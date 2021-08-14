« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 338165 times)

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,958
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4600 on: August 14, 2021, 12:57:18 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on August 14, 2021, 12:41:55 pm
There's still loads of people go shooting at organised shoots for pheasant, partridge or deer or just go shooting for ducks, geese, pidgeon etc.

We very often find empty cartridges when we're out walking the dogs, either in the countryside or at the beach.

Yeah would see shotgun cartridges everywhere growing up in the country on the edge of the Cairngorms. A lot of people have shotguns out there.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,621
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4601 on: August 14, 2021, 01:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on August 14, 2021, 12:57:18 pm
Yeah would see shotgun cartridges everywhere growing up in the country on the edge of the Cairngorms. A lot of people have shotguns out there.

I can understand country dwellers having shotguns but someone living in a built up area?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,606
  • Rafa's Got The Shits.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4602 on: August 14, 2021, 05:54:24 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on August 13, 2021, 11:40:00 pm
Guns don't kill people, socially dysfunctional loners who have no social skills to articulate their inner fears and awkwardnesses and seek solace in faceless friends who tell them that they're like them. Confused kid, begat confused kid and so on, do.

I doubt the GLC could even work that in.

It's all very sad and the saddest part is, there will be more,  somewhere, sometime soon.


In my day, you"d just go and have a wank, not kill 6 people to get over gagging for a shag.
I've come across one or two males on mental health websites who have shown really worrying attitudes towards other people in general and women in particular. People who, like you describe, are socially awkward, emotionally immature, insecure and deeply dysfunctional. They have tended to blame society, and females in particular, for their failings. To be honest, a deadly weapon is a great equaliser for people of that mindset if/when the balance gets tipped and they want to take revenge and claw back a bit of power they feel they've never had and would otherwise never have.

Sadly, the internet has helped bring a lot of these highly dysfunctional types together in their mutual hatred.  :-\
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,854
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4603 on: August 14, 2021, 08:26:25 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on August 13, 2021, 05:59:47 pm
Just don't get how he can recognise his own inadequacies, yet at the same time blame women in general for his situation.

Guess this is the problem with some online communities, in the past maybe someone like this would just end up as a loner his whole life or maybe at some point realise he has to make an effort to sort out his life...but the online world makes people like that believe they have a justified grievance against the world and are part of some kind of social 'movement'.

It's actually similar to the conspiracy theorists. These online groupings of people who feel similar things they get together and reconfirm those feelings and blame everyone else for feeling that way. I would have some empathy for this individual if he had a mental illness but I read his posts. His failings were his own. He blamed his mother and women for the way his life turned out.

In those same posts though he says he's never talked to a woman beyond his mother. How has he gone to the age of 22 without having meaningful conversations with people of genders other than his own? That is a failing on his part, it's not his mother nor women to blame. This is further evidenced by the fact he wrote that he was kicked out of a lot of schools - again this is a failing of his own making. (I'm sure we could play devils advocate and say some of those schools could have helped him but this is all the evidence we have - his own words).

Some of these "communities" online are feedback loops. These incel groupings though have just become ridiculously dangerous as we've seen around the world and something has got to be done about it. Young men who are blaming all woes in their life at people who have never spoken to them at all.

Should add I have no qualification in psychology so the above is just my opinion. Mental illness is also something very real that I know many of us may have suffered from at some point in life but I feel like it being used a 'motive' (not sure if that's the right word) is correct. It feels offensive to me as someone who has struggled at times when the only life I've ever thought of impacting is my own.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,146
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4604 on: August 15, 2021, 02:16:26 am »
Quote from: CHOPPER on August 13, 2021, 11:40:00 pm
Guns don't kill people, socially dysfunctional loners who have no social skills to articulate their inner fears and awkwardnesses and seek solace in faceless friends who tell them that they're like them. Confused kid, begat confused kid and so on, do.

I doubt the GLC could even work that in.

It's all very sad and the saddest part is, there will be more,  somewhere, sometime soon.


In my day, you"d just go and have a wank, not kill 6 people to get over gagging for a shag.

The problem is that theyre all getting together on sites like 4chan being radicalised and having other people like them feed their belief that others (in this case, women) are to blame.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline mallin9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,344
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4605 on: August 15, 2021, 02:37:55 am »
Good post Scatman. YNWA, be well
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4606 on: September 2, 2021, 10:56:40 pm »
About time,it's obvious the little bastards were asking for it.  :butt


Remington Subpoenas Report Cards of Five Children Killed in Sandy Hook Shooting



As part of a lawsuit defense, the company that made the guns used in the Sandy Hook shooting demanded the disciplinary and attendance records of dead children.

Gun company Remington has subpoenaed the report cards, attendance records, and disciplinary records of five kindergarten and first grade students murdered in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, according to new court filings in a civil lawsuit filed against the company.

In mid-July, the defense served a subpoena on the Newton Public School District seeking: Any and all educational records in your possession including but not limited to, application and admission paperwork, attendance records, transcripts, report cards, disciplinary records, correspondence and any and all other educational information and records pertaining to each of the five first-graders whose Estates are plaintiffs in this case, according to the motion filed today that sought to protect the victims families from further subpoenas. There is no conceivable way that these [records] will assist Remington in its defense, and the plaintiffs do not understand why Remington would invade the families privacy with such a request. Nonetheless, this personal and private information has been produced to Remington.

In addition, Remington subpoenaed employment records of four teachers who were killed in the shooting, in which a total of 20 children and six adults died. Some of the parents of the Sandy Hook victims have been suing the weapons manufacturer since 2014, alleging that the gun manufacturer advertised its line of semi-automatic weapons to civilians. Remington previously responded to a discovery request for its internal company communications by producing more than 18,000 unsorted files containing memes, cartoons, and ice bucket challenge videos.

"We have no explanation for why Remington subpoenaed the Newtown Public School District to obtain the kindergarten and first grade academic, attendance and disciplinary records of these five school children, Josh Koskoff, one of the lawyers representing the Sandy Hook parents, told Motherboard. The records cannot possibly excuse Remingtons egregious marketing conduct, or be of any assistance in estimating the catastrophic damages in this case. The only relevant part of their attendance records is that they were at their desks on December 14, 2012.

Remingtons lawyers did not immediately return Motherboards request for comment.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,246
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4607 on: September 2, 2021, 10:59:41 pm »
They probably want to argue it's all a hoax and that the children don't actually exist.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,300
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4608 on: September 3, 2021, 04:21:39 am »
I can't even get myself to make a sarcastic gag about it.

Just another day in the cult
Logged
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4609 on: September 3, 2021, 07:28:28 am »
Obviously Remington looking for any naughty kids so they can say they deserved it.

And I'm not trying to be funny.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,377
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4610 on: September 3, 2021, 08:47:22 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  3, 2021, 07:28:28 am
Obviously Remington looking for any naughty kids so they can say they deserved it.

And I'm not trying to be funny.

You have got to wonder just what the fuck they are looking to do, discredit the kids and teachers and say its no loss to society that they are dead?
Logged

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,255
  • Justice shall prevail.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4611 on: September 3, 2021, 08:49:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  3, 2021, 08:47:22 am
You have got to wonder just what the fuck they are looking to do, discredit the kids and teachers and say its no loss to society that they are dead?

Knowing the nutters that the sandy hook deniers are, I wouldn't be surprised if that happened.

"Kid 3 was grounded at home. So why was he at school when he shouldn't have been there? And if they were wrong, whats to believe that the others weren't wrong either"
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,849
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4612 on: September 3, 2021, 02:38:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on September  3, 2021, 08:47:22 am
You have got to wonder just what the fuck they are looking to do, discredit the kids and teachers and say its no loss to society that they are dead?

I imagine it's just the lawyers trying whatever tactics they can to slow down the lawsuit and make it as long, expensive and unpleasant as possible to help the chance of it being dropped or settled early
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,799
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4613 on: Yesterday at 08:00:02 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on September  3, 2021, 02:38:16 pm
I imagine it's just the lawyers trying whatever tactics they can to slow down the lawsuit and make it as long, expensive and unpleasant as possible to help the chance of it being dropped or settled early

Imagine being so morally bereft, that you choose to go down that route. Imagine how shit a human being you would have to be to sanction such action to lawyers all because of share prices. The board of Remington must be very proud of their legal department.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4614 on: Yesterday at 05:45:53 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:00:02 am
Imagine being so morally bereft, that you choose to go down that route. Imagine how shit a human being you would have to be to sanction such action to lawyers all because of share prices. The board of Remington must be very proud of their legal department.

They're going to go down the unruly Children route "Had they followed instructions they would still be alive today Your Honour"
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4615 on: Today at 02:36:06 am »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:00:02 am
Imagine being so morally bereft, that you choose to go down that route. Imagine how shit a human being you would have to be to sanction such action to lawyers all because of share prices. The board of Remington must be very proud of their legal department.

Mate, they make guns. Morals have never been their motto.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 