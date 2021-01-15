« previous next »
Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 384776 times)

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4840 on: Today at 12:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:30:49 am
Because there is a plurality of voters that are for at least some gun control. So to say nothing will change is ridiculous. All it would take right now is Manchin being ok with breaking the filibuster and something would pass, Sinema is fine with gun control.

So theres basically 51 senators at the moment that are the only obstacle. Not some huge cultural issue as you are claiming.

As likely to happen as any gun control laws coming into effect.

So it ranges between none and fuck all.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4841 on: Today at 12:06:55 pm »
I see Biden put out a tweet asking people to pray for the victims. He got a reply that say's it all.

"Dont ask me to pray. I voted for you. Do something."
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4842 on: Today at 12:08:40 pm »
On this side of the Atlantic, were (rightfully)looking into whether exams cause too much stress in school kids, while across the pond, they face the possibility they might get shot.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4843 on: Today at 12:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:06:55 pm
I see Biden put out a tweet asking people to pray for the victims. He got a reply that say's it all.

"Dont ask me to pray. I voted for you. Do something."


Yup pretty much spot on.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4844 on: Today at 12:33:01 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:06:55 pm
I see Biden put out a tweet asking people to pray for the victims. He got a reply that say's it all.

"Dont ask me to pray. I voted for you. Do something."

Exactly. If prayers worked Joe we'd be voting for priests, rabbis, imams and monks.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4845 on: Today at 12:42:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:18:36 am
America has a totally fucked up relationship with guns and I honestly don't think they will ever fix it, too much money in the industry, too many people lining their own pockets, too much fear from the millions and millions of illegal weapons on the street, cities like chicago burying over 400 victims a year from shootings.

Chicago was 800 dead in 2021. More then two a day. And that´s not even the Metro Area statistics, that is for the city proper (population 2.7 million). Numbers that are barely comprensible in a Western Democracy.

Compare that to 600 murders in the whole of England and Wales in the same year (population nearly 60 million)
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4846 on: Today at 12:52:34 pm »
Here's what will happen next in the US.

Over the next few days various Democrat politicians will demand action on Gun Control and GOP politicians will push back saying "Now is not the time to talk about Guns" or some nonsense along the line of "We should have a SWAT team in every classroom" - See this excerpt from Fox News last night as a case in point - Recommending "Man Traps" and ballistic blankets in every classroom!!!!!

In the background , Gun Sales will spike as the NRA and gun manufacturers push the narrative that everyone needs more guns to be safe or that "the Democrats are coming for your guns" and specifically Sales of high powered weapons will jump as people buy them in case they get banned in future.

Then , there'll be a failed attempt at Gun legislation in Congress , blocked by the GOP.

The GOP will then start to actively campaign for the Mid-terms on "The Democrats want to overturn the 2nd Amendment" and huge amounts of cash will flow their way from the various gun lobbies.

Fearing the impact of that influx of cash , the Democrats will back off the vocal complaints about the lack of Gun Control and ultimately , F*ck all will change , the Gun makers will have bumper profits this year and more innocent men, women and children will die at the hands of deranged people who have far too easily be able to arm themselves like Stallone in a Rambo movie.

We've all seen this movie before and we'll all see this movie over and over and over again.

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4847 on: Today at 01:14:26 pm »
Can't help but feel that many Republican governors and senators might change their minds on gun control if they were the targets for mass shootings rather than schoolkids.


I hope we have the opportunity to test that hypothesis soon.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4848 on: Today at 01:18:43 pm »
They should at least give the kids free body armour and helmets if they intend to do nothing about it...

 :-X
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4849 on: Today at 01:22:32 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Today at 01:18:43 pm
They should at least give the kids free body armour and helmets if they intend to do nothing about it...

 :-X
......and training. And reminding them that it's probably their fault for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.  :-X
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4850 on: Today at 01:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:14:26 pm
Can't help but feel that many Republican governors and senators might change their minds on gun control if they were the targets for mass shootings rather than schoolkids.


I hope we have the opportunity to test that hypothesis soon.

Are you calling for armed insurrection, coz we've seen that episode already and it was pretty fugly.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4851 on: Today at 01:46:07 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:35:43 pm
Are you calling for armed insurrection, coz we've seen that episode already and it was pretty fugly.

But then got brushed under the rug like nothing happened. So thats not gonna change anything anyway.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4852 on: Today at 01:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm
I wonder what would actually have to happen for the usa to look at it's gun laws.
Dismantle the cult - and I don't mean the cult of guns, which is just a small part of it.


(For avoidance of any doubt I am totally anti-gun. I would ban even their manufacture, let alone sales or ownership)
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4853 on: Today at 01:57:58 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:04:38 am
Erm, I don't see anything that has changed in the last 30 years?

How many children and teenagers dead, is it?


Ban ARs.

No one gets a gun before they are 28.

Mental health evaluation every 6 months for gun owners.

If you want to keep a gun in your home, you have to gain a license, which will become the hardest document to obtain in
America and will include periodic IP examination of all computers in your household, in case of extremist, racists or defamatory material, which if found results if a lifetime ban on gun ownership for all members.
just ban guns from being kept at home, there is no need for an ordinary citizen to own a gun, it's fucking nuts
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4854 on: Today at 01:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:49:18 pm
Dismantle the cult - and I don't mean the cult of guns, which is just a small part of it.


(For avoidance of any doubt I am totally anti-gun. I would ban even their manufacture, let alone sales or ownership)

Surely someone could sponsor a motion banning any hand held object that can propel an object at a velocity over a certain limit, say 500 ft/s.

No 2nd Amendment issues broken.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4855 on: Today at 01:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:14:26 pm
Can't help but feel that many Republican governors and senators might change their minds on gun control if they were the targets for mass shootings rather than schoolkids.


I hope we have the opportunity to test that hypothesis soon.

Scalise and a bunch of his buddies were shot at a baseball game, and that man never stopped being an asshole or supporting guns. His security stepped in and took on the shooter.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Congressional_baseball_shooting

Also Im sorry, but the killer was engaged by cops before he got to the school. Then they stood by to wait for tactical while watching the killer walking into the school. Hope every cop involved in this fiasco hands in their badge. But they wont. Cops are also part of Americans worship of guns. It appears that the solution from the like of Ted Cruz is to add even more cops to the mix.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4856 on: Today at 02:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:14:26 pm
Can't help but feel that many Republican governors and senators might change their minds on gun control if they were the targets for mass shootings rather than schoolkids.


I hope we have the opportunity to test that hypothesis soon.

Jesus Christ what a wanker of a comment... :wanker
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4857 on: Today at 02:23:27 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 12:52:34 pm
Here's what will happen next in the US.

Over the next few days various Democrat politicians will demand action on Gun Control and GOP politicians will push back saying "Now is not the time to talk about Guns" or some nonsense along the line of "We should have a SWAT team in every classroom" - See this excerpt from Fox News last night as a case in point - Recommending "Man Traps" and ballistic blankets in every classroom!!!!!

In the background , Gun Sales will spike as the NRA and gun manufacturers push the narrative that everyone needs more guns to be safe or that "the Democrats are coming for your guns" and specifically Sales of high powered weapons will jump as people buy them in case they get banned in future.

Then , there'll be a failed attempt at Gun legislation in Congress , blocked by the GOP.

The GOP will then start to actively campaign for the Mid-terms on "The Democrats want to overturn the 2nd Amendment" and huge amounts of cash will flow their way from the various gun lobbies.

Fearing the impact of that influx of cash , the Democrats will back off the vocal complaints about the lack of Gun Control and ultimately , F*ck all will change , the Gun makers will have bumper profits this year and more innocent men, women and children will die at the hands of deranged people who have far too easily be able to arm themselves like Stallone in a Rambo movie.

We've all seen this movie before and we'll all see this movie over and over and over again.



Yep. It is all so predictable.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4858 on: Today at 02:25:58 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:57:58 pm
just ban guns from being kept at home, there is no need for an ordinary citizen to own a gun, it's fucking nuts
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4859 on: Today at 02:28:53 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 02:11:49 pm
Jesus Christ what a wanker of a comment... :wanker
As I've said to you before, I couldn't give the tiniest of fucks for your bullshit.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4860 on: Today at 02:30:01 pm »
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4861 on: Today at 02:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:14:26 pm
Can't help but feel that many Republican governors and senators might change their minds on gun control if they were the targets for mass shootings rather than schoolkids.


I hope we have the opportunity to test that hypothesis soon.
I doubt they will give a flying fuck to be honest
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4862 on: Today at 02:34:38 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Today at 02:51:28 am
Andy - I fear this is not the case
I play golf with many different people from all backgrounds and of every political persuasion - and I can say for a certainty that the only group of people that I know that are vehemently apposed to gun ownership and the 2nd amendment are of Asian ancestry - they just can't comprehend it.

Now i know this is a small subset - but also 3 neighbors who are Asian American - will not have a gun in the house.

Every hispanic american i know has multiple legally owned guns - same with white and black americans I play golf with and also know.

Now I also know republicans and democrats that won't have a gun in the house under any circumstances - but also believe it is their right (2nd amendment) to own one - if they so wished.

This is ingrained so much into the culture and history of the US I'm not sure what hope there is. They should absolutely ban AR's - no questions asked.
I'm living in hope that something is done soon - I really am, but as i said to my wife - on my gravestone are going to be the words

No one should be able to go and buy a rifle that is made for war - the end
Jesus PTSD is so real for soldiers / police / ambulance / fire men and women - how do children comprehend what they have witnessed - just fuck me - how do parents, friends, relatives cope with this insanity.

It will affect everyone forever just as it still affects Andy Murray

"The hope killed him in the end"


I guess my point is that those communities that can be legal gun owners don't have the insane conviction that owning a fire arm is a god given right. I used to own a shot gun and would enjoy doing some clay pigeon shooting. But if the government had changed the law and made it illegal I would have happily handed it in. My feeling is that when the make up of society changes then a large part of the population would also be happy to hand in their guns if the law changes.
If guns became illegal tomorrow I don't know what percentage of people would be happy handing in their guns like in Australia.
Trevor Philips - I know the shooter was Hispanic, I just used Hispanics as a generalization as another section of the US that isn't so stuck on gun ownership. As an immigrant to the US I am certainly not stuck on gun ownership.

My feeling has always been everything but a 3 round rifle for hunting can be bought and maybe a single shot long shotgun. I would ban all assault rifles, all magazine weapons except three round hunting rifles, all hand guns and make the fines for ownership increasingly high per year after the weapons are made illegal.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4863 on: Today at 02:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:14:26 pm
Can't help but feel that many Republican governors and senators might change their minds on gun control if they were the targets for mass shootings rather than schoolkids.


I hope we have the opportunity to test that hypothesis soon.

I've always felt that many of the laws here wouldn't change unless the evils of society directly affect the decision makers. Members of congress get free healthcare at a federal doctor and hospital facilities. Until they have to start applying for and paying for and using the same system as everyone else then healthcare will not change.

Virginia spends the highest per capita on mental health than any other state. One of the local Virginia State Senators got stabbed by his son in a mental health episode a few years ago.https://www.cnn.com/2013/11/19/politics/virginia-politician-attack/index.html

I don't advocate for anyone to get hurt, but sadly I think for some of the politicians who refuse any changes on gun law, only when something that directly affects their circle will anything change their mind.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4864 on: Today at 02:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:28:53 pm
As I've said to you before, I couldn't give the tiniest of fucks for your bullshit.

Your the one advocating murder.

You don't have the intelligence or foresight to realise it.

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4865 on: Today at 03:09:39 pm »
Is it not the case - and I could definitely be remembering things wrong - that gun control legislation was brought in and supported when the likes of the Black Panthers started arming themselves under the 2nd amendment rights.

Maybe we need that again.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4866 on: Today at 03:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 12:42:16 pm
Chicago was 800 dead in 2021. More then two a day. And that´s not even the Metro Area statistics, that is for the city proper (population 2.7 million). Numbers that are barely comprensible in a Western Democracy.

Compare that to 600 murders in the whole of England and Wales in the same year (population nearly 60 million)

And ironically those numbers from Chicago (and other cities, although Chicago is the poster child) are one of the main reasons you'll never see meaningful change. The vast majority of those murders are from illegally held guns.

"Chicago has the strictest gun laws in the country, how's that working out for ya" they say

It's a perfect logical loop: make it easy to buy guns legally; those guns are then trafficked to gangs who use them in crimes; now I have justification for owning a load of guns because I need to defend my family, just look at the crime, just look at how many illegal guns are out there; now I have justification for never bending an inch when it comes time to give up my guns or my ability to buy more easily - the bad guys don't follow the rules!

I just watched some gun lobby shitbag on the morning news trotting out the old lines: we need better mental health care, it's a MH issue. OK so that's a Republican stance is it? Massive increases on mental health spending? Massive increases on school security? So tax hikes all round, right? The next person who says that shit needs to be pressed into saying how they would pay for it as we all know they are full of shit and just kicking the can down the road until the news cycle changes

They should ban ARs, but even though they are the weapon of choice, it would still just be largely symbolic. The VA Tech shooter killed more than 30, with two handguns. This guy in Texas barricaded himself in the classroom and shot everyone in there, he could have done that with a pistol. The 800 murders in Chicago were primarily done with handguns, weapon of choice on the streets these days is a glock with extended magazine holding 33 rounds, often equipped with a 'switch' on the back that enables them to fire fully auto (like the bump stock for ARs that the Vegas shooter used). I do think they should ban ARs though, to be clear - they are the perfect weapon for this kind of atrocity and there is no reason for citizens to own them. Same with extended mags.

I'm just knocked sick with this. The number of guns out there will only ever increase. Imagine being a parent of a kid from that school, and looking in your bedroom closet - hopefully at a safe - with your AR-15 in it. How do you keep that gun? Or do you trot out the old line: "Well I'm a responsible gun owner. I would never do such a thing and I raise my family not to either. If people like me don't have these guns how do we protect ourselves from the next one?"

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4867 on: Today at 03:20:49 pm »
i think more than politicians experiencing things first hand, the cleanest and best way to make change happen quickly would be to address lobbying and financing in US politics. I know its unlikely in such rabid capitalism but whilst you have various industries buying/funding elected officials, they will never work in the interests of their constituents.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4868 on: Today at 03:22:39 pm »
It will take gun owners themselves to advocate reform if we're going to see any change in the U.S., especially in Republican areas in the south. I know so many gun owners who "support" gun control in Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, and even Iowa and Wisconsin among others, but they engage fuck all in the political arena to make it happen. No demonstrations; no letters or emails to representatives. Just silent support. As if that's worth a goddamn thing.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4869 on: Today at 03:23:15 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:14:26 pm
Can't help but feel that many Republican governors and senators might change their minds on gun control if they were the targets for mass shootings rather than schoolkids.

I've long thought that a mass shoot-out at a NRA convention would help things.

Obviously we wouldn't that, "thoughts & prayers" etc, but imagine the consequences. First off, a large number of leading officials of the gun lobby would be no more ("thoughts & prayers"), but perhaps even more significantly the leading theory behind the 2nd amendment would have been exposed as drivel. All those guns in the hall and they didn't prevent any deaths ("thoughts & prayers").
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4870 on: Today at 03:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:23:15 pm
I've long thought that a mass shoot-out at a NRA convention would help things.

Not likely to work out because carrying guns at an NRA convention is... Banned.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4871 on: Today at 03:28:31 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 03:27:42 pm
Not likely to work out because carrying guns at an NRA convention is... Banned.

Not at this one. In Texas you can open carry at the event.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4872 on: Today at 03:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 03:17:08 pm
And ironically those numbers from Chicago (and other cities, although Chicago is the poster child) are one of the main reasons you'll never see meaningful change. The vast majority of those murders are from illegally held guns.

"Chicago has the strictest gun laws in the country, how's that working out for ya" they say

It's a perfect logical loop: make it easy to buy guns legally; those guns are then trafficked to gangs who use them in crimes; now I have justification for owning a load of guns because I need to defend my family, just look at the crime, just look at how many illegal guns are out there; now I have justification for never bending an inch when it comes time to give up my guns or my ability to buy more easily - the bad guys don't follow the rules!

I just watched some gun lobby shitbag on the morning news trotting out the old lines: we need better mental health care, it's a MH issue. OK so that's a Republican stance is it? Massive increases on mental health spending? Massive increases on school security? So tax hikes all round, right? The next person who says that shit needs to be pressed into saying how they would pay for it as we all know they are full of shit and just kicking the can down the road until the news cycle changes

They should ban ARs, but even though they are the weapon of choice, it would still just be largely symbolic. The VA Tech shooter killed more than 30, with two handguns. This guy in Texas barricaded himself in the classroom and shot everyone in there, he could have done that with a pistol. The 800 murders in Chicago were primarily done with handguns, weapon of choice on the streets these days is a glock with extended magazine holding 33 rounds, often equipped with a 'switch' on the back that enables them to fire fully auto (like the bump stock for ARs that the Vegas shooter used). I do think they should ban ARs though, to be clear - they are the perfect weapon for this kind of atrocity and there is no reason for citizens to own them. Same with extended mags.

I'm just knocked sick with this. The number of guns out there will only ever increase. Imagine being a parent of a kid from that school, and looking in your bedroom closet - hopefully at a safe - with your AR-15 in it. How do you keep that gun? Or do you trot out the old line: "Well I'm a responsible gun owner. I would never do such a thing and I raise my family not to either. If people like me don't have these guns how do we protect ourselves from the next one?"



Good post.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4873 on: Today at 03:31:00 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 03:09:39 pm
Is it not the case - and I could definitely be remembering things wrong - that gun control legislation was brought in and supported when the likes of the Black Panthers started arming themselves under the 2nd amendment rights.

Maybe we need that again.
Under Ronald Reagan, when he was Governor of California.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mulford_Act
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4874 on: Today at 03:31:19 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 03:27:42 pm
Not likely to work out because carrying guns at an NRA convention is... Banned.

I think it was only banned when Mike Pence attended the event and his security detail wanted guns banned. No one seemed to ask the question, 'Hey Mike, you make he rules, so why just have the security detail deal with it'. He dodged that question.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4875 on: Today at 03:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:31:00 pm
Under Ronald Reagan, when he was Governor of California.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mulford_Act

Thanks for that.

And supported by the NRA.

Says so much doesn't it. Kids getting shot OK, people we don't like carrying guns around neighborhoods, we can't have that.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4876 on: Today at 03:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 03:23:15 pm
I've long thought that a mass shoot-out at a NRA convention would help things.

Obviously we wouldn't that, "thoughts & prayers" etc, but imagine the consequences. First off, a large number of leading officials of the gun lobby would be no more ("thoughts & prayers"), but perhaps even more significantly the leading theory behind the 2nd amendment would have been exposed as drivel. All those guns in the hall and they didn't prevent any deaths ("thoughts & prayers").

No, the shooter would be killed fairly quickly. That's just wishful thinking on your part, that all these gun-toting big men would turn into cowering victims trying to use each other as human shields. I'm sure many of them, maybe the majority, would, but loads will be law enforcement or military and they would kill the shooter. Then it would be championed as proving their point.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4877 on: Today at 03:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 03:35:43 pm
No, the shooter would be killed fairly quickly. That's just wishful thinking on your part, that all these gun-toting big men would turn into cowering victims trying to use each other as human shields. I'm sure many of them, maybe the majority, would, but loads will be law enforcement or military and they would kill the shooter. Then it would be championed as proving their point.
I could be wrong, but I thought Yorkykopite had in mind something more like this:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/vjqIJW_Qr3c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/vjqIJW_Qr3c</a>

Replace the ping pong balls with guns, and the traps with NRA nuts and you have a dream scenario.

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4878 on: Today at 03:46:43 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 03:28:31 pm
Not at this one. In Texas you can open carry at the event.

Quote from: AndyInVA on Today at 03:31:19 pm
I think it was only banned when Mike Pence attended the event and his security detail wanted guns banned. No one seemed to ask the question, 'Hey Mike, you make he rules, so why just have the security detail deal with it'. He dodged that question.

Nope. Banned.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/nra-bans-firearms-during-donald-trumps-speech-at-texas-event/ar-AAXHUbx?ocid=uxbndlbing
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4879 on: Today at 03:49:30 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 03:46:43 pm
Nope. Banned.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/nra-bans-firearms-during-donald-trumps-speech-at-texas-event/ar-AAXHUbx?ocid=uxbndlbing

https://www.nraam.org/attend/firearms-policy/

Now i'm confused.

Quote
FIREARMS POLICY FOR THE NRA ANNUAL MEETINGS & EXHIBITS
During the 151st  NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, personal firearms may be carried in the George R. Brown Convention Center (GRBCC) in accordance with Texas law.  When carrying your firearm, always adhere to all federal, state, and local laws.
