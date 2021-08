Can't link it as I'm at work and it's blocked, but googling "Wonderella some asshole" will take you to a suggestion of what should be happening in these situations (certainly in the US).





Charlie Brooker did a good piece over 10 years ago and it seems the news organisations still aren't listeningI'm kind of torn on the terrorism issue - I can see the theoretical weight behind some of the arguments made in favour of defining this as a terrorist incident but I can't see what the next practical steps would be. As far as my (admittedly limited) knowledge of the incel movement goes there aren't defined groups that can be proscribed or leading protagonists that can be arrested. So practically by defining 'incelism' as a terrorist movement the security services are committing themselves to the monitoring of thousands (tens of thousands??) of social media accounts of disaffected young men and trying to identify the ones that are actually becoming dangerous. If you are a teacher at what point does a spotty, sexually frustrated, nihilistic 16yo go from being a typical teenager (I'm sure most of us here remember kids like that from our schooldays or perhaps even were that kid) to someone that needs to be reported to the authorities under Prevent?Put another simpler way, whilst I can see the argument for calling this a terrorist incident, I'm not sure you can define the incel movement as a terrorist organisation.Plus, returning to the original point about media coverage, I worry that by defining this as a terrorist act we run the risk of in some way glamorising it and inspiring copycats.