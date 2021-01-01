« previous next »
This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5000 on: Today at 02:38:13 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:31:09 pm
Because politicians don't have a god damned clue what the fuck they are talking about. They never have and never will.


Well, l believe thats not quite true. Politicians like Abbott, Cruz and the other usual suspects know exactly whats what. Its just that, as you succinctly said earlier about making money from guns and death, these politicians have been put in place with industry money which helped convince voters. So who do we think theyre beholden to? Its ALWAYS been about the money. The US is an Uber capitalist society. For Americans, anything to do with government, especially the federal government, and administration in general is corrupt and inefficient. The answer is to privatise everything. So money drives everything especially politics. Whether its healthcare, environmental protection, guns etc.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5001 on: Today at 02:51:44 am
Trump, at the NRA event, just named off all the murdered kids from Texas. 
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
Reply #5002 on: Today at 04:33:05 am
I'm sure lone star red will be a long any minute to say i'm being overly dramatic again.

