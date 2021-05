Are you suggesting that guns in the home make abused spouses safer? Without looking up the stats, I can guarantee that the abused is more likely, by orders of magnitude, to be a victim of gun homicide than a perpetrator. It doesn't even pass the pub test - how does a DV victim access a safely-stored firearm during an assault? How does the victim maintain the weapon without the abuser's knowledge, given what we know about the psychological aspects of DV? I could go on, but I may have misunderstood your point and would just be arguing with myself.



I rather understood it in the sense that a possibly abused spouse could stop the other one from getting a (legal) weapon. Not sure it would be helpful in a big way, because I would imagine if you're in an abusive relationship the dominant partner would be able to pressure the other one into letting them have a gun. It might help in situations though, where a spouse just thinks that their partner is too volatile to have a weapon and that might limit the amoung of damage they can do if they really snap one day. Not sure though if that would really work in real life...