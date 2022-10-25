« previous next »
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
October 25, 2022, 12:54:53 am
35 school shootings so far this year - averaging more than 3 a month.

Another day, week, month and year inside the cult
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 11:37:18 am
Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/26/us/texas-guns-permitless.html

Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Mr. Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an A.T.M. in Houston.

Instead, he struck Arlene Alvarez, a 9-year-old girl seated in a passing pickup, killing her.

Is Mr. Earls licensed to carry? a reporter asked during the February news conference, in which his lawyer spoke for him.

He didnt need one, the lawyer replied. Everything about that situation, we believe and contend, was justified under Texas law. A grand jury later agreed, declining to indict Mr. Earls for any crime.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 12:10:21 pm
Fucking insanity
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 12:13:43 pm
Absolutely crazy country.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 12:15:53 pm
Ah yes, the "collateral damage" defence.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 01:05:07 pm
Can't read the full article, but just want to ask, had they been robbed at this point and the person who robbed them was running away? If so, then his gun did fuck all to protect him and he was using it as a means of revenge and I assume he wanted to kill the other person

That poor little girl, that poor family
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 01:29:10 pm
Yeah, the robber was running away, got away and is still unidentified. It's insane that according to the law there seems to be nothing wrong with that and apparently in Texas you can pull out your gun and shoot a someone who might have harmed you, but is running away. Utter madness...
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 01:36:53 pm
Which unfortunately isn't the main thing in the article, it's basically the fact that whoever shot the girl wasn't licensed to carry a firearm, had one anyway, used it, killed a 9 year old girl and everything was legal and fine.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Today at 01:42:58 pm
From what I have read elswhere:

1. The robber was fleeing. The shooter fired at the robber, and at a pickup he thought the robber was getting into - which wasn't a get away vehicle, just a family.

2. Under Texas Law, if someone robs you, deadly force is justified if you reasonably believe that to be the only way to recover your property (even if they're running away)


A reasonable person would think that even with such generous laws around the use of deadly force you'd still face legal consequences for shooting an innocent person, but apparently not.
