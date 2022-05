Fucking hell. If the answer you're coming up with is that these people who continually fail at their job while being legally and financially protected from repercussions need to be paid even more to continue to fail at their jobs then we're just fucked.



Uvalde's police department is 40%+ of the town budget. All the wrongful death lawsuits that the city will eventually settle on will be untoward millions more. Yet we need to just keep shoveling more shit in on top of it? Crazy.