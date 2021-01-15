Chicago was 800 dead in 2021. More then two a day. And that´s not even the Metro Area statistics, that is for the city proper (population 2.7 million). Numbers that are barely comprensible in a Western Democracy.



Compare that to 600 murders in the whole of England and Wales in the same year (population nearly 60 million)



And ironically those numbers from Chicago (and other cities, although Chicago is the poster child) are one of the main reasons you'll never see meaningful change. The vast majority of those murders are from illegally held guns."Chicago has the strictest gun laws in the country, how's that working out for ya" they sayIt's a perfect logical loop: make it easy to buy guns legally; those guns are then trafficked to gangs who use them in crimes; now I have justification for owning a load of guns because I need to defend my family, just look at the crime, just look at how many illegal guns are out there; now I have justification for never bending an inch when it comes time to give up my guns or my ability to buy more easily - the bad guys don't follow the rules!I just watched some gun lobby shitbag on the morning news trotting out the old lines: we need better mental health care, it's a MH issue. OK so that's a Republican stance is it? Massive increases on mental health spending? Massive increases on school security? So tax hikes all round, right? The next person who says that shit needs to be pressed into saying how they would pay for it as we all know they are full of shit and just kicking the can down the road until the news cycle changesThey should ban ARs, but even though they are the weapon of choice, it would still just be largely symbolic. The VA Tech shooter killed more than 30, with two handguns. This guy in Texas barricaded himself in the classroom and shot everyone in there, he could have done that with a pistol. The 800 murders in Chicago were primarily done with handguns, weapon of choice on the streets these days is a glock with extended magazine holding 33 rounds, often equipped with a 'switch' on the back that enables them to fire fully auto (like the bump stock for ARs that the Vegas shooter used). I do think they should ban ARs though, to be clear - they are the perfect weapon for this kind of atrocity and there is no reason for citizens to own them. Same with extended mags.I'm just knocked sick with this. The number of guns out there will only ever increase. Imagine being a parent of a kid from that school, and looking in your bedroom closet - hopefully at a safe - with your AR-15 in it. How do you keep that gun? Or do you trot out the old line: "Well I'm a responsible gun owner. I would never do such a thing and I raise my family not to either. If people like me don't have these guns how do we protect ourselves from the next one?"