Can't read the full article, but just want to ask, had they been robbed at this point and the person who robbed them was running away? If so, then his gun did fuck all to protect him and he was using it as a means of revenge and I assume he wanted to kill the other person



That poor little girl, that poor family



From what I have read elswhere:1. The robber was fleeing. The shooter fired at the robber, and at a pickup he thought the robber was getting into - which wasn't a get away vehicle, just a family.2. Under Texas Law, if someone robs you, deadly force is justified if you reasonably believe that to be the only way to recover your property (even if they're running away)A reasonable person would think that even with such generous laws around the use of deadly force you'd still face legal consequences for shooting an innocent person, but apparently not.