« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 321505 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,483
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4520 on: May 28, 2021, 12:20:03 pm »



I'd happily grant him the second option.

As has been said, the whole gun thing is a psychotic cult in America.
Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Offline CalgarianRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4521 on: May 28, 2021, 09:03:44 pm »
Quote from: 12C on May 28, 2021, 09:55:58 am
https://twitter.com/davenewworld_2/status/1397540762234019843?s=21


Not a mass shooting, but anyone seeing that and not wanting tougher gun laws is a prick.

Holy shit, what a mentally sick fuck. And having a gun readily available to these kind of vile human beings is a recipe for disaster.
Logged
True North Strong

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,991
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4522 on: May 29, 2021, 02:01:09 am »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on May 28, 2021, 09:03:44 pm
Holy shit, what a mentally sick fuck. And having a gun readily available to these kind of vile human beings is a recipe for disaster.
One of the first comments on that was "I hope no diplomatic immunity is involved" because he was driving a Maserati. Like, seriously, what the absolute fuck? I can't work out what's worse: the dickhead doing the shooting, or Americans assuming the person doing it must have been a foreigner, because only a non-American could do such a thing and be rich enough to own an Italian sports car.
« Last Edit: May 29, 2021, 02:02:51 am by Macphisto80 »
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,708
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4523 on: May 30, 2021, 08:07:20 pm »
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,229
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4524 on: May 30, 2021, 11:27:29 pm »
Thoughts and Prayers?

It's almost like America has stupid laws or something..
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline ChaChaMooMoo

  • A cow, a moose and a dog walk into a bar. Knows a thing or two about cars and stuff. No really! Knows only a thing or two. And loves his kebab. Who doesn't? Oh. And a Mazdamaniac!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,226
  • Justice shall prevail. JFT96.
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4525 on: May 31, 2021, 07:52:57 am »
Remember that inbred nutter that shot up San Jose last week?
233 mass shootings so far this year. Yeah.

Quote
San Jose shooting: Guns, petrol and 22,000 rounds of ammunition found

The man who killed nine people in California this week had 12 firearms, more than 20 cans of petrol, and approximately 22,000 rounds of ammunition at his house, police say.

Samuel Cassidy, an employee at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) site in San Jose, opened fire at the site on Wednesday.

He killed himself as police closed in, officers said.

The mass shooting was the California Bay area's deadliest since 1993.

So far this year, the US has recorded 233 mass shootings, the Gun Violence Archive reports.

According to the local sheriff's office, this was "a planned event and the suspect was prepared to use his firearms to take as many lives as he possibly could".

Police announced on Friday that the gunman had also set his home on fire before the attack.

Guns were hidden in crawl spaces and doorways, a spokesman told reporters at a press conference. The home was "very cluttered", he said.

Officers also said Cassidy had put bullets in a cooking pot on the stove, which detonated and set the house on fire. An FBI agent quoted by Reuters news agency said this blaze probably destroyed evidence which could have helped provide a motive for the shooting.

Emergency services were responding to reports of a fire at what was later found to be Cassidy's home at the same time as police were heading to the scene of the shooting.

Shots were first fired at around 06:30 local time (14:45 GMT) on Wednesday at the VTA site in San Jose.

Officers said Cassidy was armed with three semi-automatic hand guns when he opened fire after a morning union meeting. Sheriff Laurie Smith added on Friday that Cassidy's locker at the rail yard had "materials for bombs, detonator cords, the precursors to an explosive".

Cassidy's ex-wife, Cecilia Nelms, told the Associated Press news agency that he told her he wanted to kill his colleagues, but she had never believed he would do it. Doug Suh, a neighbour of Cassidy, told the Mercury News that he was "lonely" and "strange".

Thousands of people are killed by guns in the US every year. In April President Joe Biden announced new actions to tackle gun violence.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse "Ridiculously cool" -TAW-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,135
  • Justice for Neda
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4526 on: May 31, 2021, 01:23:28 pm »
Fact:  In America, there could be and will be mass shootings every week or every day and there would be more of an appetite to arm everyone than to disarm anyone.

The only glimmer of any kind of hope, is that I've noticed many more tv adverts for online mental health counseling.

A pathetic palliative and very sad indictment of the 2nd Amendment.
Logged
Yul never wore cologne.

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,244
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4527 on: Today at 10:51:50 am »
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,647
  • YNWA
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4528 on: Today at 10:55:43 am »
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,585
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4529 on: Today at 11:16:00 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 10:55:43 am
The fact the judge thinks an AR-15 is a fairly ordinary gun and the perfect home defence weapon says it all really.

It is perfect, no home invader is going to survive 30 rounds from an AR-15. Might kill a few neighbours with stray rounds going through the walls, but you might never have likely BillyBob anyway, so no great loss.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,961
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4530 on: Today at 04:52:18 pm »
In the opening to his ruling, Judge Benitez wrote: "Like the Swiss Army knife, the popular AR-15 rifle is a perfect combination of home defense weapon and homeland defense equipment. Good for both home and battle."

He said current California legislation banned "fairly ordinary, popular, modern rifles".

"This case is not about extraordinary weapons lying at the outer limits of Second Amendment protection. The banned 'assault weapons' are not bazookas, howitzers, or machine guns. Those arms are dangerous and solely useful for military purposes," the ruling said.

Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4531 on: Today at 05:19:58 pm »
If I lived in America and was a paranoid coward I would have a pump action for home protection.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 