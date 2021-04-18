« previous next »
Author Topic: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers  (Read 318796 times)

Offline stoa

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4480 on: April 18, 2021, 02:23:34 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on April 18, 2021, 02:14:43 pm
Are you suggesting that guns in the home make abused spouses safer? Without looking up the stats, I can guarantee that the abused is more likely, by orders of magnitude, to be a victim of gun homicide than a perpetrator. It doesn't even pass the pub test - how does a DV victim access a safely-stored firearm during an assault? How does the victim maintain the weapon without the abuser's knowledge, given what we know about the psychological aspects of DV? I could go on, but I may have misunderstood your point and would just be arguing with myself. :D

I rather understood it in the sense that a possibly abused spouse could stop the other one from getting a (legal) weapon. Not sure it would be helpful in a big way, because I would imagine if you're in an abusive relationship the dominant partner would be able to pressure the other one into letting them have a gun. It might help in situations though, where a spouse just thinks that their partner is too volatile to have a weapon and that might limit the amoung of damage they can do if they really snap one day. Not sure though if that would really work in real life...
Offline 12C

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4481 on: April 18, 2021, 07:12:58 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on April 18, 2021, 11:12:38 am
Teens shouldn't be allowed to buy automatic weapons.

I'd suspect some spouses might disagree with you.
The pimply teen in question was reported to the police by his mother, and they interviewed him and took away his shotgun because she feared he was seeking death by cop. He simply went out and bought two AR 15s
Nuts
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4482 on: April 18, 2021, 08:24:55 pm »
Another on the go in Austin.
Offline jambutty

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4483 on: April 18, 2021, 10:19:14 pm »
Offline Brissyred

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4484 on: April 18, 2021, 11:58:40 pm »
Indianapolis police chief says gunman bought weapons legally despite earlier warning.
In March of 2020, the police had seized a shotgun from Mr. Hole after his mother raised concerns about his mental state, records show. But, Chief Randal Taylor said, the fact that Mr. Hole was legally able to make the more recent gun purchases indicates that, despite his mothers warning and the police seizure of a gun, the authorities had not deemed him subject to Indianas so-called red flag law,  which bars people who are found by a judge to present dangerous risk from possessing a firearm.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/04/17/us/Indianapolis-gunman-weapons.html
Offline Ghost Town

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4485 on: April 19, 2021, 12:01:58 am »
No need to ask what Mr Hole's first name is. Nominative determinism in action
Offline stoa

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4486 on: April 19, 2021, 12:20:54 am »
That's what I don't get. They have the regulations in place, but they don't use them. What person fails under that red flag law if a guy whose mom has alerted the authorities and who had a shotgun taken away by the police can just go out and buy a new weapon? That's just bonkers...
Offline 12C

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4487 on: May 7, 2021, 06:44:32 am »
As if the news today wasnt depressing enough

https://apple.news/AxWIHK4iCQ0eOXxpySIvCgQ

I suppose we should be thankful that no one died.
But an 11 year old takes her handgun to school and starts shooting in the corridors?
Madness.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4488 on: Yesterday at 12:02:58 pm »
These backwards mother fuckers.


Texas to allow unlicensed carrying of handguns



A woman cannot get an abortion after 6wks but everyone should be allowed to strut around with a gun.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4489 on: Yesterday at 12:06:55 pm »
Well once the shootings increase in Texas due to this bill getting passed those in charge will surely demand even less restrictions if there is any at this stage.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4490 on: Yesterday at 12:58:47 pm »
I'd really be considering if places like that can be considered "developed" anymore. They're quite clearly a long way from the definition of that imo.
Offline Chakan

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4491 on: Yesterday at 01:05:14 pm »
Amazing how easy it is to strengthen 2nd amendment rights than to pass gun control laws.

Place is the most backwards 1st world country.

So fucked up
Offline Commie Bobbie

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4492 on: Yesterday at 01:10:03 pm »
I have to be honest, my heart sinks whenever I see this at the top of the subject page.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4493 on: Yesterday at 03:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 01:05:14 pm
Place is the most backwards 1st world country.

Is it really 1st world nation though?

Its more like a third world nation thats pretending to be a first world nation.
Offline Chakan

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4494 on: Yesterday at 03:30:39 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 03:29:42 pm
Is it really 1st world nation though?

Its more like a third world nation thats pretending to be a first world nation.

Technology and advancement wise it's definitely 1st world. Mentality and common sense, it's still in the "she's a witch, she's a witch, burn her, burn her"
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4495 on: Yesterday at 03:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:30:39 pm
Technology and advancement wise it's definitely 1st world. Mentality and common sense, it's still in the "she's a witch, she's a witch, burn her, burn her"

5th world you mean?

That does average it out to a third world.  :boxhead :boxhead
Offline CalgarianRed

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4496 on: Yesterday at 06:12:38 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Yesterday at 03:29:42 pm
Is it really 1st world nation though?

Its more like a third world nation thats pretending to be a first world nation.

Its just an insane divide between the red and blue states. West Coast and New England areas are one of the most developed and liberal places on earth.

The Republican party at this point has no policies except to own the libs and gerrymander their way to another election win.
Offline ChaChaMooMoo

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4497 on: Yesterday at 07:28:16 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 06:12:38 pm
Its just an insane divide between the red and blue states. West Coast and New England areas are one of the most developed and liberal places on earth.

The Republican party at this point has no policies except to own the libs and gerrymander their way to another election win.

Being liberal or not was not my point of argument. Thats not what I am getting at. Any developed economy has seen a perfect balance of Legislative, Executive and Judicial.

Legislative - Senate and House are divided among party lines and rather than working for the people.
Executive - Proposes bills and/or signs orders that do not favour 95% of the population. This is by far the most sensible branch of the three.
Judicial - Writes laws and interprets them that would've made sense in the 1800s. There is no consideration to debate and update laws that are considered backwards. Why go that far? There is no consultation as to what the people really want. The laws, as defined in the constitution, are strictly upheld when it favours them.

Now let's discuss the executive departments - Agriculture, Commerce, Defence, Education, Energy, Health & Human Services, Homeland security, Housing & Urban Development, Justice, Labour, State, Interior, Treasury, Transportation and Veteran affairs.

How many of this is considered as a role model for other developed economies of the world? Defence, Homeland Security and VA. Every other department has had a sub agenda under every president since Reagan. Tell me one aspect of the govt there, that strives for the betterment of the people instead of being divided among themselves with party lines. Tell me if that's not a symbol of a developed economy, what could be considered liberal there? And if that's not possible, what good does it do if the people are liberal?
Online Macphisto80

Re: This month's mass shooting The Sandy Hook Memorial Thread - Thoughts and Prayers
« Reply #4498 on: Today at 03:08:32 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 03:30:39 pm
Technology and advancement wise it's definitely 1st world. Mentality and common sense, it's still in the "she's a witch, she's a witch, burn her, burn her"
That's not even being flippant about it either. That's disturbingly true. There's idiots there that believe taking medicine like a vaccine is the mark of the Devil and satanic worship. Weirdos.
