that "4 of our girls were involved in a horrific incident on their way home after practice last night."

We are asking for your prayers for Payton, Keyona, Heather & Genesis. Also big prayers for Payton as she recovers please," the post read. "Please keep these girls and our WE cheer family in your thoughts and prayers. WE appreciate our cheer community."

A GofundMe for one of the teens, Payton, has so far garnered over $66,000.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5510 on: Yesterday at 04:54:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:34:00 pm
God bless Texas.



That story has everything. Cheerleaders, a shooting, a gofundme for what is presumably medical expenses because no universal healthcare and of course thoughts and prayers.

Amurka.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5511 on: Yesterday at 04:56:39 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:54:51 pm
That story has everything. Cheerleaders, a shooting, a gofundme for what is presumably medical expenses because no universal healthcare and of course thoughts and prayers.

Amurka.
And someone called Genesis. I'm desperately hoping her parents have a copy of Trick of the Tail on vinyl stashed away somewhere
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5512 on: Yesterday at 11:00:25 pm »
https://www.qcnews.com/news/u-s/north-carolina/gaston-county/police-search-for-suspect-after-gastonia-double-shooting/

Well of course you would shoot a 6yo girl and her family for letting her basketball roll into your yard. Castle doctrine, baby! Better work on that jump shot.

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5513 on: Today at 04:13:48 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 04:34:00 pm
God bless Texas.


The US's national identity truly is pure fear of other people (cowardice for short)
