« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Down

Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 382519 times)

Offline cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 10:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm
I wonder what would actually have to happen for the usa to look at it's gun laws.

Feck all will happen and it just sickens me.

Right now, I dont think there is a single thing that could make that happen.
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,521
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 10:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm
I wonder what would actually have to happen for the usa to look at it's gun laws.

Feck all will happen and it just sickens me.

Agreed. Nothings changing at all. RIP to all those murdered.
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,212
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 10:17:58 pm »
Shocking. We'll have the usual debates but the gun laws won't change. RIP to those poor kids.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 10:21:29 pm »
You just cant get your head around this kind of thing. Just imaging half of my daughters class being shot dead at school. All the families that would be affected. Its just heartbreaking
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm »
Local reports suggest Terror suspect crossed the border and was being chased by border agents
Then seems to have gotten into a school and then "dear fucking lord" - fucking tears here

Let's await if the above is true and all the facts are out

This is just heartbreaking on every fucking level
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,118
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 10:13:27 pm
I wonder what would actually have to happen for the usa to look at it's gun laws.

Feck all will happen and it just sickens me.

Nothing, there's absolutely nothing that can happen that will change it.

Think of a scenario, it's already happened.

Said numerous times, Sandy Hook was the moment that they had a choice to change it or just carry on, the minute they decided guns were more important than kids, that was the moment nothing changes going forward.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,506
  • Seis Veces
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4766 on: Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm »
Grim, heart-breaking stuff.

Out of sheer interest, just how strong are the calls from Americans to have armed cops placed on school premises? Is it a common thing or something that has popped up in recent years?
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,212
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4767 on: Yesterday at 10:33:40 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm
Local reports suggest Terror suspect crossed the border and was being chased by border agents
Then seems to have gotten into a school and then "dear fucking lord" - fucking tears here

Let's await if the above is true and all the facts are out

This is just heartbreaking on every fucking level

You are correct.....we should not assume anything until the facts are known.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline ThoroughlyMediocre

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4768 on: Yesterday at 10:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
Nothing, there's absolutely nothing that can happen that will change it.

Think of a scenario, it's already happened.

Said numerous times, Sandy Hook was the moment that they had a choice to change it or just carry on, the minute they decided guns were more important than kids, that was the moment nothing changes going forward.

100% correct
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4769 on: Yesterday at 10:40:51 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:28:31 pm
Grim, heart-breaking stuff.

Out of sheer interest, just how strong are the calls from Americans to have armed cops placed on school premises? Is it a common thing or something that has popped up in recent years?

So the local schools near us have a police officer present at every school for the entire day.
This is paid for by property tax at 2.65% of house value.

I think most schools in DFW have this

However where this shooting was is a world away from DFW - not sure what the policies are in a small rural town
However - I'd be surprised if that school district could afford it - now this a a bad assumption on my part - really bad assumption.

Most schools have no windows and the foyer is the only area where there are windows
Fully locked and you can't get in without being buzzed in

Where my kids went - yes there was an armed officer on school premises

we talk often about poverty and the difference between those who have and those who haven't has never been wider  :(
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,986
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4770 on: Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 10:26:18 pm
Local reports suggest Terror suspect crossed the border and was being chased by border agents
Then seems to have gotten into a school and then "dear fucking lord" - fucking tears here

Let's await if the above is true and all the facts are out

This is just heartbreaking on every fucking level

^sounds like social media BS

From cnn:

"Additionally, Abbott added that the shooter reportedly also shot his grandmother before going to the elementary school.

"It is being reported that the subject shot his grandmother right before he went into the school. I have no further information about the connection between those two shootings," he said. "The subject is reported to have been a student at Uvalde High School and is a US citizen," the governor said."


Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4771 on: Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 10:41:15 pm
^sounds like social media BS

From cnn:

"Additionally, Abbott added that the shooter reportedly also shot his grandmother before going to the elementary school.

"It is being reported that the subject shot his grandmother right before he went into the school. I have no further information about the connection between those two shootings," he said. "The subject is reported to have been a student at Uvalde High School and is a US citizen," the governor said."

Agreed I don't know - but I've watched 3 different news sources and all are different at this time

Like I said - I don't know the facts
Logged

Offline cdav

  • Is Melissa Reddy. Confirmed by himself. (Probably not though, he's a much better writer.)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4772 on: Yesterday at 11:04:33 pm »
Disgusting and yet predictable- as will be the narrative that comes next

How can a supposed civilised society allow this to happen? What will it take for the money that influences those in power to be removed? I genuinely think the only way it changes is if it was an attack on politicians children and then they would have empathy for victims across the country
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,233
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4773 on: Yesterday at 11:19:43 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:04:33 pm
Disgusting and yet predictable- as will be the narrative that comes next

How can a supposed civilised society allow this to happen? What will it take for the money that influences those in power to be removed? I genuinely think the only way it changes is if it was an attack on politicians children and then they would have empathy for victims across the country

You presume wrong. The only way you will remove guns from the general population is by winning a civil war and that won't happen.

It's never going to change over there unfortunately so just leave them at it.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,387
  • YNWA
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4774 on: Yesterday at 11:24:18 pm »
14 7-10yr olds killed. They'll do fuck all.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,254
  • Never Forget
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4775 on: Yesterday at 11:26:51 pm »
The thoughts and prayers will just go on for longer because its kids. Fuck all will get done.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,260
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4776 on: Yesterday at 11:27:51 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:26:51 pm
The thoughts and prayers will just go on for longer because its kids. Fuck all will get done.

There may well be some crocodile tears shed as well.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,105
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4777 on: Yesterday at 11:28:18 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 11:04:33 pm
Disgusting and yet predictable- as will be the narrative that comes next

How can a supposed civilised society allow this to happen? What will it take for the money that influences those in power to be removed? I genuinely think the only way it changes is if it was an attack on politicians children and then they would have empathy for victims across the country
I suspect the call for more guns and security would be response...It's fucked up but that's just the way it is, some things will never change.

 
Logged

Offline cheesemason

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 541
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4778 on: Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm »
The Texas Attorney General says the solution is to arm teachers. Therefore, hes an utter c*nt
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,217
  • Klopptimist
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4779 on: Yesterday at 11:37:10 pm »
Quote from: nuts100 on Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm
Like I said - I don't know the facts

But you still posted it and THEN said "let's wait for the facts"... in the same post?

Do you understand what 'wait' means?
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,254
  • Never Forget
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4780 on: Yesterday at 11:39:43 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm
The Texas Attorney General says the solution is to arm teachers. Therefore, hes an utter c*nt

Fucks sake. My wife is an elementary school teacher. She laughs at the idea she should be armed. Ludicrous concept.
Logged

Offline nuts100

  • RAWK's Squirrel Accountant
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4781 on: Yesterday at 11:43:53 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:37:10 pm
But you still posted it and THEN said "let's wait for the facts"... in the same post?

Do you understand what 'wait' means?

Unfortunately I was watching and was reading the background flicking
And what was on in the background was different to the live person talking about Bush
And conflating the 2

So yeah Ill take that on the chin

Doesnt retract from the fact that this is just fucking mental.

And as more comes out this will be weaponized  on both sides of the political spectrum instead of fixing the fucking cause


You arent wrong and I apologize

« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:11 am by nuts100 »
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,118
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4782 on: Yesterday at 11:46:45 pm »
Quote from: cheesemason on Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm
The Texas Attorney General says the solution is to arm teachers. Therefore, hes an utter c*nt

It's the perfect solution!!

More gun sales!!

YAAAAAAAAAAAY!!!

$$$$$$$$$
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,626
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4783 on: Yesterday at 11:55:59 pm »
The children that were lucky enough not to be shot dead at school now have the possibility of irreparable mental trauma for the rest of their lives.

I gave up trying to understand the obsession with guns over there a long time ago. I will never be able to make sense of it.
Logged

Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,105
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4784 on: Today at 12:00:21 am »
Quote from: cheesemason on Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm
The Texas Attorney General says the solution is to arm teachers. Therefore, hes an utter c*nt
And when a Teacher finally flips... Arm the children.
The worse case of violence I've personally ever seen inflicted on a child was by a teacher on his pupil. Stressfull job is teaching.
Logged

Offline Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,796
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4785 on: Today at 12:29:39 am »
Quote from: cheesemason on Yesterday at 11:33:00 pm
The Texas Attorney General says the solution is to arm teachers. Therefore, hes an utter c*nt

Why don't these deranged people target twats like this, Abbott, Cruz, or any shite that passes for a Republican. Whilst they're at it, dickheads like Tucker Carlson too
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,254
  • Never Forget
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4786 on: Today at 12:49:41 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm
Said numerous times, Sandy Hook was the moment that they had a choice to change it or just carry on, the minute they decided guns were more important than kids, that was the moment nothing changes going forward.

Totally agree. I thought for a few minutes after Sandy Hook that this would be the most likely time for change. When absolutely fucking nothing at all happened in any freaking way was a real low point for me. Todays events are sickening and disgusting and as all of us on here anyway can see that nothing will happen. Loads of finger pointing about mental health, more security for schools, guns for teachers etc. etc. but nothing to face to the root problem.

The USA is a great country on many levels, but guns and health care it really is insanity.
Logged

Online Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4787 on: Today at 01:18:35 am »
18 children now, fucking sickening, I know what those parents are going through, it's not just the kids who died, the kids that survived will be traumatised for the rest of their lives, hundreds of people have had their lives changed forever.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,974
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4788 on: Today at 01:18:45 am »
The 151st NRA Convention in Houston starting this Friday will be interesting considering it's only 300 miles away.

It's a phenomenal 14 acres of the latest guns and gear, filled with Second Amendment patriots for a freedom-filled weekend. You can upgrade your package by paying $1-25k to join the NRA Ring of Freedom.

Thoughts & Prayer.

PS - Trump is due to give a speech at the NRA event. He'll probably throw Biden under the bus by saying nothing like this would ever happen under his presidency.


« Last Edit: Today at 01:34:31 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4789 on: Today at 01:47:15 am »
The price of freedumb.




We couldn't possibly understand.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4790 on: Today at 01:57:19 am »
saw 3 or 4 comments on Biden's speech and i just want to cry

- guns aren't the problem
- arm the teachers
- it's the individual not the gun
- lets go brandon

I cant deal with it any more. i have lived here 30 years. it is insane.
Logged

Online Lee0-3Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,351
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4791 on: Today at 01:58:48 am »
Looks like good guys with guns couldnt stop the bad guy with a gun.

https://twitter.com/natashabertrand/status/1529255082914725888?s=21

Sgt. Erick Estrada of the Texas Dept of Public Safety tells @andersoncooper the shooter crashed his car near the school, got out with a gun and wearing body armor, was engaged by law enforcement, but made his way into the school anyway and went classroom to classroom shooting.

Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4792 on: Today at 02:04:55 am »
Trump to headline at the Texas NRA celebration on Friday - in thanks for appointing judges who support the right to bear arms
 
https://www.nraila.org/articles/20220512/president-trump-to-speak-at-2022-nra-annual-meeting

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 115 116 117 118 119 [120]   Go Up
« previous next »
 