Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5160 on: October 25, 2022, 12:54:53 am »
35 school shootings so far this year - averaging more than 3 a month.

Another day, week, month and year inside the cult
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5161 on: October 27, 2022, 11:37:18 am »
Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/26/us/texas-guns-permitless.html

Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Mr. Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an A.T.M. in Houston.

Instead, he struck Arlene Alvarez, a 9-year-old girl seated in a passing pickup, killing her.

Is Mr. Earls licensed to carry? a reporter asked during the February news conference, in which his lawyer spoke for him.

He didnt need one, the lawyer replied. Everything about that situation, we believe and contend, was justified under Texas law. A grand jury later agreed, declining to indict Mr. Earls for any crime.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5162 on: October 27, 2022, 12:10:21 pm »
Fucking insanity
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5163 on: October 27, 2022, 12:13:43 pm »
Absolutely crazy country.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5164 on: October 27, 2022, 12:15:53 pm »
Ah yes, the "collateral damage" defence.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5165 on: October 27, 2022, 01:05:07 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on October 27, 2022, 11:37:18 am
Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/26/us/texas-guns-permitless.html

Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Mr. Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an A.T.M. in Houston.

Instead, he struck Arlene Alvarez, a 9-year-old girl seated in a passing pickup, killing her.

Is Mr. Earls licensed to carry? a reporter asked during the February news conference, in which his lawyer spoke for him.

He didnt need one, the lawyer replied. Everything about that situation, we believe and contend, was justified under Texas law. A grand jury later agreed, declining to indict Mr. Earls for any crime.

Can't read the full article, but just want to ask, had they been robbed at this point and the person who robbed them was running away? If so, then his gun did fuck all to protect him and he was using it as a means of revenge and I assume he wanted to kill the other person

That poor little girl, that poor family
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5166 on: October 27, 2022, 01:29:10 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on October 27, 2022, 01:05:07 pm
Can't read the full article, but just want to ask, had they been robbed at this point and the person who robbed them was running away? If so, then his gun did fuck all to protect him and he was using it as a means of revenge and I assume he wanted to kill the other person

That poor little girl, that poor family

Yeah, the robber was running away, got away and is still unidentified. It's insane that according to the law there seems to be nothing wrong with that and apparently in Texas you can pull out your gun and shoot a someone who might have harmed you, but is running away. Utter madness...
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5167 on: October 27, 2022, 01:36:53 pm »
Quote from: stoa on October 27, 2022, 01:29:10 pm
Yeah, the robber was running away, got away and is still unidentified. It's insane that according to the law there seems to be nothing wrong with that and apparently in Texas you can pull out your gun and shoot a someone who might have harmed you, but is running away. Utter madness...

Which unfortunately isn't the main thing in the article, it's basically the fact that whoever shot the girl wasn't licensed to carry a firearm, had one anyway, used it, killed a 9 year old girl and everything was legal and fine.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5168 on: October 27, 2022, 01:42:58 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on October 27, 2022, 01:05:07 pm
Can't read the full article, but just want to ask, had they been robbed at this point and the person who robbed them was running away? If so, then his gun did fuck all to protect him and he was using it as a means of revenge and I assume he wanted to kill the other person

That poor little girl, that poor family

From what I have read elswhere:

1. The robber was fleeing. The shooter fired at the robber, and at a pickup he thought the robber was getting into - which wasn't a get away vehicle, just a family.

2. Under Texas Law, if someone robs you, deadly force is justified if you reasonably believe that to be the only way to recover your property (even if they're running away)


A reasonable person would think that even with such generous laws around the use of deadly force you'd still face legal consequences for shooting an innocent person, but apparently not.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5169 on: October 27, 2022, 02:22:47 pm »
Wonder if the family shot Mr Earls on the grounds he caused them a material loss if they would be prosecuted?

Fucking Wild West.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5170 on: October 27, 2022, 02:27:09 pm »
Cult
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5171 on: October 27, 2022, 02:45:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on October 27, 2022, 02:22:47 pm
Wonder if the family shot Mr Earls on the grounds he caused them a material loss if they would be prosecuted?

Fucking Wild West.

with a family name like Alvarez they probably would
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5172 on: October 27, 2022, 04:23:29 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on October 27, 2022, 01:36:53 pm
Which unfortunately isn't the main thing in the article, it's basically the fact that whoever shot the girl wasn't licensed to carry a firearm, had one anyway, used it, killed a 9 year old girl and everything was legal and fine.

I understand that, the most horrific thing in the entire story is the young girl losing her life and the courts deciding that everything is fine and setting a completely new precedent
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5173 on: October 27, 2022, 04:25:26 pm »
Quote from: RJH on October 27, 2022, 01:42:58 pm
From what I have read elswhere:

1. The robber was fleeing. The shooter fired at the robber, and at a pickup he thought the robber was getting into - which wasn't a get away vehicle, just a family.

2. Under Texas Law, if someone robs you, deadly force is justified if you reasonably believe that to be the only way to recover your property (even if they're running away)


A reasonable person would think that even with such generous laws around the use of deadly force you'd still face legal consequences for shooting an innocent person, but apparently not.

I know we have a lot of US fans on this site, and some who I think would be classed as 2nd amendment loonies, but that bolded part is just unreal and I genuinely can't believe it to be true

The US, as much as I love it and have family over there, is a fucking horrendous place to live in some respects
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5174 on: October 27, 2022, 04:26:12 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on October 27, 2022, 04:23:29 pm
I understand that, the most horrific thing in the entire story is the young girl losing her life and the courts deciding that everything is fine and setting a completely new precedent

Yup agreed, it's all very sad.

Unfortunately not much will change in the future.

'Merica, fuck yeah, guns, god and christianity.


Quote from: ScottScott on October 27, 2022, 04:25:26 pm
I know we have a lot of US fans on this site, and some who I think would be classed as 2nd amendment loonies, but that bolded part is just unreal and I genuinely can't believe it to be true

The US, as much as I love it and have family over there, is a fucking horrendous place to live in some respects

I didn't know about that part, although I had heard of the stand your ground laws with the Trayvon Martin shooting.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5175 on: October 27, 2022, 06:30:20 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on October 27, 2022, 04:25:26 pm
I know we have a lot of US fans on this site, and some who I think would be classed as 2nd amendment loonies, but that bolded part is just unreal and I genuinely can't believe it to be true

The US, as much as I love it and have family over there, is a fucking horrendous place to live in some respects

It's Texas,can't blame the whole usa for those loons.It'll change down there,sadly but there's a chunk of em that you've just gotta drag  into the 20th century then on into the 21st!As far as the story goes apparently the robber shot first so more of a case of self defence.Still the guy should of been charged with something.I googled that story and it was followed by 8 year old Texas shot accidently by 10 year old  brother and Texas dad accidently shoots  9 year old son.It's a fucked up state but there are good people there.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5176 on: November 10, 2022, 09:57:37 pm »
But wait, there's more.

Quote
Infowars host Alex Jones ordered to pay $473m more to Sandy Hook families

Conspiracy theorist must pay punitive damages on top of nearly $1bn jury verdict for falsely claiming 2012 shooting was hoax.

The conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay $473m in punitive damages on top of a nearly $1bn verdict handed down last month for his defamatory claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting, a Connecticut judge ruled on Thursday.

The ruling comes a month after a jury in Waterbury, Connecticut, found Jones must pay more than a dozen relatives of Sandy Hook victims $965m in compensatory damages for falsely claiming they were actors who staged the shooting as part of a government plot to seize Americans guns.

On 14 December 2012, a gunman murdered his mother, then killed 20 children and six staff members at Sandy Hook elementary school before killing himself. The conspiracy theories amplified by Infowars on its website, social media and a show hosted by Jones led to years of threats and other harassment of the parents of the murdered children.

The plaintiffs had asked a judge to impose additional punitive damages, citing what they said was the historic scale of Joness wrongdoing and his utter lack of repentance. Jones has since acknowledged the shooting took place but refused to apologize to the families during his trial testimony.

In a statement, plaintiffs attorney Chris Mattei said the ruling serves to reinforce the message of this case: those who profit from lies targeting the innocent will face justice.

Joness lawyer, Norm Pattis, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In recent court filings, he has argued for a new trial or a substantial reduction of the verdict.

In a separate order late on Wednesday, state judge Barbara Bellis temporarily blocked Jones from moving any personal assets out of the country. The ruling came at the request of the plaintiffs, who claim Jones is trying to hide assets to avoid paying damages.

Joness company, Free Speech Systems LLC, is also liable for the verdict. It filed for bankruptcy in Texas in July.

The verdict in Connecticut came two months after Jones and the parent company of his Infowars site were hit with a nearly $50m verdict in a similar case brought by two Sandy Hook parents in Austin, Texas, where Infowars is based.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/nov/10/alex-jones-conspiracy-theorist-sandy-hook-victims-hoax
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5177 on: November 10, 2022, 10:02:09 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 10, 2022, 09:57:37 pm
But wait, there's more.


Fantastic, I thought punitive damages in Texas, was only limited to lawyers fees?

Also that's what happens when you call the judge a tyrant and have pictures of her with lasers coming out of her eyes.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5178 on: November 15, 2022, 05:50:29 pm »
4 UVA football players shot by an ex player a few hours from me.

Not too much about motive so far.

The papers all about how wonder full the victims were. No call for gun legislation. Its like everyone has given up.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5179 on: Yesterday at 07:20:14 pm »
Friends like these  ;D


Quote
Indiana cop visits school to teach kids how to be good police -- then accidentally shoots one of them

An Indiana police officer this week visited the South Vermillion High School to teach children about how to be good law enforcement officials -- but he wound up accidentally shooting one of his prospective pupils.

Local news station WTHI-TV reports that the shooting occurred during a visit to the school on Thursday morning in which the officer, who has been identified as Tim Dispennett, was running a drill with students on how police handle a purported "bad guy."

It was at this point that the officer's weapon accidentally discharged and resulted in the injury of one student, who was not severely hurt.

"The incident was an accidental discharge of a firearm by a law enforcement officer during a drill," the school said in a prepared statement. "One student was injured without life-threatening injuries and has been taken to the hospital."

The school has since resumed normal operations.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5180 on: Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:20:14 pm
Friends like these  ;D



What a fucking prick, should know to empty the mag and make sure there is nothing in the barrel.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5181 on: Yesterday at 08:54:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm
What a fucking prick, should know to empty the mag and make sure there is nothing in the barrel.


The kids wouldn't learn anything without the live rounds popping off.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5182 on: Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:54:02 pm

The kids wouldn't learn anything without the live rounds popping off.

Yeah never thought of that. Maybe the kid had a bullet proof vest on as a part of a "this is what getting shot feels like" demo and the useless twat missed the vest?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5183 on: Yesterday at 10:25:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm
Yeah never thought of that. Maybe the kid had a bullet proof vest on as a part of a "this is what getting shot feels like" demo and the useless twat missed the vest?


I blame the parents for not buying the lad a ballistic backpack.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #5184 on: Today at 03:02:23 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:20:14 pm
Friends like these  ;D
The comedy writes itself...
I'm not on farcebook... but he his and his profile says "I also teach the Law enforcement ( Criminal Justice) class...
Hope he gets trolled.
