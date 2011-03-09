« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 363650 times)

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,285
  • YNWA
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4680 on: December 6, 2021, 04:09:30 pm »
Such a fucking bizarre family picture for what is meant to be a developed and civilised 1st world country. In a way it sums up just how fucked the US is.
Logged

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4681 on: December 6, 2021, 04:35:41 pm »

Amateurs! Should parade around with bazookas and grenade launchers while using a tank for their daily driving.

Put that on your xmas card, you John McClane wannabes.
   
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,079
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4682 on: December 6, 2021, 11:07:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on December  6, 2021, 04:07:22 pm
Agree. They were given several chances to intervene on their son's behalf, but as usual MAGA blockheads likely see it as liberal interference on their God-given right to be complete jackasses.

The messages they send after the shooting clearly show two people trying to cover up their tracks after suddenly realising shit just got real for them.

Yes trying to escape to Canada I think, the utter cowards.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Brissyred

  • RAWK's Great Uncle Google......
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 877
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4683 on: December 7, 2021, 12:00:58 am »
Quote from: jillc on December  6, 2021, 11:07:23 pm
Yes trying to escape to Canada I think, the utter cowards.

I think they're the archetypal Trump/modern GOP voters.
Preach personal responsibility to everyone else yet take no responsibility whatsoever for any of their own actions, I think they like Trump because they can see themselves in him, "if we were rich we'd be just like him" type of thing.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,603
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4684 on: December 7, 2021, 12:32:28 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  6, 2021, 04:09:30 pm
Such a fucking bizarre family picture for what is meant to be a developed and civilised 1st world country. In a way it sums up just how fucked the US is.

It does and that's what I was trying to say on the previous page with the quote of the prosecutor. As long as people don't realise that the whole "Yeah, we don't want bad guys to have guns, but let the 'responsible' people have as many guns as they want"-thing has not worked, mass shootings will keep happening and people will keep getting shot. I don't see that attitude really changing, because even politicians who are in favour of gun control are still too scared to go for the strictest rules possible, because they are too afraid of upsetting possible voters who don't want to give up their guns. I'm sorry, but children are dying on a regular basis by simply going to school, they have to do active-shooters drills, they have schools with metal detectors. Those things should be enough to make people think. This stuff is not normal. Full stop. Yet, the right to bear arms seems more important than trying to make the country a safer place. It's just insane.
Logged

Offline didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4685 on: December 7, 2021, 07:42:35 am »
Quote from: IgorBobbins on December  5, 2021, 05:06:26 pm
What the fuck is wrong with these people?!

I know, you could take someone's eye out there. There's no room at all. That's a hand gun couch at best for three people.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4686 on: December 7, 2021, 08:12:16 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  6, 2021, 04:09:30 pm
Such a fucking bizarre family picture for what is meant to be a developed and civilised 1st world country. In a way it sums up just how fucked the US is.

Just for context. I believe this is the weapon the father is holding.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,194
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4687 on: December 7, 2021, 08:58:28 am »
Quote from: wemmick on December  3, 2021, 02:37:22 am
And many of us who live here dont fucking understand it, either. Were losing so many young people. I havent lectured in person at my college for two years due to COVID, but I will be doing an active shooter mini-drill on day one when I return in January. Its strange that the first lecture I give every semester in person is how to get out of a classroom alive. What I dont say is If were lucky, which is closer to the reality.
That's mental. Though I have thought they should teach general principles for a terrorist attack here too .
Do they have stocks of bullet proof vest for kids in classrooms? Is it even considered?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4688 on: December 7, 2021, 01:29:30 pm »
Fox and trumpers pushing the narrative now that the school is as much to blame as the parents...
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,029
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4689 on: December 7, 2021, 01:31:11 pm »
Quote from: gravey101 on December  7, 2021, 01:29:30 pm
Fox and trumpers pushing the narrative now that the school is as much to blame as the parents...

Government institution, fits the party narrative...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,144
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4690 on: December 7, 2021, 01:38:53 pm »
Quote from: gravey101 on December  7, 2021, 01:29:30 pm
Fox and trumpers pushing the narrative now that the school is as much to blame as the parents...


Listen it's not the right time to apportion blame or to talk about gun control or to try politicize this, it's about thoughts and prayers right now ok. Got it? Ok.
Logged

Offline gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 51
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4691 on: December 7, 2021, 02:49:10 pm »
Blaming the school takes some heat off the gunnuts i guess. The parents weren't to blame... they did nothing illegal... just exercizing their 2nd amendment rights... how were they to know their kid was a psycho. The school should have known... I have lived in the US for 30 years now but grew up in the UK. I have an 11 year old son and every day i cant help but wonder what if.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,613
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4692 on: December 7, 2021, 02:55:34 pm »
That's the thing with US gun crime. It's always the fault of the side that DIDN'T have a gun.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,416
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4693 on: December 7, 2021, 03:34:56 pm »
Quote from: gravey101 on December  7, 2021, 01:29:30 pm
Fox and trumpers pushing the narrative now that the school is as much to blame as the parents...

A sitting US president was shot and nothing was done.
A bunch of religious places were shot and nothing was done.
A school was shot at and nothing was done.

What a fucked up place. Third world problems and third world thinking.

Nothing will ever be done. Bunch of micro dick motherfuckers these gun swinging 2nd amendment defenders.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,446
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4694 on: December 7, 2021, 04:11:32 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  6, 2021, 04:09:30 pm
Such a fucking bizarre family picture for what is meant to be a developed and civilised 1st world country. In a way it sums up just how fucked the US is.

Whats even more bizarre is that in the comments, any time people pointed out how insensitive it was in light of the latest shooting, tons of people jump in asking how thats relevant. If people cant join those dots, theres no helping them.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,893
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4695 on: December 7, 2021, 04:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on December  6, 2021, 04:09:30 pm
Such a fucking bizarre family picture for what is meant to be a developed and civilised 1st world country. In a way it sums up just how fucked the US is.

Is it developed and civilised if it's happy that 40,000+ die every year because of the availability of firearms?

Basically half the country ARE developed and civillised, the rest seem to want to be part of the aftermath of the Rapture, the Purge, Mad Max, Escape from New York or Worms; Total War.

Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,653
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4696 on: December 7, 2021, 10:46:56 pm »
Nothing will change until the Cult of the USA changes
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4697 on: December 8, 2021, 01:20:26 am »
You're talking about a group of people who think that Born in the USA is a song that celebrates its "greatness".

I've evacuated curries that were more self aware than the lot of the c*nts.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,109
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4698 on: December 8, 2021, 03:57:12 am »
Quote from: gravey101 on December  7, 2021, 01:29:30 pm
Fox and trumpers pushing the narrative now that the school is as much to blame as the parents...

The Party of Personal Responsibility (when the other side does something wrong).
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,893
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4699 on: December 8, 2021, 09:05:19 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December  8, 2021, 01:20:26 am
You're talking about a group of people who think that Born in the USA is a song that celebrates its "greatness".

I've evacuated curries that were more self aware than the lot of the c*nts.

That did make me laugh, the lack of self-awareness to not realise how great a song "Born in the USA" was and the utter lack of the ability to decipher it.
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,626
  • Justice for Neda
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4700 on: December 8, 2021, 02:37:22 pm »
Business Insider
Lauren Boebert posted her own Christmas photo brandishing assault rifles with her kids after a GOP rep was criticized for his
tcolson@businessinsider.com (Thomas Colson) - 50m ago

Massie was criticized for posting his photo days after the high-school shooting in Michigan.
Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert posted a Christmas photo of her family wielding rifles, joining a fellow Republican who was criticized for posting a similar photo after a high-school shooting.

Boebert posted the photo Tuesday. It shows her in front of a Christmas tree with her four sons, each of whom has a gun. She isn't armed in the photo, and it doesn't feature her husband.

Boebert is a vocal gun-rights activist who gained prominence last year after pledging to carry a gun around Congress when she was elected.

"The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie!" she wrote alongside the photo.

Her tweet was addressed to Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who posted a photo on Saturday of his own family in front of a Christmas tree with guns. It had the caption "Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, pls bring ammo."

Massie faced intense criticism for the timing of the photo, which was published days after a gunman opened fire at a high school in Oxford, Michigan, killing four students. A 15-year-old student at the school was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting.

Boebert's own tweet added jokingly to Massie: "(No spare ammo for you, though)."

Democratic Rep. Thomas Yarmuth, also of Kentucky, criticized Massie's post, and wrote on Twitter: "I promise not everyone in Kentucky is an insensitive asshole."

"I'm old enough to remember Republicans screaming that it was insensitive to try to protect people from gun violence after a tragedy," he added.

"Now they openly rub the murder of children in our faces like they scored a touchdown. Disgraceful."


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/lauren-boebert-posted-her-own-christmas-photo-brandishing-assault-rifles-with-her-kids-after-a-gop-rep-was-criticized-for-his/ar-AARBJ6G?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531
Logged
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,144
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4701 on: December 8, 2021, 02:48:04 pm »
So now it's ok to show under age children using guns. Righto.

Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,626
  • Justice for Neda
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4702 on: December 8, 2021, 03:06:21 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on December  8, 2021, 02:48:04 pm
So now it's ok to show under age children using guns. Righto.

She's from Colorado.  She owns Shooters Bar. Carrying is mandatory.

Future head of the NRA or whoever replaces it.
Logged
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,366
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4703 on: December 8, 2021, 03:44:08 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on December  8, 2021, 03:06:21 pm
She's from Colorado.  She owns Shooters Bar. Carrying is mandatory.

Future head of the NRA or whoever replaces it.

She's a brain dead fuckwit. I am so fucking fed up with the pathetic and interminable bleating that Americans have the right to bear arms, when it's fucking obvious that the original reason for the 2nd Amendment is no longer relevant.

Here's a timeline for the hard of thinking:

1775: Continental Army formed to fight the Revolutionary War with Great Britain. The Continental Army supported by local militias from each state.
1776: Declaration of Independence
1783: Revolutionary War ends with the Treaty of Paris. Continental Army disbanded. US had no standing Army apart from 12 soldiers guarding West Point and 700 guarding the border.
1787: Constitution of the United States drafted. Ratified in 1788
1789: BIll of Rights (including 2nd Amendment) drafted. Ratified in 1791.

That's the context for this:

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

Without a standing army it was considered important that people in each state could own arms to form militias. That need is no longer relevant (unless you're a fuckwit conspiracy nut who thinks AR-15s would be of any use if the US MIlitary decided to turn its weaponry on the civilian population)

It's staggering just how fucked up America is politically and the 2nd Amendment shite is just one of the most glaring examples.

Americans have allowed devious and duplicitous people to manipulate the myth that America is somehow the lone beacon of Freedom (capital F) and that the Founding Fathers were somehow godlike in their ability to draft the Constitution and the BIll of Rights as documents that would stay relevant for hundreds of years without change. They've weaponised the First Amendment to allow hate speech and justify right wing propaganda radio and TV. They've used the Second Amendment as a wedge issue to give people something they don't need and then threaten 'The Left' is going to take it away. 

They are bastardising voting rights and the Supreme Court. Debasing the separatio nof Church and State. And so on and so on.

And all the while, children will continue to be slaughtered at their desks because of the hagiography of a bunch of two-hundred-year-old slave-owners.
« Last Edit: December 8, 2021, 03:54:20 pm by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,653
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4704 on: December 8, 2021, 03:56:19 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on December  8, 2021, 02:37:22 pm




Well she's lost the Everton vote anyway ;)

Quote from: Alan_X on December  8, 2021, 03:44:08 pm
She's a brain dead fuckwit. I am so fucking fed up with the pathetic and interminable bleating that Americans have the right to bear arms, when it's fucking obvious that the original reason for the 2nd Amendment is no longer relevant.

Here's a timeline for the hard of thinking:

1775: Continental Army formed to fight the Revolutionary War with Great Britain. The Continental Army supported by local militias from each state.
1776: Declaration of Independence
1783: Revolutionary War ends with the Treaty of Paris. Continental Army disbanded. US had no standing Army apart from 12 soldiers guarding West Point and 700 guarding the border.
1787: Constitution of the United States drafted. Ratified in 1788
1789: BIll of Rights (including 2nd Amendment) drafted. Ratified in 1791.

That's the context for this:

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

Without a standing army it was considered important that people in each state could own arms to form militias. That need is no longer relevant (unless you're a fuckwit conspiracy nut who thinks AR-15s would be of any use if the US MIlitary decided to turn its weaponry on the civilian population)

It's staggering just how fucked up America is politically and the 2nd Amendment shite is just one of the most glaring examples.

Americans have allowed devious and duplicitous people to manipulate the myth that America is somehow the lone beacon of Freedom (capital F) and that the Founding Fathers were somehow godlike in their ability to draft the Constitution and the BIll of Rights as documents that would stay relevant for hundreds of years without change.


Well said. I was just explaining this to a friend on the phone last night, an anti-gun person but desite that someone who still assumed that the right of any old joe to carry an assualt rifle is clearly and unequivocally enshrined in the US Constitution (sic).

The whole thing is sophistry of the worst kind.  And leads to a mindset that's fucked up and bloody (sick)
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,098
  • Never Forget
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4705 on: December 8, 2021, 04:00:12 pm »
The gun toting Christmas cards are mind blowing. I only hope these people are voted out for their blatant ignorance and inability to read the room after recent tragedies.
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,973
  • Is it getting better?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4706 on: December 8, 2021, 04:56:11 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on December  8, 2021, 04:00:12 pm
The gun toting Christmas cards are mind blowing. I only hope these people are voted out for their blatant ignorance and inability to read the room after recent tragedies.

Nah. Sandy Hook was what did it for me. Little four and five year old kids slaughtered and they did fucking nothing.
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,144
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4707 on: December 8, 2021, 04:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on December  8, 2021, 04:56:11 pm
Nah. Sandy Hook was what did it for me. Little four and five year old kids slaughtered and they did fucking nothing.

It was definitely the day the US decided

Guns > Kids.

Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,664
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4708 on: December 8, 2021, 06:04:55 pm »
Also, the Constitution is not some god-given document. It was written by a bunch of dudes. No smarter than people that exist now.

Countries change, replace and amend their constitution all the time.


 
« Last Edit: December 8, 2021, 06:09:35 pm by Max_powers »
Logged

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,144
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4709 on: December 8, 2021, 06:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on December  8, 2021, 06:04:55 pm
Also, the Constitution is not some god-given document. It was written by a bunch of dudes. No smarter than people that exist now.

Countries change, replace and amend their constitution all the time. To keep them modern and up to date with the needs of modern society.
 

Try telling a gun nut they can change the 2nd amendment. You'll get at least an hour of them ranting that it can't be changed.
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,590
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4710 on: December 8, 2021, 07:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on December  8, 2021, 04:56:11 pm
Nah. Sandy Hook was what did it for me. Little four and five year old kids slaughtered and they did fucking nothing.

They did more worse than nothing. Some of the fucking loons still to this day say that it was staged or a false flag operation.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,317
  • Boom!
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4711 on: December 8, 2021, 07:20:37 pm »
Mononic country. It is a fucking mess of a place, the American dream has failed and failed badly.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4712 on: December 9, 2021, 05:49:34 am »
And this.


Quote
Tell me again where Christ said use the commemoration of my birth to flex violent weapons for personal political gain? lol @ all the years Republicans spent on cultural hysteria of society erasing Christmas and its meaning when theyre doing that fine all on their own, Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,981
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4713 on: December 9, 2021, 07:39:54 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on December  8, 2021, 03:44:08 pm

That's the context for this:

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

Without a standing army it was considered important that people in each state could own arms to form militias. That need is no longer relevant (unless you're a fuckwit conspiracy nut who thinks AR-15s would be of any use if the US MIlitary decided to turn its weaponry on the civilian population)

It's staggering just how fucked up America is politically and the 2nd Amendment shite is just one of the most glaring examples.

Americans have allowed devious and duplicitous people to manipulate the myth that America is somehow the lone beacon of Freedom (capital F) and that the Founding Fathers were somehow godlike in their ability to draft the Constitution and the BIll of Rights as documents that would stay relevant for hundreds of years without change. They've weaponised the First Amendment to allow hate speech and justify right wing propaganda radio and TV. They've used the Second Amendment as a wedge issue to give people something they don't need and then threaten 'The Left' is going to take it away. 

They are bastardising voting rights and the Supreme Court. Debasing the separation of Church and State. And so on and so on.

And all the while, children will continue to be slaughtered at their desks because of the hagiography of a bunch of two-hundred-year-old slave-owners.
Great post Al. Superb.
I've literally just got in from a run listening to a podcast thinking how so fucked that country is.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,515
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4714 on: January 26, 2022, 12:02:06 am »
A 2nd NYPD officer has died after a responding to a domestic call in Harlem last Friday.

https://abc7ny.com/nypd-officer-shot-wilbert-mora-harlem-police-shooting-killed/11508216/
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,168
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4715 on: Yesterday at 08:46:19 pm »
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,339
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4716 on: Today at 04:03:12 am »

Biden:

"Today, the families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting have secured a historic settlement with the gun manufacturer Remington. While this settlement does not erase the pain of that tragic day, it does begin the necessary work of holding gun manufacturers accountable for manufacturing weapons of war and irresponsibly marketing these firearms.
 
This progress is the result of the perseverance of nine families who turned tragedy into purpose. They have demonstrated that state and city consumer protection laws  like Connecticuts Unfair Trade Practices Act  provide an opportunity to hold gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for wrongdoing despite the persistence of the federal immunity shield for these companies.
 
As I have repeatedly called for, Congress must repeal the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act so we can fully hold gun manufacturers and dealers accountable. But, in the meantime, I will continue to urge state and local lawmakers, lawyers, and survivors of gun violence to pursue efforts to replicate the success of the Sandy Hook families. Together, we can deliver a clear message to gun manufacturers and dealers: they must either change their business models to be part of the solution for the gun violence epidemic, or they will bear the financial cost of their complicity."

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 