She's from Colorado. She owns Shooters Bar. Carrying is mandatory.



Future head of the NRA or whoever replaces it.



She's a brain dead fuckwit. I am so fucking fed up with the pathetic and interminable bleating that Americans have the right to bear arms, when it's fucking obvious that the original reason for the 2nd Amendment is no longer relevant.Here's a timeline for the hard of thinking:1775: Continental Army formed to fight the Revolutionary War with Great Britain. The Continental Army supported by local militias from each state.1776: Declaration of Independence1783: Revolutionary War ends with the Treaty of Paris. Continental Army disbanded. US had no standing Army apart from 12 soldiers guarding West Point and 700 guarding the border.1787: Constitution of the United States drafted. Ratified in 17881789: BIll of Rights (including 2nd Amendment) drafted. Ratified in 1791.That's the context for this:the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."Without a standing army it was considered important that people in each state could own arms to form militias. That need is no longer relevant (unless you're a fuckwit conspiracy nut who thinks AR-15s would be of any use if the US MIlitary decided to turn its weaponry on the civilian population)It's staggering just how fucked up America is politically and the 2nd Amendment shite is just one of the most glaring examples.Americans have allowed devious and duplicitous people to manipulate the myth that America is somehow the lone beacon of Freedom (capital F) and that the Founding Fathers were somehow godlike in their ability to draft the Constitution and the BIll of Rights as documents that would stay relevant for hundreds of years without change. They've weaponised the First Amendment to allow hate speech and justify right wing propaganda radio and TV. They've used the Second Amendment as a wedge issue to give people something they don't need and then threaten 'The Left' is going to take it away.They are bastardising voting rights and the Supreme Court. Debasing the separatio nof Church and State. And so on and so on.And all the while, children will continue to be slaughtered at their desks because of the hagiography of a bunch of two-hundred-year-old slave-owners.